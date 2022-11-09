Read full article on original website
Southeast Minnesota Couple Finds a Huge Diamond on Vacation
What a wild vacation this must have turned into! A couple from southeast Minnesota was on a road trip for their 10th anniversary when they found a huge diamond while in Arkansas. The couple, Jessica and Seth Erickson are actually from Chatfield. During their road trip, they stopped at this...
Breathtaking Home In Rochester Is The Most Expensive (Photos)
If you've got the cash and are looking for a new place, the most expensive home on the market right now in Rochester, Minnesota is listed at $2.2 million. Yes, that's the price. And trust me, there is enough room for everyone in this luxurious home. Rochester's Most Expensive Home...
Rochester Singer-Songwriter Performs New Original Song Live on Veterans Day
Today is Veterans Day, and this morning there was a special live, "ThankYou Veterans" broadcast in SE Minnesota. People calling in to thank loved ones for serving, comments from Spotted In Rochester being shared, and a live performance of a very powerful song, fitting for this day. Click Play to...
One Of Rochester’s Favorite Craft Sales Back On Saturday
One of the best craft sales in Rochester, Minnesota started out being hosted in a home 13 years ago. Today, the sale has overflowed to a huge gym and has also raised over $150,000 to help kids. The sale has grown A LOT but the mission is the same. (Psst...Get a sneak peek below to see what will be at the sale this year!)
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
news8000.com
WATCH: Change is coming at WKBT News 8 Now…
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Here’s a little behind the scenes tease at what we’re up to with the studio!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
fox9.com
Wisconsin town turning off power for hours due to 'unforeseen emergency'
(FOX 9) - The Village of Ellsworth in western Wisconsin is shutting off power to the entire city due to an "unforeseen emergency," according to a city Facebook post. "Xcel Energy has notified the Village of Ellsworth that between 4-5 p.m. tonight, all power in Ellsworth will be shut off due to an unforeseen emergency," the post on Ellsworth's Facebook page says.
Kids Say the Darndest Things, Rochester 5th Grade Edition (VIDEO)
In 2018 I visited the classroom of Sarah Blaisdell, a 5th-grade teacher at Elton Hills Elementary (now at Rochester's Overland Elementary). The students were kind enough to let me ask them about their Thanksgiving plans, and what they were thankful for. Thanksgiving is still a couple of weeks away, but...
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
woodworkingnetwork.com
WalzCraft owner, Richard Walz, dies at 68
Richard (Dick) Walz, 68, died Nov. 6, 2022, from Alzheimer’s disease. Walz, founder of WalzCraft, a Midwest supplier to the North American Custom Cabinet Industry based in La Crosse, WI., died at his Onalaska, Wis., home. The company said that he was always in tune with the industry, Dick...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Bishop Re-consecrates Rochester Cemetery After Vandalism
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - About 100 people endured today's chilly temperatures and gusty winds to attend the re-consecration of Calvary Cemetery in Rochester. Bishop Robert Barron led the rare reconsecration ceremony in response to some recent acts of vandalism at the Catholic cemetery along Silver Creek between Quarry Hill and Silver Lake Parks in northeast Rochester. The vandalism occurred on Halloween night and included satanic and other offensive graffiti on gravestones and other memorial markers. The Catholic News Agency reported the cost of cleanup and repairs could reach $8000.
Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
Busy Southeast Rochester Road Reopens
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A road construction project for a busy road in rural southeast Rochester has come to an end. Olmsted County Public Works announced Monday that County Rd. 1 Reconstruction project has finished. The road closed on June 27 to allow for resurfacing work, shoulder widening along with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of County Roads 1 and 101.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
We Now Know When Rochester’s New Homeless Center is Opening
A building in Rochester, Minnesota that many visited when it was a pawn shop is opening up soon as a new day center for the homeless. And on Friday, November 11th, you can get a sneak peek!. Community Invited to Get a Sneak Peek of The Landing MN's New Day...
boreal.org
Wisconsin nurse amputated patient's frostbitten foot without permission; stating she was going to get the foot taxidermied
A Wisconsin nurse has been charged with allegedly amputating a dying patient's frostbitten foot without his consent. A witness told authorities that Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, said that she was going to get the foot taxidermied following amputation, charges state. Several nurses also claimed to investigators that Brown talked about displaying the preserved foot with a sign that would read: "Wear your boots, kids."
Austin Woman Killed by Deer Thrown Through Windshield
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A collision with an airborne deer late Thursday afternoon claimed the life of an Austin woman. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik says the 58-year-old victim was a passenger in an SUV that was headed north on a rural road just north of Austin around 5 PM when a deer crashed through the windshield. The Sheriff's Office report on the fatal incident indicates the deer had been struck by another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction and the collision sent the animal flying through the air.
Remember Narwhal the Puppy? See Him Now All Grown Up!
In 2019, Narwhal the Puppy was making headlines all over the world! Well, now he's all grown up and the cover dog for a dog calendar!. (Our story from 2019) The narwhal is a whale with a "tusk" or horn. Makes it kinda the unicorn of whales. And that means, Narwhal the Puppy is the Unicorn of Puppies! You may remember a narwhal in the movie Elf.
