Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 12
Nov. 12, 1891: The Comet reported several items of local interest. Among them were the following:. “At W. C. Remine’s there is a new baby girl of ten pounds weight.”
Kingsport Times-News
The day after: Some local SWVA election results may not be known until Nov. 15
Southwest Virginia election workers were still busy on Wednesday going through write-in votes and awaiting mail-in ballots for some local elections. Election officials in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and the city of Norton all said voter turnout was typical for a midterm election.
Kingsport Times-News
Final election results: Sullivan County
Sullivan County voters went to the polls Tuesday in an election that revolved around four constitutional amendments and a contested Tennessee governor's race. Locally, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, faced opposition against Democrat Cameron Parsons. Several state representative seats in Sullivan County were unopposed.
Johnson City Press
No surprises in Carter County voting
ELIZABETHTON — In unofficial results, there were no surprises in Carter County voting on Tuesday, where 41.9% of the voters turned out despite almost no contested local races. In the election for four seats on the Elizabethton City Council, all four incumbents ran and received new terms. Richard Barker...
theappalachianonline.com
2022 Election: local unofficial results
All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County municipal elections result in close races and new officeholders
ROGERSVILLE — A total of 39.95% of Hawkins County voters, or 14,287 people, came out to vote in the general election Tuesday. In uncontested races, Rogersville City School Board incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent were reelected, as well as Surgoinsville alderman incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge and newcomer Kaley Mierek.
Johnson City Press
Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City
Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council honors Betsy Band for state championship
ELIZABETHTON — The chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend. The council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after...
supertalk929.com
John Battle High School investigating potentially threatening social media claim
Principal Jimmy King of John S. Battle High School in Bristol, Virginia says they’re investigating what they call a rumor being spread via social media. King says the school was made aware of the rumor concerning the safety of students and staff at John Battle on Friday, 11/11. He...
Johnson City Press
Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant
A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers trying to break, and make, history
History says Science Hill will have trouble against Knox Farragut on Friday night. But the Hilltoppers also have a chance to make history.
Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
Johnson City Press
UC FRST hosting third annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner on Saturday
Unicoi County’s First Responders Support Team will host the third annual First Responders Appreciation Dinner on Saturday. UC FRST President Laura Elliott said the yearly event is held to show thanks to those who serve Unicoi County.
Johnson City Press
Hoax shooting call leads to arrest of Carter County woman
ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County woman has been arrested on two felony counts of filing a false report. Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, 119 Shenandoah Drive, Johnson City, was arrested Wednesday. The charges against Robinson stem from an investigation that began Sunday afternoon, when a woman called 911 and reported that someone had been shot at a residence on Woodland Drive off the Milligan Highway.
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
Johnson City Press
Registration underway for 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K Race
The 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K Road Race and Family Fun Run/Walk will take place in Johnson City on Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m. The event will start on Legion Street, near Memorial Park Community Center, and progress through downtown and back to TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill ballet dancer won't let scoliosis keep her down
Makaila Miller, a Science Hill junior with a passion for ballet, recently had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open Golf Tournament in Las Vegas as a patient ambassador. Each year, Shriners Children’s Hospital hosts a PGA golf tournament in Las Vegas to raise money and...
Johnson City Press
County commission gives pause on economic redevelopment zone
An attorney speaking on behalf of the Sullivan County Industrial Development Board said Thursday that he did not think an area around Exit 69 off Interstate 81 needed to be designated as an economic redevelopment zone. “The carts a little bit before the horse,” Joel Conkin, attorney, said.
Johnson City Press
Walters State launching butchery program
SEVIERVILLE — Anybody out there want to become a butcher? An East Tennessee community college has the meat cutting program for you. Morristown-based Walters State Community College will enroll the first students in its new butchery program in fall 2023, to be located in Sevier County. Hawkins County is included Walter State's designated service area, but enrollment is not limited by geography.
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
Comments / 0