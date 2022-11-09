Read full article on original website
Related
Map: See How Your County, District Voted in the Illinois Midterm Election
Although some races including Illinois Supreme court seats, have not yet been called and votes for the Illinois midterm election are still being counted, Illinois appears to remain blue as Democrats held onto more than a dozen Congressional seats, and retaining the governorship of the state. Use the map below...
US Sen. Duckworth defeats Chicago-area lawyer, wins 2nd term
CHICAGO (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago.
State Senate 46th District: Incumbent Dave Koehler beats Desi Anderson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — State Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) has successfully won his ninth term in the Senate against Republican challenger Desi Anderson. Anderson is a business owner and first time candidate. Koehler has served 16 years in the Senate, before which he served on the Peoria City Council.
State Rep. Christina Bohannan hoping to unseat US Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in Iowa's 1st District
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 2022 midterm election is quickly approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In 2020, Iowa's 1st Congressional District, previously the 2nd District before redistricting in 2021, ended in the closest congressional race in the country. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks beat her opponent, Democrat Rita Hart, by just six votes to secure her first term in Congress.
Russell Fry wins U.S. House District 7 race, AP projects
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Russell Fry (R) will become the U.S. Representative for District 7 after defeating Daryl Scott (D), according to the Associated Press Fry defeated Scott approximately 65% to 34%, according to unofficial results. “I’m going to Congress to defend our Constitution, to stop unnecessary spending, to start curbing our deadly inflation, […]
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker beats GOP foe, targets Trump
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection Tuesday but in a triumphant victory speech, sounded more like a candidate for president with the clarion call, “Are you ready to fight?” in warning against extremism and holding out former President Donald Trump for “treasonous insurrection” he said too many Republicans embrace. The Democrat seized a second term over Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey, who eagerly sought Trump’s endorsement, and in a Chicago speech underscored by frequent chants of “J.B.! J.B.! J.B.!” he hinted at pursuit of an agenda that is far larger than Springfield. But when he asked his audience about its readiness for battle, he was speaking beyond the cheering crowd in a downtown Chicago hotel. Ever the student of history, Pritzker, Illinois’ third Jewish governor, noted that the state’s first, Henry Horner, took office in 1933 in the darkest days of the Great Depression and with European fascism spawning. “Horner said, ‘We all realize that we are living in abnormal and unusual times, times requiring unusually clear thinking and sacrificial action ... ’” Pritzker recalled. “That was Henry Horner’s way of asking his audience, ‘Are you ready for the fight?’”
Chronicle
Democrat Valerie Foushee wins 4th Congressional District, NC to send 7 Democrats, 7 Republicans to U.S. House
Democrat Valerie Foushee is projected to win her election to represent North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. She will succeed U.S. Rep. David Price, who announced in October 2021 that he will retire at the end of his term.
Zach Nunn wins election in Iowa’s 3rd District for Republican sweep of Congressional races
Republican Zach Nunn won election to Iowa's 3rd District seat in the U.S. House, unseating two-term incumbent Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne. The Associated Press called the race for Nunn Wednesday afternoon. Iowa's 3rd District includes Polk and Dallas counties, as well as areas to the south and west. Nunn declared...
Republican Brenna Bird defeats Democrat Tom Miller in Iowa attorney general race
Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller conceded to Republican Brenna Bird Tuesday night, handing over the role of the state’s top prosecutor that Democrats have held for 40 years. "I’ll tell you what, I am looking forward to the next four years," Bird told a crowd of supporters Tuesday night....
iheart.com
These Are The Latest Results For Key 2022 U.S. Senate & House Races
The 2022 midterm elections will dramatically change the political party makeup of the U.S. Congress, according to experts. Several key races will determine which party will gain control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and determine the course of federal laws over the next four years. Below are...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa House District 1 Rep. Elect J.D. Scholten secures first term in state legislature
J.D. Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat who previously ran for Congress in 2018 and 2020, won his unopposed Iowa House District 1 race on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The Journal chatted with Scholten about his priorities in 2023 and asked him question about some of the biggest issues facing the area.
2022 Election Night: Delia Ramirez Becomes First Latina Congresswoman From Illinois
Delia Ramirez has defeated Republican Justin Burau and captured Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District. With this victory, Ramirez will become the first Latina to represent Illinois in the U.S. House of Representatives. “We just made history tonight,” Ramirez told supporters on Tuesday night. “To the people of Illinois: thank...
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race
LAS VEGAS (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running barely behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining tens of thousands of uncounted ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign expressed optimism she could overtake her challenger. Laxalt, meanwhile, has steadily predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on. “We are doing everything in our power to move ballots forward just as quickly as we can,” Joe Gloria, the registrar in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, said at a press conference Friday. Gloria’s office posted tabulations Friday evening for more than 27,000 ballots that put Cortez Masto within a few hundred votes of Laxalt, with an estimated 23,000 more votes in heavily Democratic Clark County yet to be tallied.
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
Rep. Bill Foster declares victory over GOP challenger Catalina Lauf in 11th District contest
CHICAGO (CBS) – Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Bill Foster declared victory over his Republican challenger Catalina Lauf in the race for the 11th Congressional District.The AP called the race for Foster early Wednesday morning. With 95% of the vote in, he lead Lauf by a 55% to 44% margin.The new 11th Congressional district spans several counties from the northwest to southwest suburbs. It stretches from Crystal Lake down as far south as parts of Naperville, Bolingbrook and Lemont.Foster is a trained physicist who's spent 12 of the last 14 years as a member of the House of Representatives.Lauf served as...
Meet the most vulnerable House members from each party who could be sent packing on Election Day
Four years after the House of Representatives flipped from GOP to Democratic control, Republicans are poised to win back the chamber’s majority in the midterm elections. National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep.Tom Emmer emphasized this week in a Fox News interview that he is confident "we’re going to make some history" and reiterated his prediction he has been making all cycle long: that Republicans are "going to be in the majority."
Comments / 0