A resolution urging the removal of a federal rule change seen as supporting of trans and other LGBTQ+ individuals is headed back to the Ohio State Board of Education after committee approval on Monday. The resolution went through proposed amendments in the board’s executive committee, one of which, authored by board chair Charlotte McGuire, shifted […] The post Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

OHIO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO