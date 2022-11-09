TREASURE ISLAND — It will soon be much harder to outwit Treasure Island’s residential parking pass program, but also tougher to qualify for a hang-tag or decal. During a Nov. 1 work session, Assistant Finance Director Mike Munger told city commissioners “it shouldn’t surprise you that staff is always on the lookout for areas within city operations where we could benefit from an update or refresh, a new set of eyes … to see if there’s anything that needs to be updated and changed; the residential parking pass happens to be one of these areas.”

