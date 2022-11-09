ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
The Guardian

New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country

Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
The Independent

Trapped South Korean miners rescued after nine days survived on instant coffee powder

Two South Korean miners who were trapped underground were rescued after nine days, during which they ate instant coffee powder and drank water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft, in what is being seen as a “truly miraculous” survival.The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the collapsed shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. Both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains, according to reports. The miners shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped...
americanmilitarynews.com

Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
AFP

Seoul's military says it salvaged North Korean missile debris

South Korea's military said Wednesday it had retrieved and analysed debris from a missile the North fired across the two countries' de facto maritime border during a recent blitz of launches. On Wednesday, the defence ministry said in a statement that it had successfully retrieved a three-meter-long, two-meter-wide piece of debris, which it identified as a North Korean SA-5 missile.
WASHINGTON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Official: Congo war planes bombing M23 rebel targets

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Congolese fighter jets began bombing rebel targets Tuesday in the country's embattled east, escalating its fight against the M23 group that the government alleges has been advancing with help from neighboring Rwanda. Jean Claude Bambaze, president of Rutshuru's civil society, told The Associated...
BBC

Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway

Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
WSB Radio

Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo

GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and...
Phys.org

Chinese incursions into India are increasing and are strategically planned, study finds

Chinese incursions across India's west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University of...
WTOP

Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying

WASHINGTON (AP) — USA Basketball still has some work to do before clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. Bruno Caboclo scored 24 points, Georghino De Paula added 18 and Brazil greatly improved its chances of making the 32-team World Cup field by beating the U.S. 94-79 in a qualifying game on Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy