Scranton, PA

WBRE

Ryncavage elected to serve in PA 119th at 21 years old

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives. Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday. At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Matt Cartwright wins fight for 8th Congressional District seat

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Matt Cartwright and Jim Bognet’s campaign spokesperson. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The race for the seat in the 8th Congressional District between Democrat Matt Cartwright and Republican Jim Bognet has ended with Cartwright declared the winner by the Associated Press. Five-term incumbent Democrat Matt […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Midterm Election 2022: "Red wave" doesn't crash in Pa. races

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Associated Press projects incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild has defeated Republican Lisa Scheller in the race for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. Many voters told CBS3 this was an election they were not going to sit out on."My kids, they're in college and I really wanted their rights to be protected," said Lehigh Valley voter Kathy Dalton. "Women's rights was big in my list, which is what took me out to the polls," said voter Shelby Vince.Reproductive rights featured prominently in many voters' decisions, Democratic analyst Eleanor Dezzi told CBS3 Wednesday.At 2 a.m. Wednesday, Wild declared...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Investigation into Election Fraud in Kingston

New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. New shade trees broke ground on Wilkes-Barre street. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success. Two charged, one on the run after Mifflin County …. Two charged, one on the run...
KINGSTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gricoski: Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout

Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
WFMZ-TV Online

Local voters share their views about governor and Senate races

Luzerne County voters shared their views on the U.S. Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, the race for governor between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro and the most important issue that brought them to the polls on Tuesday. Gaylynn Blaski, 60, Kingston, retired, registered...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

House candidate dies day before election

Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004. Giannattasio, who also ran Art Ventures art gallery in Bloomsburg, had been battling Multiple Myeloma, a...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County D.A. investigates possible voter fraud

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a developing story in Luzerne County, Thursday night as the District Attorney’s Office is now investigating a report of voter fraud. A Kingston woman claims someone signed her name at her polling place and cast a vote, adding to Luzerne County’s Election issues. The Luzerne County District Attorney […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Donahue captures race for 113th District

SCRANTON — Kyle Donahue will go from Scranton City Council to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. The Democrat defeated Republican Aaron Sepkowski, a Madison Twp. supervisor and business owner, in the race for the 113th state House District, according to unofficial results Tuesday. With all precincts reporting, Donahue captured...
SCRANTON, PA
WETM 18 News

Republican candidates easily win Tioga, Bradford Counties

(WETM) – Pennsylvania polls closed at 8:00 p.m., and voters in the Northern Tier voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in the Governor, US Senate, and US House races, according to unofficial numbers from the Boards of Elections. The Tioga and Bradford County Boards of Elections provided the total number of votes in the PA Governor […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA

