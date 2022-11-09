Read full article on original website
Income tax cut a promising Colorado conservative win
Voters this week cut Colorado’s income tax. It was the one bright spot in an otherwise bleak election year for conservatives in the state. It was also the second consecutive election in which voters approved an income tax cut on the ballot. If the organization behind the tax cut has its way, the measure will go down in history as just one more step on a path to zero income tax.
How Latinos contributed to Colorado Democrats’ big wins in 2022, including sending the state’s first Latina to Congress
A day after her opponent conceded, Dr. Yadira Caraveo addressed the media from a podium set up in the backyard of her childhood home in Adams County. Watching from nearby, her mother Elsa Caraveo said this isn’t a day she ever imagined. “We expected all the kids to go...
Tight vote on sweeping Colorado affordable housing measure
DENVER | The fate of a sweeping ballot measure that would direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting Colorado’s tax law was too early to call late Tuesday. As Colorado residents and people nationwide struggle to afford housing, Proposition 123 is the only...
Julie McCluskie selected as next speaker of the Colorado House, bringing Western Slope voice to top job
State Rep. Julie McCluskie was selected Friday by her Democratic colleagues to serve as the next speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives when the legislature reconvenes next year, bringing a Western Slope voice to one of the top jobs at the Capitol. The three top leadership posts in the...
Colorado voters approve free meals for students
(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s public school students will receive free lunches beginning next year regardless of income, thanks to overwhelming support for Proposition FF. While the official results are yet to be released, the votes currently stand at 55.1% in favor to 44.9% opposed.
Here's where dozens of earthquakes have taken place in Colorado in 2022
Have you ever experienced an earthquake in Colorado? If you've been here for long, you probably have, but it's also likely you may not have noticed. Many earthquakes occur in Colorado throughout the year, but most aren't very powerful. However, that's not always the case. According to EarthquakeTrack.com, the largest...
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race
Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
Red or blue, 3rd District voters say respect is key
Colorado's 3rd Congressional District is composed of 27 counties. Most of the district is politically split down the middle following the race between incumbent Lauren Boebert and her challenger, Adam Frisch.
6 takeaways from Polis’ latest budget proposal
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal on Nov. 2 as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
Colorado ballot issues roundup: Voters favor property tax extension and healthy school lunches, split on magic mushrooms, changes to liquor laws
Amendment D (Judges in new 23rd Judicial District) Early election results Tuesday showed Coloradans voting in favor of a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would allow seven judges to move from one Front Range judicial district to a neighboring district. About 68% of votes tallied by 9...
Resounding victories have Colorado Democrats celebrating — and debating what’s next
Republicans hoped that 2022 would be the year that Colorado’s political pendulum would start to swing back toward the center after four years of Democratic rule. The opposite happened. Democrats saw their influence in the state grow. They are set to gain even more seats in both the state...
Where Are Colorado Transplants Coming From? These Three States
The word "transplant" has become commonplace in Colorado vernacular. You'll often hear it come out of the mouths of Centennial State natives, complaining about newcomers from California or Texas. Some (like this Kyle Clark viewer) will say that a dislike for transplants is unwarranted, and others will remain staunch in...
Live results from Colorado District 3: Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House race between incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch.
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”
Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
All Colorado children in public schools to get free lunch
All K-12 students in Colorado schools will get free lunch. Voters in the state passed Proposition FF which in addition to paying for school lunches, raises pay for school cafeteria workers and subsidizes Colorado-grown and made food. Coloradoans making more than $300,000 a year will foot the bill through an increased income tax.
Kirkmeyer concedes to Caraveo in District 8, Colorado’s newest House seat
In a tight race for Colorado's newest U.S. House seat, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to her Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo Wednesday evening.
Armagost wins House District 64
On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
Colorado income tax cut measure wins big
(The center Square) - Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that slashes the state income tax rate from 4.55 percent down to 4.40 percent. Proposition 121's passage marks the second time in recent years that a measure reducing income taxes has been approved. Colorado voters passed Proposition 116 in 2020, lowering the income tax from 4.63 percent to 4.55 percent.
Live Results: Colorado District 3 | Boebert vs. Frisch vote count
Live updates with results from Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the race with incumbent Republican Lauren Boebert against Democrat Adam Frisch. Results below in the U.S. House race come from The Associated Press.
Colorado voters poised to cut the state’s income tax rate for the second time in two years
Colorado voters were poised to approve Proposition 121 on Tuesday, slashing Colorado’s income tax rate for the second time in two years. At 11 p.m., the measure had a healthy 65% “yes” to 35% “no” cushion. The rate will drop to 4.4% from 4.55% starting...
