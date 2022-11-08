Will Furry, endorsed by DeSantis, defeats VandeBunte for Flagler County school board seat

Courtney VandeBunte, a Flagler County Schools graduate who taught for the district and earned teacher of the year honors before leaving the school system, was defeated by Will Furry, a Realtor endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, for the District 2 seat on the Flagler County School Board.

Furry received 58% of the vote, while VandeBunte received 42%.

VandeBunte was the target of attack ads and deceptive mailers funded by a political action committee supporting Furry as the campaign wound down.

VandeBunte said in an interview Tuesday that the ads and mailers hurt her chances in the runoff.

“They were really detrimental to my campaign and really misinformed a lot of voters into thinking I was some extreme individual,” VandeBunte said. "I will be able to sleep at night knowing that I didn’t deceive any of my potential constituents."

In an interview Tuesday after his victory, Furry said he had nothing to do with the ads and said he ran a "clean campaign." Furry said the political action committee did not speak to him about the attack ads or mailers.

“They did not. I didn’t know that they were out until they hit the mailboxes,” Furry said.

Furry said he is a successful businessman with two decades of leadership experience and a parent with two children in the school system. He said that while he was not a teacher, the school board was not a teaching position but a leadership position.

Furry said foreclosures and judgements against him in Miami-Dade County were in the past and he had paid all his debts and did not file bankruptcy.

Half-cent sales tax for schools renewed

Flagler County voters also approved renewing a half-cent sales tax for another 10 years to fund technology, school safety and improvements to facilities.

The vote was 69% for extending the half-cent sales tax and 32% against.

The school district has stated it plans to utilize the money for technology, safety upgrades, building renovations, energy-efficient upgrades and buses. It has a five-year project list for facilities that it would work through in determining upgrades and renovations.

Flagler County Commission District 4

Leann Pennington easily defeated Jane Gentile-Youd in the Flagler County Commission District 4 race.

Pennington received 73% of the vote while Gentile-Youd received 27%.

It was the second easy victory for Pennington who trounced controversial Flagler County Commission Chairman Joe Mullins in the Republican primary in August.

Pennington will be sworn in at a special meeting at 4 p.m. Nov. 22.

Pennington lives in Palm Coast and works remotely implementing strategies to prevent fraud for a Canadian banking firm.

Pennington has said her priorities would be to bring attention to the county's western agricultural areas, noting that improved drainage is needed on the west side. She also wants to take a close look at the county budget as well as the comprehensive plan for the county and “make sure that we don’t overbuild.”

Palm Coast City Council races

Theresa Carli Pontieri, who was forced to resign from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office due to a controversial blog last year, easily defeated Alan Lowe for the District 2 seat on the Palm Coast City Council.

Pontieri received 68% of the vote while Lowe got 32%.

Pontieri said she plans on working hard to learn about the city’s immediate needs as well as its goals and needs for the future both financially and for its infrastructure.

“I want to look ahead five and 10 years down the road to make sure we are being proactive,” she said.

Pontieri, an attorney, resigned in August 2021 as general counsel for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office after The News-Journal asked about a series of videos titled “More Than White Noise” she posted on Rumble, a conservative online platform.

The videos all appeared to have been made before she started her job as general counsel for the sheriff’s office on July 6, 2021. In one video, Pontieri, who is white, disparaged the Black Lives Matter movement. Pontieri said in a previous interview that she should have been more tactful.

Pontieri said on Tuesday night she will represent all citizens regardless of race or background. She noted she attended a forum hosted by the NAACP and SURJ (Showing up for Racial Justice) during her campaign.

"The fact of the matter is I made myself available and accessible and very open to everybody,” she said. “I will represent every single citizen of Palm Coast in the best way that I can."

Lowe, 61, a handyman and inventor, had to deal with an issue in his past. He declared himself a “sovereign citizen” in 1993 and 1994, and wrote a declaration of independence proclaiming himself a foreign state. Lowe said it was a pattern of thought that lasted only briefly three decades ago.

In the other Palm Coast race, Cathy Heighter defeated Fernando Melendez for the District 4 seat on the Palm Coast City Council. The District 4 seat is held by Vice Mayor Eddie Branquinho, who did not run for reelection.

Heighter received 54% of the vote while Melendez received 46%.