Largo, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Beach Beacon

Hemp Coffee House opens in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — Hemp Coffee House owner Peter Fawcett, without a doubt, knows his coffee. And Fawcett, 28, believes his newly opened store offers the coffee drinks to prove it. “That the big thing,” says Fawcett, a Dunedin resident who opened Hemp Coffee House in September. “It’s having the...
PALM HARBOR, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas County to open two community shelters tonight

Pinellas County is under a tropical storm warning, and the area may experience winds of up to 65 miles per hour overnight tonight into Thursday afternoon. While Wednesday evening and Thursday morning will have lower-than-usual tidal levels, coastal flooding is anticipated on Thursday evening going into Friday morning. Pinellas County...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — First United Methodist Clearwater, in partnership with four other local churches, will host a Community Health and Social Services Fair Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The free event will provide services such as eye care, haircuts, dental treatment, vaccinations, health screenings and more for anyone in...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Treasure Island to crack down on parking pass abuses

TREASURE ISLAND — It will soon be much harder to outwit Treasure Island’s residential parking pass program, but also tougher to qualify for a hang-tag or decal. During a Nov. 1 work session, Assistant Finance Director Mike Munger told city commissioners “it shouldn’t surprise you that staff is always on the lookout for areas within city operations where we could benefit from an update or refresh, a new set of eyes … to see if there’s anything that needs to be updated and changed; the residential parking pass happens to be one of these areas.”
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Largo news briefs

LARGO — Largo city commissioners celebrated Team Members of the Quarter on Nov. 1. • Officer Joel Quattlebaum of the Largo Police Department, who was recognized for going “above and beyond his duties while providing safety and security support at Pinellas County's Largo High School Shelter.”. His citation...
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Construction mogul’s former Belleair home lists for $12.9M

A massive Belleair estate built by a Florida construction tycoon is now on the market for $12,995,000. The home at 140 Willadel Drive once belonged to Marshall Rinker Jr., the heir to a concrete empire that his father Marshall E. “Doc” Rinker Sr. started in the 1920s. Rinker Materials Corp became one of the largest cement providers in the state and played an important role in Florida’s 20th century building boom.
BELLEAIR, FL
Beach Beacon

Nicole leaving some lingering effects in Tampa Bay area

Nicole was downgraded to a tropical depression as it made its way through Georgia early Friday, leaving behind some damage and the possibility of flooding in the Tampa Bay area. Nicole was on its way to the western Carolinas on Friday morning with wind speeds of about 35 mph, according...
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas teachers reach contract deal for 4.25% average raises

LARGO — Pinellas County teachers are on track to get more money in their paychecks before winter break, after representatives for their bargaining unit and the school district reached a contract deal late Nov. 2. The deal, which still requires approval by the School Board and teachers, would pay...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Peers offer praise for pair of outgoing commissioners in Largo

LARGO — City commissioners bid farewell to a pair of colleagues Nov. 1. Commissioners John Carroll and Samantha Fenger, who have served the city for the past eight years, attended their final regular commission meeting. Carroll will be replaced by local businessman Chris Johnson, who ran unopposed for the...
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Commissioners urge fast-tracking outdoor dining

DUNEDIN — City commissioners unanimously agreed that city staff should work with the Downtown Dunedin Task Force to fast-track changes to the Land Development Code that would permit restaurants and taverns to keep outdoor dining initiated during the pandemic. City Manager Jennifer Bramley told commissioners the task force finished...
DUNEDIN, FL
Beach Beacon

Belleair commission votes to add some sidewalks

BELLEAIR — For the Belleair Town Commission, adding sidewalks along one or both sides of Carl and Shirley avenues has been a hot topic since the Carl Avenue Roadway Project was announced. Town leaders have pledged a commitment to safety and accessibility, including putting in sidewalks in some areas...
BELLEAIR, FL
Beach Beacon

Bay Pines VA closes ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

BAY PINES — Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center and all other outlying clinics will be closed all day starting Thursday. The scope of these closures may change. In addition to the closures above,...
BAY PINES, FL
Beach Beacon

Happening this weekend

Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, Nov. 11-12, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday, Nov. 11, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7...
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Obituary: Robert W. Hauburger

Robert W. Hauburger of Largo, Florida, died Saturday, November 5, 2022. Robert (Bob) served as a Marine in his younger days stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He had an infectious sense of humor and would love to constantly joke around. He also had a talent of turning any giving situation into a jingle or rap song. He lived his life with laughter and zest. These qualities made up the person that he was.
LARGO, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas County Schools to be closed Thursday

Pinellas County Schools announced Wednesday that that schools and district offices would be closed Thursday, Nov. 10, because of Tropical Storm Nicole. A news release stated officials made the decision following a call with Pinellas County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. Schools are expected to reopen Friday, Nov....
Beach Beacon

LPGA shortens Pelican Women's Championship to 54 holes

The LPGA announced Wednesday evening that it is shortening the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair to 54 holes. "After meeting with senior LPGA and tournament leadership and in consultation with our on-site meteorologist, Pelican Golf Club will be closed on Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole," a news release states. "Due to the chance of a delay in Friday’s start of play, the LPGA has made the decision to shorten the Pelican Women’s Championship to 54 holes."
BELLEAIR, FL

