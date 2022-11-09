ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor

By ANDREW DeMILLO
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FucaW_0j3q6Bv600

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office.

Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.

Sanders shattered state fundraising records with her campaign, which focused primarily on national issues. Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, regularly promised to use the office to fight President Joe Biden and the "radical left."

In her acceptance speech on Tuesday night, however, Sanders didn't mention either the former or current president and instead shared stories about supporters she met during her campaign bid.

“This election is about taking Arkansas to the top," Sanders said. “I know that Arkansas can be first, and I'm committed to being the leader who takes us there."

Stan Hall, a retired postal worker, said he voted for Sanders though he wanted her to talk more about state issues rather than criticizing Biden or talking up her time working for Trump.

“I think, just state your own feelings on what you’re going to try and do and improve things,” Hall said. “Everybody knows who she was and what she did, so to keep beating that drum was a little bit much for me.”

Sanders succeeds Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is leaving office in January due to term limits. Hutchinson, who endorsed Sanders' bid, is considering running for president in 2024 and has frequently split with Trump.

Trump publicly encouraged Sanders to run for governor when she left the White House in 2019 to return to Arkansas.

But Sanders was a known figure in the state long before Trump. She appeared in ads for her father and worked on his campaigns. She managed Sen. John Boozman's 2010 election and worked as an adviser to Sen. Tom Cotton's in 2014.

Sanders briefly left the campaign trail in September after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. Her doctor said Sanders was cancer free after the surgery.

During Sanders' nearly two-year tenure at the White House, she scaled back daily televised briefings after repeatedly sparring with reporters who aggressively questioned her. She faced questions about her credibility, particularly after special counsel Robert Mueller's report revealed that Sanders admitted making an unfounded claim to reporters about FBI agents' reaction to director James Comey's firing. But she also earned reporters' respect working behind the scenes to develop relationships with the media.

Sanders embraced Trump’s rhetoric during her bid for governor and adopted many of his favorite targets, including critical race theory and the national news media. But she’s avoided criticizing Hutchinson, even after the former president labeled Hutchinson a RINO — Republican In Name Only — for vetoing an anti-transgender law.

Sanders said she would have signed that measure — a ban on gender affirming care for minors — into law.

She’s stopped short of agreeing with Trump that his loss in the 2020 presidential election was stolen, though she’s said the former president has the right to make that claim.

Jones, an ordained Baptist minister and nuclear engineer, had presented himself to voters as a more unifying figure than Sanders. He launched his campaign with a video that went viral where he talked about his family’s history in the state. He ran on promises to expand preschool access and broadband.

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday night, Jones did not concede the race.

“We're going to count every last vote in this race," Jones said. “Why? Because Arkansas deserves it and Arkansas is worth it."

Kathy Balkman, a retired educator in Little Rock, said she voted for Jones and cited Sanders’ time as press secretary as a reason.

“She was very confrontational, and I don’t see that she has any skills to not work confrontationally in our state,” said Balkman, a Democrat who said she’s voted previously for the state’s current Republican governor. ___

Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders taps Kevin Crass to lead transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Crass, a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock, will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members. “Kevin...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas governor-elect Sanders announces transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Governor-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced in a statement on Thursday. Crass is a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock. He will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members.
ARKANSAS STATE
WDBO

Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in Arizona, putting Democrats one seat from holding Senate

Incumbent Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly has defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, boosting Democratic hopes of holding onto the Senate. With 83% of votes counted, the Associated Press called the race Friday evening for Kelly — a Navy combat veteran, retired NASA astronaut and husband of former Rep. Gabby Giffords. He leads Masters, a 36-year-old “anti-progressive” venture capitalist, by an insurmountable 52% to 46% margin.
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Kelly win in Arizona puts Dems 1 seat from Senate control

PHOENIX — (AP) — Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly won his bid for reelection Friday in the crucial swing state of Arizona, defeating Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters to put his party one victory away from clinching control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
WDBO

Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Blake Masters wasn't posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona's biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches...
ARIZONA STATE
5newsonline.com

Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom

ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDBO

Trump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer and sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. Lombardo defeated Steve Sisolak, regaining the governorship of the Silver State for the GOP and making Sisolak...
NEVADA STATE
WDBO

Why AP called Nevada governor for Joe Lombardo

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo outpaced Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the newly counted votes coming in from the state's biggest counties. The Associated Press determined that votes from Las Vegas' Clark County and Reno's Washoe County weren't being won by Sisolak by large enough margins to make up the incumbent's difference with Lombardo given the number of outstanding ballots.
NEVADA STATE
Kait 8

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas gubernatorial race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be Arkansas’s next governor. According to early returns, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump defeated Democrat Chris Jones. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as Arkansas’s 44th governor from 1996 to 2007. Also running for governor were...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDBO

Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

Democrat David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone has been reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time because of changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional...
MARYLAND STATE
WDBO

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early...
ARIZONA STATE
KHBS

Election results: Arkansas state house races

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — RESULTS: BALLOT ISSUES | GOVERNOR | STATEWIDE | U.S. SENATE | U.S. HOUSE | STATE SENATE | STATE HOUSE | BENTON COUNTY | CRAWFORD COUNTY | FRANKLIN COUNTY | JOHNSON COUNTY | LOGAN COUNTY | MADISON COUNTY | SCOTT COUNTY | SEBASTIAN COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |
ARKANSAS STATE
myarklamiss.com

Arkansas’ issues 1 and 2 decided: where do they stand?

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — While much of the midterm election focus in Arkansas being on Issue 4, the legalization of recreational marijuana, here’s how Issues 1 and 2 panned out in the election results on November 8, 2022. Issue 1: Rejected. Arkansans voted to deny this issue...
ARKANSAS STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy