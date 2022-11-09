ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
wosu.org

Former Ohio Gov. Richard Celeste

Richard Celeste is a well-known figure in Ohio's political landscape having served as governor from 1983 to 1991. He reflects on his life and career in his memoir "In the Heart of it All: An Unvarnished Account of My Life in Public Service." Guest:. Richard Celeste, governor of Ohio from...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote

A resolution urging the removal of a federal rule change seen as supporting of trans and other LGBTQ+ individuals is headed back to the Ohio State Board of Education after committee approval on Monday. The resolution went through proposed amendments in the board’s executive committee, one of which, authored by board chair Charlotte McGuire, shifted […] The post Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

No Major Issues Reported by Ohio Election Protection Groups

Election protection groups say last week’s in-person voting went smoothly, save for a few incidents of “heckling” and one instance where technical difficulties caused long waits at the polls. Other than a few “weird circumstances,” as Common Cause Ohio executive director Catherine Turcer called them, Ohioans were...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau reflects on career, faith, future

Political journalist Morgan Trau’s reports reach from one end of Ohio to the other as the Columbus-based statehouse reporter, providing political coverage for markets from Cleveland to Cincinnati and points in between. Trau, who was born and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Moreland Hills, told the Columbus Jewish...
OHIO STATE
thereporternewspaperonline.com

Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10

Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The committee voted 5-2 to move forward with an amendment to a resolution that opponents say could harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. With the executive committee’s vote, […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Education in Jeopardy’ topic of NCJW Lois Zaas event

NCJW/Cleveland’s 20th annual Lois Zaas Advocacy event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. The evening’s panel will be on “Education in Jeopardy,” and feature Cynthia Peeples, founding director of Honesty for Ohio Education; Beachwood High School teacher Josh Davis; and Shaker Heights Board of Education member Lora Cover. They will discuss the modern educational crisis, the problems, the priorities and why parents should care about what their children are and aren’t being taught.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Independence voters say no to raising mayoral term limits

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence voters were in no mood for change during the Nov. 8 election, as demonstrated by the rejection of a pair of charter amendments. Issue 59, which would have allowed mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms -- one more than the current maximum -- was rejected by 63 percent of Independence voters, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Transgender Awareness Week observed in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio organizations are honoring Transgender Awareness Week through Saturday, as violence against trans people remains at an all-time high.  Recognized this week, Transgender Awareness Week raises visibility for trans individuals and addresses issues within the community. The week-long observance culminates in Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday to honor the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

