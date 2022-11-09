Read full article on original website
kcur.org
New Missouri Senate majority leader sees ballot initiatives and education as top issues
A northeast Missouri Republican won a contested race on Thursday to be the next state Senate majority leader. Cindy O’Laughlin of Shelbina beat out Mike Bernskoetter of Jefferson City. As majority leader, O’Laughlin will be responsible for deciding which bills receive considered on the floor in 2023. And she’ll play a major role in trying to keep the peace in a GOP caucus that hasn’t always gotten along with each other.
AdWeek
Former KC Anchor Mark Alford Wins Seat in Congress
Former Kansas City anchor Mark Alford was successful in his run for Congress. Alford, who left Kansas City Fox affiliate WDAF in October 2021 after 23 years in local TV, won the race for Missouri’s 4th Congressional District seat by tallying 72.7% of the vote against Democrat Jack Truman‘s 24.9%.
themissouritimes.com
This Week in Missouri Politics column: Patterson Floor Leader/Election take aways
Rep. Jon Patterson of Lee’s Summit was elected House Floor Leader in a closely fought contest with Rep. Michael Haffner of Cass Coutny. The race was very close and pitted Patterson with a coalition of younger legislators against a coalition of more senior members. Patterson did particularly well with incoming house freshmen, and is now the leader in the clubhouse to serve as Speaker after Rep. Dean Plocher is term limited.
kttn.com
Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
kjluradio.com
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how Missouri voted
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt was elected to the U.S. Senate, Cori Bush and Ann Wagner were reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives and perhaps the biggest news of all, Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to legalize recreational marijuana.
939theeagle.com
Missouri House Speaker-Designee and key Democratic lawmaker to accompany Governor Parson on overseas trade mission
Missouri’s governor will be leaving Jefferson City Thursday afternoon for an overseas trade mission to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Greece. The trade mission is being funded by the nonprofit Hawthorn Foundation. Governor Mike Parson (R) says those three counties are existing trade partners for Missouri, with $126-million,...
Schmitt vs Busch-Valentine: Real-time Missouri US Senate election results
O’FALLON, Mo. — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to claim what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, 47, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 65, are vying for the Senate seat occupied for the past...
kttn.com
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, flipping six seats while losing only one. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing they had no realistic chance of regaining legislative majorities the party lost 20 years ago. They targeted, and obtained, gains from new district maps.
KMOV
Cori Bush cruises to re-election
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday incumbent Democrat Cori Bush won re-election as the representative of Missouri’s First Congressional District. Missouri’s First District includes all of St. Louis City, most of North County and parts of Mid-County. Bush won comfortably, beating out Republican candidate Andrew Jones Jr....
Election results for Missouri and Illinois
Missouri Missouri’s highest-profile race this year has Attorney General Eric Schmitt vying for what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Voters will choose between Schmitt and Democratic beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. They also will pick who should fill the seats of outgoing Republican U.S. Reps. […]
Kansas, Missouri Midterm Election results: Governor’s race, marijuana legalization, more
View midterm election results, including the Kansas governor's race, a Missouri amendment on marijuana legalization and an open U.S. Senate seat.
kcur.org
Amendment 3 passed in Missouri. Here's how the state will roll out legal marijuana
Missouri, a deeply Republican state, is among the steady shift in the United States to legalize marijuana. Voters weighed in on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational cannabis, with 53% of voters in favor. Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for Legal MO 2022, shared the timeline for the rollout, funding and revenue plans,...
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
KYTV
MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
kttn.com
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on today’s ballot
(Missouri Independent) – Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first-ever no-excuse early voting period for the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
KMOV
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections. Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost...
Election results: High profile St. Louis area races
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Voters decided a variety of issues in this midterm election. Republicans and Democrats are vying to control congress and the senate. Races for Illinois governor and US Senate from Missouri have been in the national spotlight. The Show-Me-State made recreational marijuana legal. High profile races Several races have garnered local and […]
More Than One-Quarter of Illinois Counties Have Passed Referendums to Explore Seceding From State
Two Illinois counties and a portion of another passed non-binding referendums on Election Day that would encourage their elected officials to engage in discussions about potentially severing ties with the state government, but the votes were hardly a new phenomenon as downstate residents seek to express their displeasure with lawmakers.
Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’
ST. LOUIS (KMIZ) The Democratic nominee for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt, Trudy Busch Valentine, lost her bid to be the next senator for Missouri. Busch Valentine was hoping to be the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Missouri since former Sen. Clair McCaskill defeated Todd Akin in 2012. The The post Busch Valentine after loss to Schmitt: ‘Many of us are scared about Missouri’s future’ appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
