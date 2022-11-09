ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 12

Nov. 12, 1891: The Comet reported several items of local interest. Among them were the following:. “At W. C. Remine’s there is a new baby girl of ten pounds weight.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Final election results: Sullivan County

Sullivan County voters went to the polls Tuesday in an election that revolved around four constitutional amendments and a contested Tennessee governor's race. Locally, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, faced opposition against Democrat Cameron Parsons. Several state representative seats in Sullivan County were unopposed.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

No surprises in Carter County voting

ELIZABETHTON — In unofficial results, there were no surprises in Carter County voting on Tuesday, where 41.9% of the voters turned out despite almost no contested local races. In the election for four seats on the Elizabethton City Council, all four incumbents ran and received new terms. Richard Barker...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
theappalachianonline.com

2022 Election: local unofficial results

All reported numbers will be from the North Carolina State Board of Elections or Watauga County Board of Elections. The Appalachian will not call winners of a race unless there is a statistical certainty that a candidate will win. In order for election results to become official, election officials must...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County municipal elections result in close races and new officeholders

ROGERSVILLE — A total of 39.95% of Hawkins County voters, or 14,287 people, came out to vote in the general election Tuesday. In uncontested races, Rogersville City School Board incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent were reelected, as well as Surgoinsville alderman incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge and newcomer Kaley Mierek.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Veterans honored at a number of events in Johnson City

Rain moved several outdoor events to commemorate Veterans Day under shelter in Johnson City on Friday. The Kings Mountain Post 24 of the American Legion’s traditional Veterans Day ceremony, held outdoors at the Doughboy statue near Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center, was moved inside to the American Legion Home, 409 East Market St., because of showers.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council honors Betsy Band for state championship

ELIZABETHTON — The chambers of the Elizabethton City Council were a bit more crowded than usual on Thursday night because the new state champion Betsy Marching Band of Elizabethton High School was invited to attend. The council made the first order of business to celebrate the band’s accomplishments after...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant

A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
WJHL

Authorities investigating allegation against Washington County, Tenn. teacher

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Schools employee has been suspended without pay amid an investigation into alleged inappropriate conduct, according to a school official. Director of Schools Jerry Boyd confirmed that an investigation “by multiple agencies,” including the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is underway. The sheriff’s office said that an official complaint […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hoax shooting call leads to arrest of Carter County woman

ELIZABETHTON — A Carter County woman has been arrested on two felony counts of filing a false report. Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, 119 Shenandoah Drive, Johnson City, was arrested Wednesday. The charges against Robinson stem from an investigation that began Sunday afternoon, when a woman called 911 and reported that someone had been shot at a residence on Woodland Drive off the Milligan Highway.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Registration underway for 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K Race

The 17th annual Turkey Trot 5K Road Race and Family Fun Run/Walk will take place in Johnson City on Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m. The event will start on Legion Street, near Memorial Park Community Center, and progress through downtown and back to TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill ballet dancer won't let scoliosis keep her down

Makaila Miller, a Science Hill junior with a passion for ballet, recently had the opportunity to participate in the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open Golf Tournament in Las Vegas as a patient ambassador. Each year, Shriners Children’s Hospital hosts a PGA golf tournament in Las Vegas to raise money and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

County commission gives pause on economic redevelopment zone

An attorney speaking on behalf of the Sullivan County Industrial Development Board said Thursday that he did not think an area around Exit 69 off Interstate 81 needed to be designated as an economic redevelopment zone. “The carts a little bit before the horse,” Joel Conkin, attorney, said.
Johnson City Press

Walters State launching butchery program

SEVIERVILLE — Anybody out there want to become a butcher? An East Tennessee community college has the meat cutting program for you. Morristown-based Walters State Community College will enroll the first students in its new butchery program in fall 2023, to be located in Sevier County. Hawkins County is included Walter State's designated service area, but enrollment is not limited by geography.
SEVIERVILLE, TN

