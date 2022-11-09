ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WI

ROBERTA VANSELOW
2d ago

We damn well better be seeing that road work done! Here we are in an economic decline and they want more money. That road work was supposed to be figured into the budget. And BTW, what happened to Erin's "surplus" that was bragged about last Spring?

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Erin tax referendum passes by 1 vote: 'Pretty impressive'

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In the town of Erin, thousands of people cast their votes in the Nov. 8 election – but if one person hadn't, the outcome of a referendum would be different. "It was pretty impressive," said town supervisor Eric Casetta. "I woke up this morning and...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS 58

Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums

Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
APPLETON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County Anti-Crime Plan referendum fails

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum to add 30-and-a-half positions to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was rejected by the voters of Washington County in the Nov. 8 midterm election. With 100% of precincts reporting, 39,793 people voted against the referendum (56.4%) and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat

Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin's top elections official cautions against replacing the Wisconsin Election Commission

Republican Tim Michels narrowly lost a race Tuesday to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But some of Michels’ campaign promises could have lasting reverberations. Among them: his call to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan body that oversees how elections are run. But, in a post-election interview with Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show," the state's top elections administrator Meagan Wolfe told Wisconsinites they may want to think twice about replacing the Elections Commission.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County advisory referendum passes

WAUKESHA – Both questions for the Waukesha County referendum passed in Tuesday’s election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office. Question one asked, “Should...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brooks easily holds off Larsen in District 60

Republican Rob Brooks of Saukville held off another challenge for his District 60 Assembly seat, handily beating challenger Dan Larsen, D-Cedarburg. By a 64.7% to 35.2% margin, Brooks was elected to his fifth term in the state Assembly district representing portions of Ozaukee and Washington counties; 33,061 voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. Of those, 7,558 were in Washington County, where Brooks won by a 59% margin.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Rettinger wins Assembly District 83 seat

WAUKESHA — Republican Nik Rettinger won the state Assembly District 83 seat against independent challenger Chaz Self in preliminary results Tuesday. Rettinger is poised to serve in a state seat that straddles portions of Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties. He led Self in election night vote totals in all three counties, according to data from respective election commissions.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin

The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WISCONSIN STATE

