Coconut Creek, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPBF News 25

First-ever Reggae Fest this weekend in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The first-everReggae Fest takes place in Boynton Beach from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The organizers wanted to bring people together from the community to celebrate cultural diversity through an atmosphere of love, food and music, they said in an interview with WPBF 25 News.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

The City of Tamarac Holds Holiday Lighting Festival

The holidays are just around the corner, and so is the Annual Lighting of the Christmas tree, menorah, and kinara by the City of Tamarac. Held at the community center on Thursday, December 1, 2022, festivities will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the lighting. The event will include a...
TAMARAC, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca West Celebrated Opening of New Welcome Sales Center

Boca Raton, FL — Boca West officially opened its new Welcome Sales Center on October 31 in a ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration. The new office is located at 7763 Glades Road, Boca Raton, and will be a central source of information for future homebuyers and Members of Boca West Country Club. The Welcome Sales Center is home to Boca West Realty, the only on-site real estate office at Boca West. With unprecedented demand for homes within the community, Boca West Realty was responsible for 57 percent of the real estate transactions within the gated club community last year.
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

Fun things to do this weekend: Nov. 11-13

Funny girl Heather McMahan is making her way to the Palm Beach Improv! The Atlanta-native takes the stage in West Palm Beach on Friday for shows at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., and Sunday at 7 p.m. Get your tickets here!. The 33rd...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

Dog of the Week: Clyde is a Perfect Travel Buddy

Clyde is a great buddy to have by your side. This brown and white American Bulldog is five, weighs 72 pounds, and has been at the shelter since June. According to Broward County Animal Care, Clyde is the perfect companion. “A trip to Home Depot? Starbucks? PetSmart? Take him out for a day on the town, taking care of errands or winding down on a nice walk. He’s very people-friendly and will let strangers pet him and show him affection,” the staff said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Public to help with drift cards in Lake Worth Lagoon study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Students at Palm Beach Day Academy joined forces with theAngari Foundation for the eighth Lake Worth Lagoon drift card study. They decorated eco-friendly wooden drift cards before releasing them at the West Palm Beach Public Dock. "The cards are going to float on local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

New Hookah Lounge Will Cater to Tamarac’s Diverse Population

Alamod Hookah Lounge and Tapas Restaurant, with their Mediterranean-inspired menu, hope to bring an upscale lounge feel to Tamarac. Tamarac Planning Board approved the special exception application for the business at the November 2 meeting. The company still needs official approval from the city commission. Located in the Mural Plaza...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Best of South Florida

New breakfast spot Yellow Yolk opens in Coral Springs

Yellow Yolk, a new South Florida breakfast and lunch concept, has opened at The Walk at University in Coral Springs, marking the brand’s first location. According to its creators, Yellow Yolk is a pop-art themed restaurant that offers the perfect combination of trendy Florida eatery and laid back hangout spot for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Death By Pizza: How this popular pandemic pop-up opened its first brick-and-mortar in Delray Beach

When Delray Beach’s Death By Pizza barnstormed into Instagram feeds in summer 2020, the pandemic pop-up amassed a sizable cult following while selling out 400 Detroit-style pies a night. The pizzeria’s tantalizing deep-dish rectangles (with death metal-style logo) sold out in minutes via an online registration window. If your lightning-fast fingers managed to order one at noon Monday, you’d ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Several cities distributing sandbags ahead of Nicole

DEERFIELD BEACH - Residents eager to protect their homes from possible flooding tied to Nicole have been flocking to sites where bags of sand are being given out for free to residents. On Tuesday, nearly a dozen cities were offering free sandbags. Ramona Myers went to one in Deerfield Beach. She said she was trying to protect the home she had lived in for 20 years. "We have to make sure our home is well taken care of," she said, as she and her mother and a friend unloaded the bags of sand at her home. "We don't know...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.

A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Pompano Beach hosts its first-ever drone show

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It may be hard to believe right now, but the skies will be clear again soon. And when the clouds roll away, there’s gonna be something cool happening over your head. A light show like no other is coming to South Florida this weekend.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach restaurant flooded by Nicole

Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a bit made its way inside.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

