ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Will Furry, endorsed by DeSantis, defeats VandeBunte for Flagler County school board seat

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AiZY5_0j3q6EZH00

Courtney VandeBunte, a Flagler County Schools graduate who taught for the district and earned teacher of the year honors before leaving the school system, was defeated by Will Furry, a Realtor endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, for the District 2 seat on the Flagler County School Board.

Furry received 58% of the vote, while VandeBunte received 42%.

VandeBunte was the target of attack ads and deceptive mailers funded by a political action committee supporting Furry as the campaign wound down.

VandeBunte said in an interview Tuesday that the ads and mailers hurt her chances in the runoff.

“They were really detrimental to my campaign and really misinformed a lot of voters into thinking I was some extreme individual,” VandeBunte said. "I will be able to sleep at night knowing that I didn’t deceive any of my potential constituents."

In an interview Tuesday after his victory, Furry said he had nothing to do with the ads and said he ran a "clean campaign." Furry said the political action committee did not speak to him about the attack ads or mailers.

“They did not. I didn’t know that they were out until they hit the mailboxes,” Furry said.

Furry said he is a successful businessman with two decades of leadership experience and a parent with two children in the school system. He said that while he was not a teacher, the school board was not a teaching position but a leadership position.

Furry said foreclosures and judgements against him in Miami-Dade County were in the past and he had paid all his debts and did not file bankruptcy.

Half-cent sales tax for schools renewed

Flagler County voters also approved renewing a half-cent sales tax for another 10 years to fund technology, school safety and improvements to facilities.

The vote was 69% for extending the half-cent sales tax and 32% against.

The school district has stated it plans to utilize the money for technology, safety upgrades, building renovations, energy-efficient upgrades and buses. It has a five-year project list for facilities that it would work through in determining upgrades and renovations.

Florida election results 2022: See results from local and statewide races

Flagler forum:Development, housing among topics discussed at Flagler candidate forum

Candidate targeted:'Straight up deceit': Flagler school board candidate targeted by outside attack ads, mailers

Mullins defeated:Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins crushed in Republican primary

Flagler County Commission District 4

Leann Pennington easily defeated Jane Gentile-Youd in the Flagler County Commission District 4 race.

Pennington received 73% of the vote while Gentile-Youd received 27%.

It was the second easy victory for Pennington who trounced controversial Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins in the Republican primary in August.

Pennington will be sworn in at a special meeting at 4 p.m. Nov. 22.

Pennington lives in Palm Coast and works remotely implementing strategies to prevent fraud for a Canadian banking firm.

Pennington has said her priorities would be to bring attention to the county's western agricultural areas, noting that improved drainage is needed on the west side. She also wants to take a close look at the county budget as well as the comprehensive plan for the county and “make sure that we don’t overbuild.”

Palm Coast City Council races

Theresa Carli Pontieri, who was forced to resign from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office due to a controversial blog last year, easily defeated Alan Lowe for the District 2 seat on the Palm Coast City Council.

Pontieri received 68% of the vote while Lowe got 32%.

Pontieri said she plans on working hard to learn about the city’s immediate needs as well as its goals and needs for the future both financially and for its infrastructure.

“I want to look ahead five and 10 years down the road to make sure we are being proactive,” she said.

Pontieri, an attorney, resigned in August 2021 as general counsel for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office after The News-Journal asked about a series of videos titled “More Than White Noise” she posted on Rumble, a conservative online platform.

The videos all appeared to have been made before she started her job as general counsel for the sheriff’s office on July 6, 2021. In one video, Pontieri, who is white, disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement. Pontieri said in a previous interview that she should have been more tactful.

Pontieri said on Tuesday night she will represent all citizens regardless of race or background. She noted she attended a forum hosted by the NAACP and SURJ (Showing up for Racial Justice) during her campaign.

"The fact of the matter is I made myself available and accessible and very open to everybody,” she said. “I will represent every single citizen of Palm Coast in the best way that I can."

Lowe, 61, a handyman and inventor, had to deal with an issue in his past. He declared himself a “sovereign citizen” in 1993 and 1994, and wrote a declaration of independence proclaiming himself a foreign state. Lowe said it was a pattern of thought that lasted only briefly three decades ago.

In the other Palm Coast race, Cathy Heighter defeated Fernando Melendez for the District 4 seat on the Palm Coast City Council. The District 4 seat is held by Vice Mayor Eddie Branquinho, who did not run for reelection.

Heighter received 54% of the vote while Melendez received 46%.

Comments / 3

Related
daytonatimes.com

May, Henry re-elected to Daytona Beach city commission

In one of the most heated races in the midterm election, Daytona Beach City Commissioner Zone 3 incumbent Quanita May (1,261 votes) was re-elected to a second term over Steve Miller (1,015 votes), a former city commissioner. “I want to thank my supporters for voting me in and giving me...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole, leaving businesses reeling

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Business owners along Florida's State Road A1A say it's been a one-two punch, again losing access to Flagler Beach's main artery. "We just went through a hurricane, and it seemed much bigger, more impactful. But Hurricane Nicole really did screw us up. A1A's devastated again, large chunks of the road missing. Right here in front of Oceanside we almost lost a large chunk," said John Lulgjuraj, owner of the Oceanside Bar & Grill.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

SR-A1A collapses in Flagler after waves from Nicole lash roadway

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A portion of State Road A1A in Flagler County collapsed from waves caused by Hurricane Nicole, forcing the closure of the roadway. The roadway was severely damaged and continues to be impacted by the ocean after Nicole moved through the area. [TRENDING: Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies

Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia officials ask residents to stay off the beach

Though Tropical Storm Nicole has left the area, danger still lurks in Volusia County, said Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Informations director, during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 10. "We ask you to remain cognizant of additional weather-related events that can transpire throughout the remainder of this afternoon and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 29

Republican incumbent Webster Barnaby won Florida House District 29 with 59.3% of the vote. Florida House District 29 covers areas in and around DeLand, Deltona, Lake Helen, Osteen and the Spruce Creek Fly-in. Barnaby, who beat his primary opponent, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, by 30 votes, in what turned out to be Florida’s closest House race in the August primary. The British-born Barnaby, who became an American citizen in 1998, is the only Black Republican in the Florida Legislature.
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO and FDLE investigating a death in Palm Coast

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation at Clermont Court in Palm Coast. Officers responded to a call at 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 9 and found a man had died in the home, according to a press release from the FCSO. The FCSO's Major Case Unit and CSI unit are working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate the incident, the press release said.
PALM COAST, FL
askflagler.com

Leann Pennington Defeats Jane Gentile-Youd to Win a County Commission Seat

Republican candidate Leann Pennington has defeated opponent Jane Gentile-Youd to win election to the Flagler Board of County Commissioners. She’ll replace an outgoing Joe Mullins, whom Pennington defeated in the August primary election. Gentile-Youd has now placed second in the election for the District 4 seat two elections in a row, running as an NPA candidate both times.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Unsafe’: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores

Video: Residents, guests forced out of nearly 2 dozen condos and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores On Friday, state inspectors are expected to continue assessing buildings in Volusia County that could be compromised following Tropical Storm Nicole. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — On Friday, state inspectors are...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Ormond Beach, FL

Ormond Beach is a city in Central Florida, located along the Atlantic Coast, just a few miles from Daytona Beach and just an hour away from Orlando. Part of Volusia County, Ormond Beach offers scenic beaches thanks to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean and the Halifax River that runs across the city.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Tropical Storm Nicole update: One shelter closed

The general population shelter at University High School, Orange City, has been closed. The four individuals who sought shelter there were transferred to the shelter at Heritage Middle School. Three shelters remain open:. Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange (general population) Heritage Middle School, 1001 Parnell Court, Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy