Pittsburgh, PA

Xavier wins 86-64 over Montana

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle's 18 points helped Xavier defeat Montana 86-64 on Friday night. Freemantle also contributed four steals for the Musketeers (2-0). Jack Nunge shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. KyKy Tandy was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.
CINCINNATI, OH
No. 4 Kentucky 77, Duquesne 52

DUQUESNE (1-1) Reece 1-5 0-0 3, Williams 2-6 0-0 4, Clark 4-13 2-2 11, Grant 1-8 1-2 3, McGriff 1-9 1-2 4, Gunn 2-6 1-2 7, Hronsky 1-3 0-0 3, Rotroff 4-6 0-0 8, Brewer 1-5 0-0 2, Rozier 1-1 0-0 3, Dixon 1-1 0-0 2, Easley 1-3 0-0 2, Barba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-66 5-8 52.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Toussaint, Stevenson lead WVU over Pittsburgh 81-56

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Toussaint scored 18 points, Erik Stevenson added 16 and West Virginia beat Pittsburgh 81-56 in the Backyard Brawl on Friday night. West Virginia (2-0) won its sixth straight over Pittsburgh (1-1), the longest streak in the series between the schools 75 miles apart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVU - Pitt Basketball 11/11/22

Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
MORGANTOWN, WV
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 11/10/22

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins doesn't expect the veterans on his team to be phased by the rowdy behavior of the Oakland Zoo, as they have experience in many of the toughest venues in some of the best leagues in the country. However, they don't have any experience in the Backyard Brawl, which could be a different matter.
MORGANTOWN, WV

