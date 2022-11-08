Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Universal Truckload (ULH): Time to Buy?
Universal Logistics (ULH) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this trucking and...
NASDAQ
Janus International Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JBI
In trading on Thursday, shares of Janus International Group Inc (Symbol: JBI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.74, changing hands as high as $10.32 per share. Janus International Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 18% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JBI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Utilities Earnings Mixed in Q3: ETFs in Focus
The utilities sector has come up with mostly decent results this earnings season. 96.4% of S&P utilities companies in the sector have reported. About 63% beat on bottom line and 92.6% surpassed the top-line estimates, per the Earnings Trends issued on Nov 9, 2022. Earnings in Focus. In early November,...
NASDAQ
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Paccar (PCAR) Stock
Paccar (PCAR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing...
NASDAQ
Is Top Lithium Stock Albemarle a Buy After Reiterating Its Highly Profitable Outlook?
Shares of top lithium producer Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) are up 19 % over the last one-year stretch, obliterating the 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Why? Thank the electric vehicle (EV) market, which has an insatiable appetite for lithium right now. Albemarle is rapidly scaling up its operations to try and feed the beast.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Sleep Better in a Bear Market
The stock market has been rather turbulent so far in 2022, and there's no sign of this volatility going away anytime soon. This means many investors are understandably reluctant to add any new stocks to their portfolio. However, there are some stocks that could still be an excellent fit in...
NASDAQ
Why Automatic Data Processing is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ADP)
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (Symbol: ADP) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (FXR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.54, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Why Momentive (MNTV) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Momentive (MNTV) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Investors might want to bet on Galecto, Inc. (GLTO), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Nu Holdings' (NU) Stock in Q3 Earnings?
Nu Holdings Ltd. NU is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, indicating growth of 3.4% from the previous quarter’s reading. The top line is likely to have benefited from higher purchase volumes, product upsell as well as cross sell, customer additions and an average revenue per active customer (ARPAC) expansion.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Service Corp. (SCI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VOE
In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (Symbol: VOE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $138.82, changing hands as high as $139.05 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VOE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
RH (RH) Stock Jumps 11.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RH (RH) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $282.56. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.6% gain over the past four weeks. RH as well as other housing market-related stocks...
NASDAQ
Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Defense Stocks
In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities, off about 18.8% and shares of American States Water off about 4.3% on the day. Also lagging the market Friday are...
NASDAQ
DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry...
NASDAQ
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Vasta Platform Limited (VSTA) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
COLM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Columbia Sportswear Co. (Symbol: COLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.70, changing hands as high as $80.42 per share. Columbia Sportswear Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KBH, AA, CHPT
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KB Home (Symbol: KBH), where a total volume of 15,184 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.4% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 663,700 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Does Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) Growth Make Up for Its Net Losses?
Do you recall how online shopping evolved during the pandemic? For those of us with non-critical jobs, staying the majority of the time inside our homes meant requiring goods to be delivered to our doorstep. Suddenly, everyone and their mother ran an e-shop, and that's why Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) was one of the biggest beneficiaries at the time. The pandemic has largely faded nowadays, and while many had expected Shopify's performance to relax from its record, pandemic-driven results, the company has grown further. Yet, despite its solid growth, Shopify's lack of profitability fails to inspire investors.
Comments / 0