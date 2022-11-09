Read full article on original website
Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West
NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Better call Seoul: U.S. watches nervously as Europe turns to South Korea for weapons
Poland is spending billions, and other countries are expected to follow.
Mosque's giant dome collapses in Indonesia
The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia has collapsed after a major fire broke out. Officials say there were no victims.
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country
Two New Zealand social media influencers who were detained in Iran for almost four months have been released and have now left the country. Social media influencers Christopher “Topher” Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were undertaking a trip called Expedition Earth in which they aimed to travel across 90 countries in a Jeep. The two recorded their travels with near-daily vlogs and Instagram posts, and documented their border crossing into Iran from Turkey in early July.
Taiwan scrambles jets, missile systems after detecting 11 Chinese aircraft, vessels near island
Taiwan on Saturday said it had scrambled jets, naval responses and missile systems after it detected 11 Chinese aircraft and vessels off the island.
Singers and soldiers among over 60 killed at celebration in Myanmar military air attack, ethnic group says
Air strikes by Myanmar's military killed more than 60 people, including singers and musicians, attending an anniversary celebration of the Kachin ethnic minority's main political organization, members of the group and a rescue worker said Monday. The reported attack comes three days before Southeast Asian foreign ministers are to hold...
A look at suspension bridge that collapsed in India
The 143-year-old cable suspension bridge that collapsed Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat in one of the country's worst disasters in years was built using the latest technology available in Europe at the time
Philippines president orders urgent aid as storm Nalgae kills 45
MANILA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in a southern province where landslides have been triggered by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which has killed 45 people across the country so far.
Trapped South Korean miners rescued after nine days survived on instant coffee powder
Two South Korean miners who were trapped underground were rescued after nine days, during which they ate instant coffee powder and drank water falling from the ceiling of a collapsed shaft, in what is being seen as a “truly miraculous” survival.The two men, aged 62 and 56, were pulled out to safety on Friday night from the collapsed shaft at a zinc mine in the southeastern town of Bonghwa. Both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains, according to reports. The miners shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped...
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Seoul's military says it salvaged North Korean missile debris
South Korea's military said Wednesday it had retrieved and analysed debris from a missile the North fired across the two countries' de facto maritime border during a recent blitz of launches. On Wednesday, the defence ministry said in a statement that it had successfully retrieved a three-meter-long, two-meter-wide piece of debris, which it identified as a North Korean SA-5 missile.
ALERT South Korea scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes
South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including, F-35A stealth fighters, in response. South Korea’s military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean warplanes flying north of the military border over four hours on Friday (Nov 4). The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical...
North Korea fires the most missiles in a day, raising tensions with South Korea
A North Korean missile landed in South Korean territorial waters — one of 23 missiles the country fired in one day. In response, South Korea launched three missiles into the sea. The exchange escalated tensions between the two countries.
Official: Congo war planes bombing M23 rebel targets
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Congolese fighter jets began bombing rebel targets Tuesday in the country's embattled east, escalating its fight against the M23 group that the government alleges has been advancing with help from neighboring Rwanda. Jean Claude Bambaze, president of Rutshuru's civil society, told The Associated...
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
Kenya deploys hundreds to regional force in eastern Congo
GOMA, Congo — (AP) — Kenya's president said Wednesday that his country is sending more than 900 military personnel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force tasked with trying to calm deadly tensions fueled by armed groups. Kenyan President William Ruto called the mission “necessary and...
Chinese incursions into India are increasing and are strategically planned, study finds
Chinese incursions across India's west and central borders are not independent, random incidents that happen by mistake. Instead, these incursions are part of a strategically planned, coordinated effort in order to gain permanent control of disputed border areas, a new study has found. Led by Northwestern University, Technical University of...
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
WASHINGTON (AP) — USA Basketball still has some work to do before clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. Bruno Caboclo scored 24 points, Georghino De Paula added 18 and Brazil greatly improved its chances of making the 32-team World Cup field by beating the U.S. 94-79 in a qualifying game on Friday.
