ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Associated Press projects incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild has defeated Republican Lisa Scheller in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. Many voters told CBS3 this was an election they were not going to sit out on."My kids, they're in college and I really wanted their rights to be protected," said Lehigh Valley voter Kathy Dalton. "Women's rights was big in my list, which is what took me out to the polls," said voter Shelby Vince.Reproductive rights featured prominently in many voters' decisions, Democratic analyst Eleanor Dezzi told CBS3 Wednesday.At 2 a.m. Wednesday, Wild declared...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO