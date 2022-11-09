ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

postsouth.com

Explaining the Louisiana constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 ballot

Voters' minds may still be muddled from deciphering proposed amendments to the Louisiana Constitution in the Nov. 8 election, but they have three more proposed amendments to consider on the Dec. 10 ballot. The slate of proposed amendments for the Dec. 10 election seems more straightforward, including one that would...
postsouth.com

Ralph Abraham endorses John Stefanski in 2023 Louisiana attorney general race

Former Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham has endorsed Acadiana Republican state Rep. John Stefanski in the 2023 attorney general's race. It's the second time in two weeks that Abraham, a Republican who represented the 5th District and who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor in 2019, has dipped back into the political arena. Last week he endorsed current Attorney General Jeff Landry in the 2023 governor's race.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
theadvocate.com

See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed

While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
cenlanow.com

Results: Louisiana constitutional amendments

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below. Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution. “Do you...
bigeasymagazine.com

Local Election Overview: Will a Blue Wave Blow Through Louisiana on Election Day?

It was a beautiful Sunday morning in Audubon Park when I ran into businesswoman Katie Darling, the Democrat running for Congress in Louisiana’s 1st Congressional District. Darling had planned a quick meet and greet prior to last week’s Saints game and was busy setting up with her newborn son securely strapped around her. Darling’s opponent of course is the powerful House Minority Whip Steve Scalise who was re-elected to his eighth term with 72.2 percent of the vote in 2020.
WWL

St. Tammany school board passes resolution banning teaching of Critical Race Theory

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish School Board has passed a resolution banning the teaching of Critical Race Theory in its schools. Last week, board member Michael Nation said that students need to learn the full, unvarnished history of the country, but, “that instruction should not include dogma that denigrates people of any race, or that our nation is illegitimate because of slavery.”
WDSU

Louisiana homeowners feel hopeless as rising premiums drown expenses

NEW ORLEANS — The American dream is being crushed by the current insurance market for many Louisiana homeowners. Jeff Albright, of Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana, says premiums have doubled for many homeowners, and others have seen an increase of about $3,000 a year or more. After...
