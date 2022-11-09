PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder responded to the results of the 13 referendum questions in the city in a news conference Wednesday. Four of the five citizen's initiatives put forward by the Maine Democratic Socialists of America were defeated on election night. This included Question D, which would have raised the city's minimum wage to $18 an hour and eliminated the tipped credit for service workers. Initiatives to limit short-term rentals and restrict cruise ships were also defeated.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO