Explaining the Louisiana constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 ballot
Voters' minds may still be muddled from deciphering proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution in the Nov. 8 election, but they have three more proposed amendments to consider on the Dec. 10 ballot. The slate of proposed amendments for the Dec. 10 election seems more straightforward, including one that would...
Ralph Abraham endorses John Stefanski in 2023 Louisiana attorney general race
Former Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham has endorsed Acadiana Republican state Rep. John Stefanski in the 2023 attorney general's race. It's the second time in two weeks that Abraham, a Republican who represented the 5th District and who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2019, has dipped back into the political arena. Last week he endorsed current Attorney General Jeff Landry in the 2023 governor's race.
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
By the numbers, Louisiana’s election night offered fascinating results
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Delve deeper into the numbers of Tuesday’s midterm election in Louisiana, and you never know what you might find:. 23 years old, the age of newly elected Bogalusa mayor Tyrin Truong, who unseated two-term incumbent Wendy Perrette. 41.3 percent voter turnout in Orleans Parish for...
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
Incumbents win all in Louisiana congressional races
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins won a fourth term Tuesday, fending off a challenge from prosecutor and fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, who mounted a challenge focused in part on discontent with the pace of federal aid in reaching the state’s hurricane-battered southwestern region. Hoggatt had...
See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed
While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
Following alarming number of child deaths, Louisiana child welfare agency chief resigns
The head of Louisiana's child welfare agency has resigned following a string of tragic child deaths that occurred under her watch after the department was warned they were in danger. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the resignation of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters Thursday. Two of the children's...
Results: Louisiana constitutional amendments
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below. Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution. “Do you...
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?
It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
In Baton Rouge serial killer case, state Supreme Court says death can't overturn conviction
Louisiana's Supreme Court says a convicted serial killer who hanged himself in prison before his appeals were heard should not have been exonerated just because of his suicide. The high court overturned lower courts and reinstated Kenneth Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. In doing so, justices also overturned a precedent set...
Letters: Minimum size proposal for speckled trout creates problems for Louisiana anglers
I agree with environmental journalist Bob Marshall on reducing the limit from 25 to 15 speckled trout per day. I attended the Wildlife & Fisheries meeting in which this was discussed. There was virtually no opposition to reducing the number limit. The biggest issue was increasing the size minimum from 12 inches to 13 1/2 inches.
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
Louisiana homeowners feel hopeless as rising premiums drown expenses
NEW ORLEANS — The American dream is being crushed by the current insurance market for many Louisiana homeowners. Jeff Albright, of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, says premiums have doubled for many homeowners, and others have seen an increase of about $3,000 a year or more. After...
