Lincoln, NE

Emoni Bates drops 30, No. 22 Michigan beats E Michigan 88-83

DETROIT (AP)Emoni Bates scored 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime and Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points in the Wolverines’ 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night. The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn’s layup with 2:49...
YPSILANTI, MI
Nebraska seeks best start in four years, hosts Omaha

Nebraska shoots for its first 2-0 start in four years when it hosts in-state foe Omaha in a nonconference game Thursday night in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers won their season opener Monday for only the second time in the last four years, beating Maine 79-66 behind 22 points from newcomer Sam Griesel. The North Dakota State transfer was 8 of 12 from the field, adding nine rebounds and three assists, while scoring 18 in the second half.
LINCOLN, NE
Boston College edges Detroit Mercy on Madsen’s late 3

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP)Mason Madsen scored 18 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.3 seconds left, and Boston College closed on a 7-0 run to beat Detroit Mercy 70-66 on Friday. Madsen’s make, following an offensive rebound, gave Boston College its first lead, 68-66, since the 18:49 mark of the...
DETROIT, MI

