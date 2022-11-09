Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Prep soccer: Henley boys soccer team falls on PKs in Class 4A state semifinals
The Henley High boys soccer team fell a half-step short of its goal this season. The second-seeded Hornets were undefeated heading into the semifinals of the Class 4A state tournament against No. 14 Phoenix, but suffered an excruciating 2-1 defeat on penalty kicks Wednesday night at Mazama High to see their season come to an end.
Herald and News
Prep football notebook: Mazama, Henley could meet in Class 4A state semifinals
The Mazama and Henley high school football teams took different routes to lopsided first-round victories in the Class 4A state playoffs last week. Top-seeded Mazama had a big first half, scoring 35 unanswered points, in a 49-6 victory against Seaside; No. 4 Henley rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Crook County 47-23.
KDRV
Trevor Anderson leaving his mark on Viking Field
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-- During the COVID-19 extended season and the 2021-2022 season, Mazama Viking running back Trevor Anderson came off the bench to support his team to a state championship and a semi-finals appearance the following year. But now with the running back in his senior season, he's hoping to...
ijpr.org
Golden leads Sparacino in tight Senate District 3 race
Unofficial results in Jackson County, with all precincts reporting, show incumbent Democrat Golden leading over challenger Randy Sparacino by 2,153 votes, a margin of around 3% as of Wednesday morning. Jackson County reports all ballots counted that have currently been received, but ballots that are postmarked by election day and...
Herald and News
Veterans Day parade draws crowd in downtown Klamath Falls
Despite cold temperatures, the community turned out to honor local veterans in downtown Klamath Falls on Friday, Nov. 11. This Veterans Day weekend started off with the annual Klamath Veterans Parade. Running from Spring Street all the way down Main Street, the parade showcased a community which truly honors the service of its military members.
Klamath Falls News
F-35 Fighters put 173rd Fighter Wing's ample range space to the test
KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. - A squadron of one of the Nation’s most advanced fighter aircraft traveled from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to the 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls, Ore., for a two-week stint in late October 2022. The 63rd Fighter Squadron, flying 14 F-35 Lightning II fighter...
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office says "hoax" involved with possibly missing boy
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is updating its information about a missing person's search. Friday mid-afternoon the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) advised via social media, "We are discontinuing our active search for the possibly missing and endangered teen due to not being able to identify the subject and confirm he is actually missing."
Herald and News
Row, Danny A.
Danny A. Row, born on Sept. 7, 1948, passed away on Nov. 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Row; children, Ann-Marie (Charley) Soares, Ryan (Gianna) Row; grandchildren, Kali Kaler, Braydee Kaler, Ryanne DIxon, Cash Row and Elliana Row; great-granddaughter, River Aispuro; sisters, Janice Ray, Mary White; brother, Alan Row; brother-in-laws, Phillip Reynolds and Jonathan Reynolds; sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" Reynolds. Services will be held on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at Mazama High School cafeteria.
Herald and News
Chapin, Beatrice Ann
Beatrice Ann Chapin, 66 , a resident of Klamath Falls, OR, died October 29, 2022. Anyone with information on surviving relatives are encouraged to call O'Hair-Wards Funeral Chapel. 541-884-3456.
KPVI Newschannel 6
OPINION: Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber sounds on off Ballot Measure 114
As of [Wednesday, Nov. 9], it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114
As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
thatoregonlife.com
Klamath Falls Fred Meyer Employees Allegedly Dump Chemicals Near Homeless
The Fred Meyer in Klamath Falls was allegedly using amateur chemical warfare in an attempt to evict the nearby homeless–part of their preparations for a grand reopening, just in time for Veterans Day. In a video taken by passersby Friday, November 4, manager Marshall Wonser (pictured above) may have...
mybasin.com
