GUNTHER On His Controversial Elimination At The 2019 WWE Survivor Series Event

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston on topics such as his controversial elimination at the 2019 WWE Survivor Series Event and how that's how things just goes sometimes as well as if there was a decision that was made you need to go along with it and try to make the best out of it.
WWE Announces New Tag-Team Match For Monday's Raw

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. On Saturday, WWE.com released an announcement confirming Riddle & Elias vs. Alpha Academy in a tag-team bout for Monday's Raw. Previously announced for next week's Raw is a Miz TV segment with The...
Josh Alexander On Teaming With Ethan Page, His Impact Wrestling Goals

During his recent chat with Fightful, current Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander refelcted on his Impact Tag Team Championship reign. Alexander also discussed his Impact Wrestling goals, and more. Check out the highlights below. On teaming with former Impact Wrestling talent Ethan Page:. “Within my first three years there...
WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)

-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!
Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her WWE Tryout

During her recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, NXT Supertstar and 2022 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament winner Roxanna Perez reflected on her WWE tryout. Check out the highlights below. On her WWE tryout:. “I did one in December. That was the normal one that they do where it’s like...
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
New Title Match Announced For WWE Survivor Series 2022

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this year's WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Shotzi emerged victorious in a Six-Pack Challenge match to become the new number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Soon after...
AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)

-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
Spoilers For Next Month's WWE Tribute To The Troops Special

WWE held television tapings for their 2022 Tribute to The Troops special last night immediately after the Veteran's Day episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. There's no word yet on when the WWE's 2022 Tribute To The Troops Special will air, but commentary did mention that the special will air some time next month.
Roxanne Perez Talks Her WWE Friday Night SmackDown Debut

Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as her debut on WWE SmackDown and how it was very surreal as SmackDown was the first live WWE show that her dad actually took her to and how it was a full circle moment as her mom was present on the show as well.
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Should Not Bring CM Punk Back To WWE

If you ask Eric Bischoff, Triple H and WWE should not bring CM Punk back to WWE. The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE executive spoke about this during his recent interview with the folks at Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his belief that...
WWE News: Sunday Stunner Lineup, Street Profits Advertised For SmackDown

-- According to the XL Center, Monday Night Raw Superstars The Street Profits will be in Hartford, Connecticut for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the following matchups and stars are being advertised for tomorrow's WWE Sunday Stunner event in Madison, Wisconsin:
Tentative Lineup, Match Listings & Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown

-- Below are the scheduled match listings, segments and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, via www.fightfulselect.com. 2. World Cup Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. 3. Top Contender Match: Liv Morgan vs. Raquel vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia LI. 4. Rey Mysterio interview. 5....

