ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Oilers' Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OXjs0_0j3q5zih00

TAMPA, Fla, — (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers' game against Tampa Bay.

Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers and then was cut by Pat Maroon's skate when the Tampa Bay forward moved into the area just inside the Oilers defensive zone.

Kane grabbed the area of the cut with his right hand, and quickly skated to the bench before heading down the tunnel toward the locker room.

A stretcher was brought out onto the ice but was not utilized.

The Oilers said Kane was transported to the hospital in stable condition and would undergo a procedure there.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBO

Bills QB Allen returns to practice, questionable for Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tested his injured throwing elbow on Friday for the first time in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills referred to Allen's practice time as being...
InsideTheRangers

Rangers Still Have Chance at No. 1 2023 Draft Pick

The new MLB Draft Lottery gives the Texas Rangers a slim chance at claiming the No. 1 overall pick in next July's draft. The Texas Rangers have a 5.5 percent chance of claiming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft when the league’s first draft lottery is held on Dec. 6 at the Winter Meetings.
WDBO

Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon

MUNICH — (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement...
WDBO

Miami Heat's home arena will get new name after FTX collapse

MIAMI — (AP) — The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. The building had been called FTX Arena...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
97K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy