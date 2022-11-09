Offensive Numbers Reveal A Brutal Truth: Lakers Are The Worst Shooting Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are comfortably the worst shooting team in the NBA so far this season.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have multiple struggles to work their way through this season If they want to have a chance to even make the playoffs. The team chemistry seems to be improving under Darvin Ham, with Russell Westbrook even improving his level of play since being moved to the bench .

The Lakers are 2-8 right now, with the biggest factor in their struggles being the offense. Despite having talents like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russ, the Lakers have put together a pitiful roster around them with non-shooters and poor defenders. As a result, the Lakers are sitting dead last as the league's worst offensive team, with some distance between them and the rest.

The Lakers' complete lack of jump shooting is the antithesis of what leads to success in the modern NBA. While the likelihood of a big trade diminishes with every game, the Lakers need to do something to fix their roster before it's too late.

Can The Lakers Have A Good Season With Their Current Roster?

The Los Angeles Lakers are having to work extremely hard to just stay competitive in games through their opening 10 fixtures. They manage to fight and keep the game close through the first quarter, but the third quarter is where they inevitably collapse and are forced to match a deficit in the fourth quarter.

They have had many moments of success but not any of them had any permanence considering the struggles in LA right now. No magic trade can drastically change this roster, especially if the front office doesn't want to give up picks. It's time Lakers fans thought about how they can maximize their current roster instead of worrying about what trades they can make to take an upward leap.

