Read full article on original website
Related
How White Sox already have 1st big signing of winter
The White Sox have work to do addressing their roster this winter after a disappointing 2022 season. But Rick Hahn and Co. didn’t have to wait until the Hot Stove ignited to make their first big signing: bench coach Charlie Montoyo. New White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has an...
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider
Editor's Note: "5 free agent second basemen the White Sox should consider" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster
Phillies claim 2 pitchers via waivers, remove 5 players from 40-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies added their first two new players of the offseason via waivers from the San Francisco Giants, claiming left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez and right-hander Luis Ortiz. Vasquez is a 29-year-old reliever...
World Series Champion Astros Announce Surprising Sudden Departure
The Astros have announced a surprising sudden departure just days after winning their second World Series title in six years.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
MLB
3 Cubs storylines from GM Meetings
LAS VEGAS -- The goal for the Cubs this week in Las Vegas was to start laying the foundation for what is expected to be a crucial offseason. Free agency opens Thursday, and the North Siders plan on making moves with next October in mind. The Cubs might still be...
Giants decline three-time All-Star Evan Longoria’s option
The Giants declined their $13M club option on Evan Longoria, the third baseman tells Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle (Twitter link). He’ll collect a $5M buyout and head to free agency. It’s hardly surprising news, as reports emerged last month the team was leaning toward buying Longoria...
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Yankees Select Jhony Brito, Matt Krook
The Yankees announced they’ve selected pitchers Jhony Brito and Matt Krook onto the 40-man roster. New York also outrighted outfielder Tim Locastro off the roster, and the speedster elected minor league free agency upon clearing waivers. Both Brito and Krook have played seven seasons in the minor leagues. That’d...
Yardbarker
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
MLB
Here are the free agents for every team
Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the notable free agents and players with options for all 30 MLB clubs this offseason. OF Jackie Bradley Jr., RHP David Phelps, RHP Ross Stripling. After picking up Anthony Bass’ $3 million club option, the Blue Jays could be interested in a reunion with...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
Rangers 40-Man Roster Wraps: Spencer Howard
Spencer Howard had difficulty staying in the rotation in 2022, in part due to injuries throughout the season. InsidetheRangers.com will review each of the players on the Texas Rangers 40-man roster at the conclusion of the 2022 season. P Spencer Howard. Statistics for 2022: Howard went 2-4 with a 7.41...
MLB
Dipoto weighs in on middle infield, outfield mix, farm system
SEATTLE -- ‘Tis the season when it’s Jerry Dipoto’s time to shine. The Mariners’ president of baseball operations formally embarked on his offseason Tuesday when gathering at the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Free agency doesn’t begin until Thursday at 2 p.m. PT, but other transactions are fair game.
San Francisco Giants expect to be big-time spenders in MLB free agency
Fresh off a disappointing 81-81 season, the San Francisco Giants have been linked to multiple big-name players set to hit
Kansas City Royals announce roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals today announced several roster moves to fill out their 40-man roster. Left-handed pitchers Jake Brentz and Angel Zerpa, along with infielder Adalberto Mondesi were reinstated from the 60-day Injured List. Kansas City also selected left-handed pitcher Richard Lovelady and infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor from Triple-A.
MLB
Watch Surprise, Glendale in AFL Championship game
(CIN, CWS, LAD, MIL, MIN vs. HOU, KC, PHI, PIT, TEX) After five and a half weeks of regular-season action and a thrilling semifinal play-in game on Friday, the stage is set for the Desert Dogs and Saguaros in the winner-take-all championship game. Glendale used big hits late in its...
SF Giants free-agent breakdown: Dodgers SS Trea Turner
The SF Giants need an athletic superstar this offseason. Dodgers infielder Trea Turner could absolutely fit that bill.
Comments / 0