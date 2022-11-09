Read full article on original website
ROBERTA VANSELOW
2d ago
We damn well better be seeing that road work done! Here we are in an economic decline and they want more money. That road work was supposed to be figured into the budget. And BTW, what happened to Erin's "surplus" that was bragged about last Spring?
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Erin tax referendum passes by 1 vote: 'Pretty impressive'
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - In the town of Erin, thousands of people cast their votes in the Nov. 8 election – but if one person hadn't, the outcome of a referendum would be different. "It was pretty impressive," said town supervisor Eric Casetta. "I woke up this morning and...
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County Anti-Crime Plan referendum fails
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum to add 30-and-a-half positions to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was rejected by the voters of Washington County in the Nov. 8 midterm election. With 100% of precincts reporting, 39,793 people voted against the referendum (56.4%) and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Unofficial election results for November 8, 2022 General Election in Washington County, WI
November 8, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Unofficial election results are coming in for the November 8, 2022, partisan primary in Washington County, WI as polls close at 8 p.m. Remember to refresh the page for updates. Most polling places across Washington County in Slinger, Richfield, Jackson,...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
WisDOT's I-94 study wants 6 to 8 lane expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced an alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.
fortatkinsononline.com
Schutt defeats Brown in bid for Assembly District 31 seat
Republican candidate Ellen Schutt has won a seat representing Wisconsin Assembly District 31. Across the district, which serves constituents in Rock and Walworth counties, Schutt earned 14,704 or 59% of the vote. Her challenger, Democratic candidate Brienne Brown, earned 10,134 or nearly 41%. In Rock County, Schutt received with 5,060...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Voters Approve Marijuana Ballot Questions In Cities And Counties Across The State
Wisconsin voters in three counties and five municipalities across the state made their voices heard on marijuana legalization on Tuesday through non-binding advisory questions on their local ballots. A total of nine local reform measures qualified for the ballot across the right jurisdictions this cycle, and every one was approved...
CBS 58
Judge on Northridge Mall property: 'If I could go out there and do it and begin razing the buildings, I would'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee County Court judge has ordered the property owner of the old Northridge Mall property to move ahead with making plans to raze the site, following years of back and forth between the company and the city and delays. "Little or nothing has been done...
Majority of Milwaukee County residents support military-style gun ban
A majority of community members in Milwaukee County would like to see military-style gun bans, election results showed.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
wpr.org
Wisconsin's top elections official cautions against replacing the Wisconsin Election Commission
Republican Tim Michels narrowly lost a race Tuesday to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. But some of Michels’ campaign promises could have lasting reverberations. Among them: his call to eliminate the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a bipartisan body that oversees how elections are run. But, in a post-election interview with Wisconsin Public Radio's "The Morning Show," the state's top elections administrator Meagan Wolfe told Wisconsinites they may want to think twice about replacing the Elections Commission.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County advisory referendum passes
WAUKESHA – Both questions for the Waukesha County referendum passed in Tuesday’s election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office. Question one asked, “Should...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Brooks easily holds off Larsen in District 60
Republican Rob Brooks of Saukville held off another challenge for his District 60 Assembly seat, handily beating challenger Dan Larsen, D-Cedarburg. By a 64.7% to 35.2% margin, Brooks was elected to his fifth term in the state Assembly district representing portions of Ozaukee and Washington counties; 33,061 voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. Of those, 7,558 were in Washington County, where Brooks won by a 59% margin.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rettinger wins Assembly District 83 seat
WAUKESHA — Republican Nik Rettinger won the state Assembly District 83 seat against independent challenger Chaz Self in preliminary results Tuesday. Rettinger is poised to serve in a state seat that straddles portions of Racine, Walworth and Waukesha counties. He led Self in election night vote totals in all three counties, according to data from respective election commissions.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Assembly Speaker Will Consider A Review Of Wisconsin Abortion Law
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he may support some changes to Wisconsin’s law criminalizing abortion. That law currently has no exceptions for victims of rape or incest, and Governor Tony Evers wants it repealed. Vos said sending a bill to Evers containing those exceptions...
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Wisconsin voters showed support for marijuana legalization
Marijuana legalization was on the ballot in several municipalities and counties in Wisconsin and voters said yes. Milwaukee County voters were asked if they’re in favor of the recreational use of marijuana for people of drinking age.
Comments / 1