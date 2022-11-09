Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
capecoddaily.com
Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power
BOSTON (AP) – Hours after she was elected governor of Massachusetts, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey met with Republican Governor Charlie Baker to discuss the upcoming transfer of power. Healey’s election made history. She is the first woman and the first openly gay candidate elected to the top office in Massachusetts. She is also the […] The post Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Live 2022 Massachusetts governor election results: Maura Healey vs. Geoff Diehl
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
What to expect in transition from Baker to Healey
Massachusetts voters have picked the next governor. What happens next?
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Governor (Maura Healey vs. Geoff Diehl)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for the corner, was poised to make history as the country’s first openly lesbian governor — and the first woman elected to the commonwealth’s top executive post. She...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: Ballot Question 1 (Millionaires tax)
Ballot Question 1 fiercely divided politicians, business leaders and everyday Massachusetts residents as they grappled to understand the benefits and unintended consequences of leveling a 4% surtax on all incomes exceeding $1 million. The ballot referendum, often referred to as the millionaires tax or Fair Share Amendment, is intended to...
See all Massachusetts 2022 election races that have been called
Voters turned out Tuesday across Massachusetts, casting ballots in high-profile statewide races and local contests with the potential to make history in a number of ways. In the governor’s race, the Associated Press declared Attorney General Maura Healey the winner shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. Healey, the...
WCVB
Women seize five of Massachusetts' top jobs as Democrats make clean sweep
BOSTON — Five Democratic women will take over statewide offices as the party makes a clean sweep of Massachusetts' top elected jobs. Attorney General Maura Healey and her running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, are projected to win their race for the State House's corner office. Healey becomes the first female and first openly gay person to be elected governor of the Bay State.
capecoddaily.com
Maura Healey is 1st Lesbian Elected Massachusetts Governor
BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected to the office. Healey defeated Republican candidate Geoff Diehl, a former state representative who had the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The victory returns the Massachusetts governor’s […] The post Maura Healey is 1st Lesbian Elected Massachusetts Governor appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
WBUR
Results: Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff's races
Below are the results of the 2022 Massachusetts district attorney and sheriff races, as reported by The Associated Press. This results page will refresh every 30 seconds. Winners will be marked with a check. See results in several other races here:. Massachusetts statewide office and ballot question elections. Massachusetts congressional...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race, Ballot Questions Passed
Election Day is here and voters across Massachusetts will cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in several key races, including for the state’s next governor. Polls were set to close at 8 p.m. across the Commonwealth. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to cast their vote.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 3rd Essex State Senate District (Brendan Crighton vs. Annalisa Salustri)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic candidate and incumbent Brendan Crighton is running against Independent candidate Annalisa Salustri for the State Senate 3rd Essex District, which includes Lynn, Lynnfield, Marblehead, Nahant, Saugus and Swampscott. Crighton first assumed office on March 7, 2018, and he...
Millionaire Tax, Drivers License Questions Too Early to Call
BOSTON (AP) — Two closely watched ballot questions in Massachusetts — one that would create a tax aimed at millionaires and another that would repeal a law allowing those in the country illegally to obtain a state driver's license — remained too early to call early Wednesday.
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4
Medford City Hall is pictured on March 12, 2021.(Grace Rotermund / The Tufts Daily) This election day, Massachusetts voters will determine the fate of a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. On Nov. 8, Question 4 will ask voters to either accept or reject the Work and Family Mobility Act, a state law passed in June which would allow undocumented Massachussetts residents to apply for driver’s licenses, effective July 2023.
capecoddaily.com
LISTEN: Voting Advocates Urge Patience, Results Won’t be Immediate
HYANNIS – Voting advocates are reminding residents that results may not be immediately available following Tuesday’s election, especially considering the increase in ballots cast by mail in recent years. Common Cause Massachusetts Executive Director Geoff Foster said that this year marks the first with permanent vote-by-mail without excuse. With these new expanded options for voters, […] The post LISTEN: Voting Advocates Urge Patience, Results Won’t be Immediate appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WCVB
Massachusetts' top election official predicts low turnout on Tuesday
BOSTON — Massachusetts' top election official is predicting a relatively low turnout in Tuesday's election and says that many who do vote may be more motivated by the contentious ballot questions than the candidates. As of Monday morning, Galvin said that approximately 1 million of the state's 4.8 million...
Did You Know the New Massachusetts Governor Was a Pro Hoops Star?
The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is coming to a close and a winner has already been projected. And the winner and new Governor-Elect of Massachusetts happened to make an appearance in Pittsfield over the past summer to show off a special set of skills. She is a former professional basketball player! And she did it all in HEELS!
homenewshere.com
How the Massachusetts Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Comments / 0