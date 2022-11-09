ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WCVB

Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power

BOSTON (AP) – Hours after she was elected governor of Massachusetts, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey met with Republican Governor Charlie Baker to discuss the upcoming transfer of power. Healey’s election made history. She is the first woman and the first openly gay candidate elected to the top office in Massachusetts. She is also the […] The post Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep

BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Maura Healey is 1st Lesbian Elected Massachusetts Governor

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican candidate Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The victory returns the Massachusetts governor’s […] The post Maura Healey is 1st Lesbian Elected Massachusetts Governor appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WBUR

Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races

Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 3rd Essex State Senate District (Brendan Crighton vs. Annalisa Salustri)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic candidate and incumbent Brendan Crighton is running against Independent candidate Annalisa Salustri for the State Senate 3rd Essex District, which includes Lynn, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott. Crighton first assumed office on March 7, 2018, and he...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
The Tufts Daily

Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4

Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) This election day, Massachusetts voters will determine the fate of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. On Nov. 8, Question 4 will ask voters to either accept or reject the Work and Family Mobility Act, a state law passed in June which would allow undocumented Massachussetts residents to apply for driver’s licenses, effective July 2023.
MEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

LISTEN: Voting Advocates Urge Patience, Results Won’t be Immediate

HYANNIS – Voting advocates are reminding residents that results may not be immediately available following Tuesday’s election, especially considering the increase in ballots cast by mail in recent years. Common Cause Massachusetts Executive Director Geoff Foster said that this year marks the first with permanent vote-by-mail without excuse. With these new expanded options for voters, […] The post LISTEN: Voting Advocates Urge Patience, Results Won’t be Immediate appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

How the Massachusetts Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

