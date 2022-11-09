Read full article on original website
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
Willie T's Seafood Shack is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
WPBF News 25
First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
tamaractalk.com
The City of Tamarac Holds Holiday Lighting Festival
The holidays are just around the corner, and so is the Annual Lighting of the Christmas tree, menorah, and kinara by the City of Tamarac. Held at the community center on Thursday, December 1, 2022, festivities will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting. The event will include a...
bocaratontribune.com
Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center
Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
3 to See: Craft festival, 'Sculpture in Motion,' Symphonia's 'Fire'
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
City of Coral Springs Dedicated to Zero Emissions by 2050
The Coral Springs commission announced a sustainability action plan to join the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign, a global strategy to lower carbon emissions to zero by the year 2050. “As leaders, we are doing our part to help create healthy and resilient communities worldwide,” said Coral Springs...
southfloridaweekend.com
Fun things to do this weekend: Nov. 11-13
Funny girl Heather McMahan is making her way to the Palm Beach Improv! The Atlanta-native takes the stage in West Palm Beach on Friday for shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. Get your tickets here!. The 33rd...
margatetalk.com
Dog of the Week: Clyde is a Perfect Travel Buddy
Clyde is a great buddy to have by your side. This brown and white American Bulldog is five, weighs 72 pounds, and has been at the shelter since June. According to Broward County Animal Care, Clyde is the perfect companion. “A trip to Home Depot? Starbucks? PetSmart? Take him out for a day on the town, taking care of errands or winding down on a nice walk. He’s very people-friendly and will let strangers pet him and show him affection,” the staff said.
bocaratontribune.com
Curtains Rise At The Studio At Mizner Park, Downtown Boca’s Newest Entertainment Destination
Holiday Headliners Include Sean Green Dance Factory, Sarge the Comedian, Rock and Roll Playhouse. Boca Raton, FL – The Studio at Mizner Park, 201 Plaza Real, set to open on November 16, brings a new multi-dimensional, multi-generational and multi-operational arts and entertainment venue to Downtown Boca,. “This long awaited...
WPBF News 25
Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
tamaractalk.com
New Hookah Lounge Will Cater to Tamarac’s Diverse Population
Alamod Hookah Lounge and Tapas Restaurant, with their Mediterranean-inspired menu, hope to bring an upscale lounge feel to Tamarac. Tamarac Planning Board approved the special exception application for the business at the November 2 meeting. The company still needs official approval from the city commission. Located in the Mural Plaza...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
Dog of the Week: Mugsy is an Extremely Well-Behaved Boy Who Needs a Home
Mugsy is a well-behaved boy ready to go home to a loving family. This gorgeous American Staffordshire Terrier is three, weighs 62 pounds, and has been at the shelter since July. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mugsy has patiently waited for his forever family and quietly passed the time...
New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs
Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach
When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d ...
Several cities distributing sandbags ahead of Nicole
DEERFIELD BEACH - Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents. On Tuesday, nearly a dozen cities were offering free sandbags. Ramona Myers went to one in Deerfield Beach. She said she was trying to protect the home she had lived in for 20 years. "We have to make sure our home is well taken care of," she said, as she and her mother and a friend unloaded the bags of sand at her home. "We don't know...
Click10.com
Pint and a pub-sub: Publix stores now offer beer and wine while you shop
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Ever feel like enjoying a pint or a glass of wine while grocery shopping? Publix Supermarkets says it’s giving customers another reason to believe that their stores are “Where Shopping is a pleasure.”. Pours at Publix is a concept launched recently which allows...
The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.
A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
bocaratontribune.com
Local Dance Students Head to Big Apple to Perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Students from ProAm Dance Studio and Boca Dance Studio will travel together to New York City this November to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, capping a months-long effort to prepare for the major event. Joining hundreds of other dancers from all over the U.S., the students will...
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
wflx.com
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole
Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
