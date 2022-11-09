ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

KDRV

Trevor Anderson leaving his mark on Viking Field

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- During the COVID-19 extended season and the 2021-2022 season, Mazama Viking running back Trevor Anderson came off the bench to support his team to a state championship and a semi-finals appearance the following year. But now with the running back in his senior season, he's hoping to...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
ijpr.org

Golden leads Sparacino in tight Senate District 3 race

Unofficial results in Jackson County, with all precincts reporting, show incumbent Democrat Golden leading over challenger Randy Sparacino by 2,153 votes, a margin of around 3% as of Wednesday morning. Jackson County reports all ballots counted that have currently been received, but ballots that are postmarked by election day and...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Veterans Day parade draws crowd in downtown Klamath Falls

Despite cold temperatures, the community turned out to honor local veterans in downtown Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 11. This Veterans Day weekend started off with the annual Klamath Veterans Parade. Running from Spring Street all the way down Main Street, the parade showcased a community which truly honors the service of its military members.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Jackson County Sheriff's Office says "hoax" involved with possibly missing boy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is updating its information about a missing person's search. Friday mid-afternoon the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) advised via social media, "We are discontinuing our active search for the possibly missing and endangered teen due to not being able to identify the subject and confirm he is actually missing."
Herald and News

Row, Danny A.

Danny A. Row, born on Sept. 7, 1948, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Row; children, Ann-Marie (Charley) Soares, Ryan (Gianna) Row; grandchildren, Kali Kaler, Braydee Kaler, Ryanne DIxon, Cash Row and Elliana Row; great-granddaughter, River Aispuro; sisters, Janice Ray, Mary White; brother, Alan Row; brother-in-laws, Phillip Reynolds and Jonathan Reynolds; sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" Reynolds. Services will be held on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Mazama High School cafeteria.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Chapin, Beatrice Ann

Beatrice Ann Chapin, 66 , a resident of Klamath Falls, OR, died October 29, 2022. Anyone with information on surviving relatives are encouraged to call O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. 541-884-3456.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114

As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Sheriff Chris Kaber Sends Update Regarding Measure 114

