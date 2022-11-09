Read full article on original website
Who gave to Ohio’s federal candidates in the final weeks of the election?
Donors spent a lot of money in Ohio during this year’s election. Campaign advertising tracker AdImpact estimated $344 million went into ads on TV, online or over the radio.
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
Larry Householder wants incriminating evidence excluded rom his bribery trial -- because it is incriminating! Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s attorneys are asking a judge to bar a whole bunch of evidence from his federal corruption trial because, well, it might be incriminating. We’re talking about the audacity of Householder’s latest legal maneuverings on Today in Ohio. Listen...
Republicans win key races in Ohio Nov. 8 General Election
Republicans won some key Ohio races in the Nov. 8 General Election. Incumbent Republican Governor Mike DeWine defeated Democrat cha
Former Ohio Gov. Richard Celeste
Richard Celeste is a well-known figure in Ohio's political landscape having served as governor from 1983 to 1991. He reflects on his life and career in his memoir "In the Heart of it All: An Unvarnished Account of My Life in Public Service." Guest:. Richard Celeste, governor of Ohio from...
Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote
A resolution urging the removal of a federal rule change seen as supporting of trans and other LGBTQ+ individuals is headed back to the Ohio State Board of Education after committee approval on Monday. The resolution went through proposed amendments in the board’s executive committee, one of which, authored by board chair Charlotte McGuire, shifted […] The post Amended anti-LGBTQ resolution headed for full Ohio board of education vote appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio State Board of Education to vote on amended anti-LGBTQ legislation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A resolution urging the removal of a federal rule change seen as supporting of trans and other LGBTQ+ individuals is headed back to the Ohio State Board of Education after committee approval on Monday. The resolution went through proposed amendments in the board’s executive committee, one...
Where did Republican county executive candidate Lee Weingart do better, worse than statewide GOP candidates in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Republican Cuyahoga County executive candidate Lee Weingart fared worse in 83.4% of the county’s precincts than lower-profile GOP candidates for statewide office. Using unofficial precinct-level results from last week’s election, cleveland.com compared Weingart’s support to that received - on average - by Republican candidates for state...
Ohio committee votes to send LGBTQ resolution to full state board of education
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio School Board’s executive committee approved an updated resolution declaring its opposition to the proposed federal expansion of Title IX protections to include members of the LBGTQ+ community. Committee members voted 5-2 Monday to send the resolution to the full Ohio Board of...
No Major Issues Reported by Ohio Election Protection Groups
Election protection groups say last week’s in-person voting went smoothly, save for a few incidents of “heckling” and one instance where technical difficulties caused long waits at the polls. Other than a few “weird circumstances,” as Common Cause Ohio executive director Catherine Turcer called them, Ohioans were...
Guest Commentary: Ohio Legislation Presents Hellscape Week Ahead for Trans Ohioans
Trans Ohioans and their allies need to navigate a legislative hellscape of a week.
The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau reflects on career, faith, future
Political journalist Morgan Trau’s reports reach from one end of Ohio to the other as the Columbus-based statehouse reporter, providing political coverage for markets from Cleveland to Cincinnati and points in between. Trau, who was born and raised in the Cleveland suburb of Moreland Hills, told the Columbus Jewish...
Mayor Horrigan Issues Statement On Passage Of Issue 10
Akron voters approved Issue 10 which will add an amendment to Akron’s City Charter creating a permanent Citizens’ Police Oversight Board to provide independent oversight and review of policing practices within Akron. Mayor Horrigan has issued the following statement:. “Akron’s voters have made their voices heard and it’s...
Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. The committee voted 5-2 to move forward with an amendment to a resolution that opponents say could harm LGBTQ+ youth in the state. With the executive committee’s vote, […]
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.
‘Education in Jeopardy’ topic of NCJW Lois Zaas event
NCJW/Cleveland’s 20th annual Lois Zaas Advocacy event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood. The evening’s panel will be on “Education in Jeopardy,” and feature Cynthia Peeples, founding director of Honesty for Ohio Education; Beachwood High School teacher Josh Davis; and Shaker Heights Board of Education member Lora Cover. They will discuss the modern educational crisis, the problems, the priorities and why parents should care about what their children are and aren’t being taught.
Independence voters say no to raising mayoral term limits
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Independence voters were in no mood for change during the Nov. 8 election, as demonstrated by the rejection of a pair of charter amendments. Issue 59, which would have allowed mayors to serve three consecutive four-year terms -- one more than the current maximum -- was rejected by 63 percent of Independence voters, according to final, unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Transgender Awareness Week observed in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio organizations are honoring Transgender Awareness Week through Saturday, as violence against trans people remains at an all-time high. Recognized this week, Transgender Awareness Week raises visibility for trans individuals and addresses issues within the community. The week-long observance culminates in Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday to honor the […]
