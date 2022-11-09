ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eddie Griffin Recalls Tupac Almost Landing The Role Of Malcolm On '90s Sitcom 'Malcolm & Eddie'

Sitting down for an interview on Kevin Hart’s Comedy Gold Minds podcast back in March, comedian Eddie Griffin said Tupac almost landed a key role on Malcolm & Eddie, one of the most popular sitcoms of the 1990s. Social media users have heard the resurfaced clip and are now imagining how the late rapper would have fared if he landed the role, which was given to Malcolm Jamal Warner.

