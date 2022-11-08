Mountain West will likely be as competitive as ever

San Diego State’s Nathan Mensah, center, was the Mountain West’s defensive player of the year last season.

LARAMIE – The Mountain West has established itself as one of the best basketball leagues in the country, and that trend should continue again this year.

Six MW teams played in postseason games after last year’s conference tournament, including four teams in the NCAA Tournament, one in the National Invitational Tournament and one in the Basketball Classic. The conference’s four NCAA Tournament bids were ranked sixth last year behind the Big Ten (nine), the Big East (six), the Big 12 (six), the SEC (six) and the ACC (six).