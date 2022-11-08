Read full article on original website
rajah.com
GUNTHER On His Controversial Elimination At The 2019 WWE Survivor Series Event
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston on topics such as his controversial elimination at the 2019 WWE Survivor Series Event and how that's how things just goes sometimes as well as if there was a decision that was made you need to go along with it and try to make the best out of it.
rajah.com
List of Competitors Scheduled to Participate in WWE's Smackdown World Cup (Possible Spoilers)
-- WWE is set to commence their Smackdown World Cup tournament with a first round match to take place tonight on Smackdown with Shinsuke Nakamura taking on Santos Escobar. PWInsider.com is reporting that the full list of competitors (as of this week) are:. 1. Shinsuke Nakamura. 2. Sami Zayn. 3....
rajah.com
WWE Announces New Tag-Team Match For Monday's Raw
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. On Saturday, WWE.com released an announcement confirming Riddle & Elias vs. Alpha Academy in a tag-team bout for Monday's Raw. Previously announced for next week's Raw is a Miz TV segment with The...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander On Teaming With Ethan Page, His Impact Wrestling Goals
During his recent chat with Fightful, current Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander refelcted on his Impact Tag Team Championship reign. Alexander also discussed his Impact Wrestling goals, and more. Check out the highlights below. On teaming with former Impact Wrestling talent Ethan Page:. “Within my first three years there...
rajah.com
Charlotte Flair Pulls Out Of Scheduled Appearance At The Big Event NY, Tells Fans To Go Anyways To See AEW Star
Charlotte Flair won't be at The Big Event in New York City this Saturday, as a guest of WWE partner Fiterman Sports as originally advertised. However, her husband and AEW star Andrade El Idolo, will be there. "The Queen" took to social media on Friday to announce that she will...
rajah.com
WWE News: Latest From Ronda on the Road, UUDD Plays Tekken (Video)
-- The latest video from UpUpDownDown has surfaced on the official UUDD YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, along with a description:. Tekken is going international! The New Day and The Usos are at odds again as each member picks up the controller to throw down some bone-crunching moves in this Tekken 7 showdown between Jey & Jimmy Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Austin Creed straight out of Glasgow, Scotland!
rajah.com
Major League Wrestling Announces New Streaming Series "MLW INSIDER" Starring Alicia Atout
(NEW YORK) – Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of a new weekly series, "MLW Insider," premiering Tuesdays and hosted by Alicia Atout. The series will stream on MLW's YouTube Channel and Pro Wrestling TV. Atout, a renowned interviewer from music to combat sports, will discuss the top...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Announces AEW Debut Of Japanese Legend For Full Gear 2022 "Go-Home" Edition Of Rampage
You can officially pencil in a new match for next week's episode of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Tony Khan took to social media to make a big announcement regarding the show. The AEW and ROH President confirmed that Japanese wrestling legend Jun...
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Reflects On Her WWE Tryout
During her recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, NXT Supertstar and 2022 NXT Women's Breakout Tournament winner Roxanna Perez reflected on her WWE tryout. Check out the highlights below. On her WWE tryout:. “I did one in December. That was the normal one that they do where it’s like...
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Pitches Interesting Match For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend and ECW original Tommy Dreamer recently made an appearance on Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a variety of topics such as GUNTHER facing Rey Mysterio helped the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion on where he stands in the company as fans have only been talking about "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and Logan Paul. Dreamer also talked about how he would have GUNTHER battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 because he doesn’t know who else can do it.
rajah.com
Various News: Smackdown Superstar Scratched From The Big Event Lineup, MJF Shows Off Physique Ahead Of AEW World Title Match (Photo)
-- Ahead of his All Elite Wrestling World Championship opprotunity at AEW Full Gear, MJF posted on Twitter, where he shared the following photo:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair announced that she won't be in attendance at The Big Event in New York:
rajah.com
New Title Match Announced For WWE Survivor Series 2022
You can officially pencil in a new championship match for this year's WWE Survivor Series 2022 pay-per-view. During this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Shotzi emerged victorious in a Six-Pack Challenge match to become the new number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Soon after...
rajah.com
AEW News: The Bunny Says She Is A "Contender," Rampage Highlights (Video)
-- Ahead of next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite collision with AEW Interim Women’s World Championship Toni Storm, The Bunny posted on Twitter, where she shared the following statement with her fans and followers:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, highlights from Friday's edition of AEW Rampage have surfaced on...
rajah.com
NXT Level Up Highlights (11/12): Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, More
The highlights from Friday night's edition of NXT Level Up are now available on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the best moments from Friday's exciting episode of NXT Level Up below:. With her 11-0 NXT Level Up record on the line, the fearsome Ivy Nile teams up with the...
rajah.com
Spoilers For Next Month's WWE Tribute To The Troops Special
WWE held television tapings for their 2022 Tribute to The Troops special last night immediately after the Veteran's Day episode of WWE SmackDown inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. There's no word yet on when the WWE's 2022 Tribute To The Troops Special will air, but commentary did mention that the special will air some time next month.
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Talks Her WWE Friday Night SmackDown Debut
Top WWE NXT Superstar Roxanne Perez made an appearance on El Brunch de WWE to talk about a variety of topics such as her debut on WWE SmackDown and how it was very surreal as SmackDown was the first live WWE show that her dad actually took her to and how it was a full circle moment as her mom was present on the show as well.
rajah.com
WWE Smackdown Preview: Smackdown World Cup Begins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Up For Grabs
An early look at Friday Night Smackdown On FOX is now available on the WWE YouTube channel. Ahead of The Uso's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship clash with the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), WWE Now shared the following preview:. The New Day and The Usos meet for...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Explains Why Triple H Should Not Bring CM Punk Back To WWE
If you ask Eric Bischoff, Triple H and WWE should not bring CM Punk back to WWE. The former WCW Executive Vice President and WWE executive spoke about this during his recent interview with the folks at Wrestling Inc. Featured below are some of the highlights. On his belief that...
rajah.com
WWE News: Sunday Stunner Lineup, Street Profits Advertised For SmackDown
-- According to the XL Center, Monday Night Raw Superstars The Street Profits will be in Hartford, Connecticut for next week’s edition of WWE SmackDown. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the following matchups and stars are being advertised for tomorrow's WWE Sunday Stunner event in Madison, Wisconsin:
rajah.com
Tentative Lineup, Match Listings & Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Smackdown
-- Below are the scheduled match listings, segments and possible spoilers for tonight's WWE Smackdown, via www.fightfulselect.com. 2. World Cup Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar. 3. Top Contender Match: Liv Morgan vs. Raquel vs. Shotzi vs. Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans vs. Xia LI. 4. Rey Mysterio interview. 5....
