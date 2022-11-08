Read full article on original website
‘Lightscape’ Will Transform The L.A. Arboretum Into A Glittering Wonderland
London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights last year, and it will be back and even brighter this year. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey along more than over a mile of pathways filled with multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed sounds. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way. Tickets are available online and it...
Eater
Sip on Zima and Eat ‘Adult Lunchables’ at This Blockbuster-Themed Pop-Up on Melrose
When passing by Melrose and Formosa Avenue over the last month, Los Angeles residents likely noticed workers building an actual Blockbuster store. It’s not the iconic video store coming back to life; instead, it’s a boozy Blockbuster-themed pop-up commencing on November 19. Produced by the same crew that...
Local African boutique helps get people 'Wakanda Ready' for Black Panther premiere
Kutula by Africana has acted as consultants and stylists on both Black Panther films.
lbccviking.com
Art gallery hosting showcase to raise donations for Venezuelan migrants
The gallery event themed “cuidate mucho” celebrated the start of the three-month expedition on Thursday, Oct. 27, and will run until Dec. 3. This gallery was held in the K building at the Liberal Arts Campus at Long Beach City College. Students, faculty, and residents of Long Beach...
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY! Christmas in Color Drive-Thru Holiday Show in San Dimas
Get ready for an upbeat drive-through holiday adventure at Christmas in Color! This uplifting, musical experience takes the tradition of gazing at Christmas lights through the car window to a whole new level. With millions of lights perfectly synchronized to your favorite holiday tunes, larger-than-life Christmas trees, candy canes and animated snowmen who will serenade you with songs, Christmas in Color is an immersive experience for all ages and abilities!
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Ellen DeGeneres Buys Iconic Brown-Sidney House in Bel Air
Entertainers and top-of-the-line house flippers Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have stepped back into the Los Angeles area market after focusing their efforts in Montecito for some time. The Dirt.com reports that a trust connected to the couple purchased the Brown Sydney House, which was designed by Richard Neutra, in Bel Air. This off-market deal cost the trust $29 million and the seller was hedge fund trader Adam Levinson who purchased the home from fashion designer and film director Tom Ford.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
sheenmagazine.com
Music Group Confunkshun Receives Major Acknowledgment At Awards Ceremony In Los Angeles
Two inspirational icons in the music industry celebrated their success in a big way on Saturday, November 5th at the Grammy Museum in the heart of downtown LA. “Both Felton Pilate and Michael Cooper who are original members of the Funk group known as Confunkshun, were surrounded by friends, family, and fans from all over the world when they were pleasantly surprised with not one, but two types of awards that recognized them as pillars of inspiration to the entertainment industry and communities from far and wide.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
L.A. Weekly
The Best of L.A. Cannabis 2022
It’s time for our favorite L.A. cannabis picks for 2022 after another great year. The list includes everything from prerolls to parties. Regardless of what on the list you choose to partake in, we can promise you a good time. Best Preroll – Cali-X Preroll. We haven’t mentioned...
welikela.com
Where to Eat in L.A. for Thanksgiving [2022]
I like to think that the holidays are all about reclaiming time with the people who matter the most. But part of the commitment in hosting family and friends is preparing a feast, which of course in itself eats up a ton of time. That’s what makes dine-in (or take-out) options so appealing for Thanksgiving.
lbccviking.com
Long Beach Transit GoPass: Fourth Fridays on 4th Street come alive in Halloween spirit
Long Beach City College students are now eligible for free rides with L.A. Metro and Long Beach Transit after the school announced a new partnership with the transportation systems, the Viking News will be posting a different location every week that students can go to using the Metro Go Pass.
spectrumnews1.com
Walk of Fame Star for actress-radio personality Angelica Vale unveiled
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring actress and radio personality Angélica Vale, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti among the scheduled speakers. Actor Jaime Camil and Vale's mother, Angelica Maria, were also among those joining Vale in speaking...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 11-17
Just as the nights are getting longer and that dreaded seasonal depression is setting in, light displays are cropping up all over Southern California brighten up our lives. The darker nights are also ushering in some holiday themed events like a preview of the sequel to “A Christmas Story” and a musical of a certain red-nosed reindeer. If you prefer to hold off on the holiday celebrations, keep reading for all the fun events happening in the Southland this week—from musical performances to a taco and margarita festival.
KTLA.com
You could win a $5,000 shopping spree at Jerome’s Furniture
The gift giving season is just around the corner, and with inflation on the rise, Jerome’s Furniture is lowering their prices and, as an extra-special gift, Jerome’s is furnishing an awesome prize: A $5,000 shopping spree for one lucky KTLA viewer. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win a $5,000 Jerome’s furniture gift card. With black friday coming up soon, it’s a great prize to win. Good luck!
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ylhsthewrangler.com
The Tunnel of Terror: First Haunted Car Wash in Southern California
Are you ready to enter the Tunnel of Terror? As you arrive at the car wash, Michael Myers greets you. If a door is unlocked, it may be opened by an oncoming monster to enjoy the ride with you. Clowns might honk your horn or be holding a chainsaw. Going through the drive through, there is fog, flashy lights, and spine-chilling frights.
placentia.org
Placentia Tamale Festival
The City of Placentia is pleased to announce the 28th annual Tamale Festival to be held in Oldtown Placentia on the 100 and 200 blocks of Santa Fe Ave and the 200 block of Bradford Ave on Thursday, December 8th from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The event will feature, live entertainment, food and tamale vendors, non-profit booths, business booths, a beer garden, pictures with Santa Claus, a Holiday Tree Lighting, and a kid's games area. If you are interested in being a vendor or for more information about the event, please visit www.placentia.org/tamalefestival or contact the Community Services Department at (714) 993-8232. To view the event flyer, please click here.
Veterans to be honored with ceremonies, parades across Southern California
Several Veterans Day events will be held across Southern California Friday to pay tribute to those who have served and are serving in our nation’s military. Thousands of American flags, 2001 to be exact, are on display at the Covina Field of Valor Friday. Veterans Day events will kick off at 11:23 a.m. with a […]
