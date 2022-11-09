Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Leading the Charge: Josiah Peramaki’s unforgettable performance
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Entering their regional final game against Newberry, the Munising Mustangs number one focus was to establish the run game early. It’s a big part of the formula that got Munising through the regular season without a single loss. There’s another layer to their success that many didn’t expect.
UPMATTERS
What Veterans Day means to the younger generation, paying tribute at Westwood High School
WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Veterans Day celebrations were held across the U.P. on Friday, including an assembly organized by students at Westwood High School. “It’s just something we started doing in recent years,” said Ian Bivins, student. “This is only our second one ever. I think it’s really important that our new principal brought the Veterans Day assembly. He’s the one who said that said we should start having one every year, and I think that’s really impactful because we’ve had lot of students who have graduated from Westwood that have gone on in serving the military, or even people that are teaching here, or teachers previously that were in the military.”
UPMATTERS
DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans residents honored for Veterans Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Veterans Day ceremony was held at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans Friday morning at 11:00 a.m., the exact time that the armistice ending World War I took effect in 1918. Originally called Armistice Day in America, it was later changed to Veterans Day in 1947.
UPMATTERS
Boy Scout raises money for flagpole at Munising veteran’s memorial
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Veterans Day service at Maple Grove Cemetery was not only special to those who served for our country, but also to 17-year-old Frank Carlson. Last spring, Carlson, a Life Scout for Troop 332, was cleaning up the veteran’s memorials at the cemetery when he noticed something missing.
UPMATTERS
A community of support for veterans in Alger County
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Munising is tucked away in the middle of Alger County and surrounded by Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The area is famous for its boat tours, waterfalls, and a few other things, but recently the veterans of Alger County have become the stars. “I’m expecting to...
UPMATTERS
Madagascar comes to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Audiences at the Forest Roberts Theatre will be taking a trip to Madagascar this weekend. With a cast of 75 youth from the Marquette area, ages 5-14, Superior Arts Youth Theater will present “Madagascar: The Musical Jr.,” a musical based on the popular animated movie ‘Madagascar.’ The production will follow the exploits of zoo animals brought to life on an adventure to Africa.
UPMATTERS
Donate winter apparel for Bundle Up Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Do you have any unused winter apparel lying around? You can donate them now through November 18th to keep Marquette warm!. Bundle Up Marquette is an effort where you can donate gently used or new winter apparel for community members in need. You can bring your donations to Bennett Media Group on Washington Street in Downtown Marquette and place them in the golden box outside.
UPMATTERS
UPHS pediatrician provides insight on RSV, flu, and COVID
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – With kids back in school and colder weather here, getting sick is almost inevitable. The three main illnesses going around are RSV, flu, and COVID-19. According to the Associated Press, RSV and flu seasons have started earlier this year than in previous years. Dr. Isaac Smith, a pediatrician with UP Health System, explains why we may be seeing an early spike.
