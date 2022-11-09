ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kcur.org

New Missouri Senate majority leader sees ballot initiatives and education as top issues

A northeast Missouri Republican won a contested race on Thursday to be the next state Senate majority leader. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina beat out Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City. As majority leader, O’Laughlin will be responsible for deciding which bills receive considered on the floor in 2023. And she’ll play a major role in trying to keep the peace in a GOP caucus that hasn’t always gotten along with each other.
MISSOURI STATE
AdWeek

Former KC Anchor Mark Alford Wins Seat in Congress

Former Kansas City anchor Mark Alford was successful in his run for Congress. Alford, who left Kansas City Fox affiliate WDAF in October 2021 after 23 years in local TV, won the race for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District seat by tallying 72.7% of the vote against Democrat Jack Truman‘s 24.9%.
KANSAS CITY, MO
themissouritimes.com

This Week in Missouri Politics column: Patterson Floor Leader/Election take aways

Rep. Jon Patterson of Lee’s Summit was elected House Floor Leader in a closely fought contest with Rep. Michael Haffner of Cass Coutny. The race was very close and pitted Patterson with a coalition of younger legislators against a coalition of more senior members. Patterson did particularly well with incoming house freshmen, and is now the leader in the clubhouse to serve as Speaker after Rep. Dean Plocher is term limited.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments

Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Cori Bush cruises to re-election

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday incumbent Democrat Cori Bush won re-election as the representative of Missouri’s First Congressional District. Missouri’s First District includes all of St. Louis City, most of North County and parts of Mid-County. Bush won comfortably, beating out Republican candidate Andrew Jones Jr....
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Election results for Missouri and Illinois

Missouri Missouri’s highest-profile race this year has Attorney General Eric Schmitt vying for what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Voters will choose between Schmitt and Democratic beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. They also will pick who should fill the seats of outgoing Republican U.S. Reps. […]
MISSOURI STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
IOWA STATE
KYTV

MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Election results: High profile St. Louis area races

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’

ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, Trudy Busch Valentine, lost her bid to be the next senator for Missouri. Busch Valentine was hoping to be the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Missouri since former Sen. Clair McCaskill defeated Todd Akin in 2012.   The The post Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

