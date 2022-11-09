Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Department of Education to investigate antisemitism complaint filed in Virginia school district
(JTA) – The U.S. Department of Education says it will investigate allegations of antisemitism within a Northern Virginia public school district brought by the Zionist Organization of America, in a case the ZOA has pursued for more than a year. The federal department’s Office of Civil Rights wrote in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Federal agency to investigate Virginia school district’s response to reports of anti-Semitic harassment
The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) this week announced it will investigate whether the Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) in Virginia failed to adequately respond to reports of incidents of anti-Semitic harassment. OCR’s decision to delve into the allegations comes in response to a complaint filed...
Cleveland Jewish News
Amy Spitalnick, who fought Nazis in court, parts ways with progressive group Bend the Arc
(New York Jewish Week) — Amy Spitalnick, who rose to prominence battling neo-Nazis in court, is stepping down as executive director of the Jewish progressive group Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, one week before she was to have officially begun the job. In a statement released on Wednesday, Spitalnick...
