Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
New state representative elected for the 189th District in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Democrat Tarah Probst has long been known as the mayor of Stroudsburg, but after Tuesday night's election, she'll now be known for her new role as the state representative for the 189th District. Probst is taking over the seat held by Republican Rosemary Brown. Brown retired...
Cartwright and supporters await 8th Congressional District results in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District is seen as a must-win by both the Republican and Democrat parties. The campaign between Democrat incumbent Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has been a heated one to say the least. Eyewitness News was at the packed watch party […]
May takes back concession, claims Luzerne County has to 'count thousands of ballots'
Republican James May on Thursday walked back his concession in the 118th state House District election, claiming in a Facebook message that Luzerne County still has to “count thousands of ballots” in the district. According to the unofficial vote count, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
At 21, Ryncavage will become one of youngest legislators in state history
When he takes office in January to represent the 119th state House District, Alec Ryncavage of Plymouth will be one of the youngest people to ever serve as state representative in Pennsylvania. The minimum age is 21. He turned 21 in March. An archivist for the state House said the...
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
Midterm Election 2022: "Red wave" doesn't crash in Pa. races
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Associated Press projects incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild has defeated Republican Lisa Scheller in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. Many voters told CBS3 this was an election they were not going to sit out on."My kids, they're in college and I really wanted their rights to be protected," said Lehigh Valley voter Kathy Dalton. "Women's rights was big in my list, which is what took me out to the polls," said voter Shelby Vince.Reproductive rights featured prominently in many voters' decisions, Democratic analyst Eleanor Dezzi told CBS3 Wednesday.At 2 a.m. Wednesday, Wild declared...
Republican officials demand that election board count all provisional votes in Tuesday's election
WILKES-BARRE — Republican officials from the local to national level told the Luzerne County Board of Elections on Wednesday that every provisional vote cast in the county's tumultuous Tuesday election must be counted. A shortage of ballot paper at polling sites forced some voters to cast provisional ballots, while...
Council questions management-level raises included in proposed 2023 Scranton budget
SCRANTON — Several city council members voiced concerns about the extent of management-level raises included in Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s 2023 budget proposal — a proposal that would also hike taxes. The mayor and members of her administration presented Thursday an overview of the proposed $116.8 million...
Investigation into Election Fraud in Kingston
New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County …. Two charged, one on the run...
Gricoski: Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout
Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
Local voters share their views about governor and Senate races
Luzerne County voters shared their views on the U.S. Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, the race for governor between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro and the most important issue that brought them to the polls on Tuesday. Gaylynn Blaski, 60, Kingston, retired, registered...
House candidate dies day before election
Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
Donahue captures race for 113th District
SCRANTON — Kyle Donahue will go from Scranton City Council to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The Democrat defeated Republican Aaron Sepkowski, a Madison Twp. supervisor and business owner, in the race for the 113th state House District, according to unofficial results Tuesday. With all precincts reporting, Donahue captured...
Judge extends voting hours in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania after paper shortage
A judge in Pennsylvania agreed to extend voting by two hours in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, after a paper shortage was discovered at polling places. The county’s voting deadline was extended from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. under an emergency court order by Judge Lesa S. Gelb of the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. Gelb, […]
Republican candidates easily win Tioga, Bradford Counties
(WETM) – Pennsylvania polls closed at 8:00 p.m., and voters in the Northern Tier voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in the Governor, US Senate, and US House races, according to unofficial numbers from the Boards of Elections. The Tioga and Bradford County Boards of Elections provided the total number of votes in the PA Governor […]
Election results for 9 seats in Pa. House, Senate to represent Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
There were no upsets among the contested races for seats in the state Senate and House in the Lehigh Valley, according to unofficial election results. Incumbents all held on to their seats. But there will be new representation in parts of the region where no incumbents were on the ballot.
