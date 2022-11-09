Read full article on original website
Gov. Baker Pledges Smooth Transition of Power
BOSTON (AP) – Hours after she was elected governor of Massachusetts, Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey met with Republican Governor Charlie Baker to discuss the upcoming transfer of power. Healey's election made history. She is the first woman and the first openly gay candidate elected to the top office in Massachusetts. She is also the […]
LISTEN: Voting Advocates Urge Patience, Results Won’t be Immediate
HYANNIS – Voting advocates are reminding residents that results may not be immediately available following Tuesday's election, especially considering the increase in ballots cast by mail in recent years. Common Cause Massachusetts Executive Director Geoff Foster said that this year marks the first with permanent vote-by-mail without excuse. With these new expanded options for voters, […]
Election Day on the Cape and Islands Has Arrived
HYANNIS – Cape and Islands residents will be heading to the polls Tuesday as Election Day has arrived. Democrat Bill Keating is looking to secure another term in Washington as U.S. Representative for the 9th Massachusetts District. He is facing a challenge from Republican Jesse Brown. Democrats Julian Cyr and Kip Diggs are running against […]
Post Offices to Close for Veterans Day
HYANNIS – Post offices across Massachusetts will be closed in recognition of Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. The United States Postal Service announced that street delivery and retail operations will be halted. Guaranteed overnight parcel deliveries will still continue to be carried out. All regular operations from the Postal Service will resume on Saturday, […]
Powerball Ticket Sold in California Is Winner of $2.04 Billion
DES MOINES, IOWA (AP) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold […]
Virtual Job Fair Aims to Connect New England Employers, Job Seekers
HYANNIS – The first ever virtual regional job fair for all of New England will take place on November 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will aim to connect job seekers and employers across the six states. It's being held by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development […]
Military Support Event Providing Coats to Veterans
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation has received a donation from Home Depot of thousands of buckets filled with winter items ahead of Veterans Day. The 4,200 buckets, all packed with essentials like water, warm coats, and other winter gear, will be given to homeless veterans as a priority. The buckets are for the […]
Wind Advisory 10 PM Friday to 11 AM Saturday
Wind Advisory URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 228 PM EST Thu Nov 10 2022 …WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM EST SATURDAY… * WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central and southern Rhode Island as well […]
