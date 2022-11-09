Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
theadvocate.com
See which Louisiana constitutional amendments passed and which failed
While a failed constitutional amendment on slavery drew much of the attention Tuesday night, three others won approval — and two of those will aid the disabled. Would have increased allowable stock market investments with money generated by seven state trust funds failed. The change would have raised the cap from 35% to 65%.
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
WDSU
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
fox8live.com
Unofficial numbers show less than half of Louisiana voters casted a midterm ballot
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Of the three million Louisiana registered voters, only 1.3 million actually casted a ballot in the 2022 midterms, according to unofficial numbers from the Secretary of State’s Office. That means only about 45% of eligible voters participated in an election that had been a topic of discussion for months now.
wrkf.org
Breaking down the 2022 midterm results in Louisiana and across the country
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Most of the results from yesterday’s elections are in, and it's time to break down the key results. Veteran political journalist from Talk Louisiana, Jim Engster, joins us for more on the biggest takeaways from last night.
WDSU
Critical race theory is now banned in St. Tammany Parish schools
COVINGTON, La. — Critical race theory has been a controversial term for the last few years. The topic has made the rounds in school districts across the country. Most people are not exactly sure what the term critical race theory means but that hasn't stopped some from getting upset about it.
NOLA.com
Louisiana's district attorneys are sparing in use of newfound power to shorten sentences
ANGIE -- It had been a long day of mowing brush in the heat, so Jeffrey Fornea and his 69-year-old father rested on their back porch in this small town in Washington Parish. They were sipping Cokes, feet propped up, when they heard a gunshot. A group of young men...
ELECTION RESULTS: Louisiana State Representatives, Commissioners, and Judges
See results of the November 8, 2022 election here.
WDSU
Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
KSLA
By the numbers, Louisiana’s election night offered fascinating results
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Delve deeper into the numbers of Tuesday’s midterm election in Louisiana, and you never know what you might find:. 23 years old, the age of newly elected Bogalusa mayor Tyrin Truong, who unseated two-term incumbent Wendy Perrette. 41.3 percent voter turnout in Orleans Parish for...
WDSU
Full results in Louisiana's general election
The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday for the congressional primary election. Below you can find up-to-the-minute election results:. Can't see live election results? Tap here. Election results can be found on WDSU.com's site and mobile app and will be streamed live on WDSU. The secretary of state's website also provides election results.
cenlanow.com
LIVE LOOK: Louisiana Election Day 2022
Happy Election Day, Louisiana! See live updates of several big state and local races happening across the Bayou State below. Several local races in and across the Greater New Orleans area. Louisiana state legislature. Proposed constitutional amendments. LIVE UPDATES: Louisiana Election Day.
WWL-TV
St. Tammany Parish Election Results 2022
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Click here Election results from all parishes and national results. Voters in St. Tammany Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level. Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat...
The 7 Most Infamous Female Killers In Louisiana History
Before we really get into this, these woman committed horrible crimes. Our thoughts are with the families who had to experience the tragic events they're responsible for. But that begs the question: why are we interested in these people? The stories that we're about to talk about have been written about before. There are TV shows and movies created around these stories. Many people are interested in learning more about these killers. But why?
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Julia Letlow holds Louisiana congressional seat
Republican Julia Letlow will retain her seat as U.S. Representative for Louisiana's 5th congressional district following Tuesday's mid-term election. Letlow won the election with 65% with 21 of 24 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m. avoiding a runoff against Oscar Dantzler. Letlow was first elected to Congress in 2021 following March...
Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states
All but a few precincts were left to count in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes as Election Day in Louisiana turned into Wednesday. Voters had their say on a U.S. Senate race, five U.S. House seats, two Public Service Commission districts and eight amendments to the state constitution. A host of local races and […] The post Election Day: Recap of results in Louisiana, races in key states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kadn.com
Breaking down Amendment 7 for Louisiana Voters
Louisiana (KADN)- Amendment seven deals with the issues with the prison system that continues to be a problem in the legislature, but now is being met with worry. "This is a tricky constitutional amendment. Currently, the Louisiana constitution bans slavery and involuntary servitude except as prison labor. University of Louisiana...
