Alabama State

Republican Mike Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama's 3rd Congressional District

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Mike Rogers wins reelection to U.S. House in Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

