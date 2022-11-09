Lehigh Valley voter, stymied trying to fix her undated mail-in ballot, wins in court

An election worker removes mail ballots in secrecy envelopes from outer envelopes during pre-canvassing Tuesday at Northampton County Courthouse in Easton. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting is not without its flaws; that much is certain. Neither is the state election code, it seems, in some cases. But there is a method for redress.

The redress happened Tuesday for an 81-year-old homebound voter in Northampton County, Pruella Shook, who wasn’t allowed to amend her general election ballot by Northampton County

Shook took her case to court on Election Day and won.

Shook was initially notified by the county that she forgot to write the date on the outer envelope of her mail ballot.

As allowed under state law, and with help from the American Civil Liberties Union and the group Red Wine & Blue, both of which were helping “cure” ballots that were rejected, Shook was able to pick up a replacement ballot via a designated agent.

But that wasn’t before county election officials denied Shook’s request to amend the ballot. They instead provided her with two options to fix it: go to the courthouse in Easton to amend the ballot, or go to her polling place with a provsional ballot.

A Red Wine & Blue member, Mary Grube of Plainfield Township, said the disabled Shook could not leave her house.

“It was a double issue,” Grube said. “Her voting rights were being challenged, and it could’ve been a disability case.”

Richard Santee, the county elections division solicitor, said the county didn’t object to Shook’s request, but she needed to get a court order, due to a “gap” in the state election code. “It’s something the law just doesn’t permit,” he said.

So Easton attorney Gary Asteak appeared before Northampton County Court Judge Jennifer R. Sletvold, who granted the order allowing Grube, as a designated agent, to amend the ballot in Shook’s behalf.

Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign, through an attorney, objected to the fix over an unspecified security issue, according to Asteak, who represented Shook in court.

The PAC, or political action committee known as Red, Wine & Blue, formed originally in Ohio in 2019, last year announced it would expand its focus to states with key U.S. Senate races like the Oz and John Fetterman race in Pennsylvania.

Groups like Red, Wine & Blue essentially checks on people whose ballots become rejected, Asteak said. When the group learned about Shook and her inability to leave her home to address the undated envelope, they contacted the ACLU, which in turn contacted Asteak.

The issue of undated ballots has gone back in forth in state and federal courts in recent years. Most recently, the state Supreme Court ruled last week that the counties should not count ballots without dates or incorrect dates . But another lawsuit filed Friday night seeks to have those counted, arguing the requirement to include dates violate the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .