Colorado State

Income tax cut a promising Colorado conservative win

Voters this week cut Colorado’s income tax. It was the one bright spot in an otherwise bleak election year for conservatives in the state. It was also the second consecutive election in which voters approved an income tax cut on the ballot. If the organization behind the tax cut has its way, the measure will go down in history as just one more step on a path to zero income tax.
Tight vote on sweeping Colorado affordable housing measure

DENVER | The fate of a sweeping ballot measure that would direct an estimated $300 million a year to affordable housing projects by rewriting Colorado’s tax law was too early to call late Tuesday. As Colorado residents and people nationwide struggle to afford housing, Proposition 123 is the only...
Suzie Glassman

Colorado voters approve free meals for students

(Castle Rock, CO) Colorado’s public school students will receive free lunches beginning next year regardless of income, thanks to overwhelming support for Proposition FF. While the official results are yet to be released, the votes currently stand at 55.1% in favor to 44.9% opposed.
What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race

Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in the razor-thin 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch. What Western Slope voters say of Boebert-Frisch race. Rogelio Mares spoke to voters in Mesa County as votes continue to be tallied in...
MESA COUNTY, CO
6 takeaways from Polis’ latest budget proposal

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his fiscal year 2023-24 budget proposal on Nov. 2 as constitutionally required, warning that the legislature will have little money available for new spending when it reconvenes in January and that the state needs to beef up its reserves given the strong possibility of a national economic downturn.
Colorado becomes second state to legalize “magic mushrooms”

Ten years after legalizing the use and sale of marijuana, Colorado became only the second state in the U.S. to legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms. The ballot measure, Proposition 122, squeaked across the finish line as ballots were tallied the day after Election Day, receiving 51% of the vote.
All Colorado children in public schools to get free lunch

All K-12 students in Colorado schools will get free lunch. Voters in the state passed Proposition FF which in addition to paying for school lunches, raises pay for school cafeteria workers and subsidizes Colorado-grown and made food. Coloradoans making more than $300,000 a year will foot the bill through an increased income tax.
Armagost wins House District 64

On Tuesday night voters overwhelmingly backed Republican Ryan Armagost for Colorado State House District 64 which includes Berthoud. Armagost soundly defeated Democrat Richard Webster of Greeley by a 61 to 39 percent margin. Both Armagost and Webster were first-time candidates for political office and leaned on their community experience in their respective campaigns.
GREELEY, CO
Colorado income tax cut measure wins big

(The center Square) - Colorado voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure on Tuesday that slashes the state income tax rate from 4.55 percent down to 4.40 percent. Proposition 121's passage marks the second time in recent years that a measure reducing income taxes has been approved. Colorado voters passed Proposition 116 in 2020, lowering the income tax from 4.63 percent to 4.55 percent.
