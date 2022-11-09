Read full article on original website
wiscassetnewspaper.com
UPDATED Election recap with County Democrats Nov. 17
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that they will host political journalist Steve Mistler in person for post-election analysis during their final monthly meeting of 2022. At the writing of this announcement, the outcome of the Nov. 8 election had yet to be determined. “We are thankful and...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WMTW
Portland mayor responds to referendum results
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Mayor Kate Snyder responded to the results of the 13 referendum questions in the city in a news conference Wednesday. Four of the five citizen's initiatives put forward by the Maine Democratic Socialists of America were defeated on election night. This included Question D, which would have raised the city's minimum wage to $18 an hour and eliminated the tipped credit for service workers. Initiatives to limit short-term rentals and restrict cruise ships were also defeated.
thewestendnews.com
Portland Unofficial Election Results – City Ballot Questions 1-8 and A-E
Unofficial election results for the November 8th, 2022 election are available on the City’s website. Official results will be available in the next few days once the City Clerk has certified the results. City Charter Questions 1-8 Question 1 – PASSES. Preamble & Land Acknowledgement. YES-64.8% NO-35.2%. Question...
WGME
'I want to thank our voters:' Portland mayor says referendum results send clear message
PORTLAND (WGME) – Voters got their say on 13 questions in Portland Tuesday, and city leaders say the results give a clear direction moving forward. Five of Portland’s 13 ballot questions were brought on by the Democratic Socialists of America. Only one of them passed Tuesday’s election: stricter...
WMTW
Maine Gov. Janet Mills reflects on re-election campaign, looks ahead to second term
PORTLAND, Maine -- Nov. 9, 2022 — Winning a second term as Maine governor, Democratic Janet Mills built on her 2018 election victory, increasing her share of the statewide vote from 51% to 55%, and defeating her Republican opponent and predecessor, Paul LePage, by 13%. Mills savored her victory...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
penbaypilot.com
Clint Clinton Collamore, Sr., wins Maine House District 45 by slim margin
Voters from two Knox County communities and three Lincoln County towns voted Tuesday, Nov. 8 on who would fill the open House District 45 seat, deciding between Clinton Collamore Sr., a Democrat from Waldoboro, and Lynn Madison, a Republican from Waldoboro. District 45 includes the Knox County towns of Friendship...
FBI Has Seized an Apparent Apache Scalp From a Maine Auction House
Auctions are always great, and you can certainly find some interesting things if you choose to attend one. There are so many types of auctions: blind auctions, absolute auctions, minimum bid auctions, and honestly so many more. I have only ever attended small auctions; I'm talking about a win-a-gift-basket kind...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Prince Charming elected class president
“Despite half the class being out ill, Prince Charming is officially our new Class President! He received 13 votes to Willow's three,” Wiscasset Elementary School first grade teacher Trae Stover reported. Both candidates were stuffies. The election idea came out of State Rep. Allison Hepler’s (D – Woolwich) recent visit to the class.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
USDA funding for Kennebec, Lincoln counties: How should money be spent?
The Kennebec and Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) field office in Augusta, will host a public meeting of the Kennebec-Lincoln Local Working Groups (LWG). Taking into account local resource concerns, these Local Working Groups make recommendations to NRCS on...
penbaypilot.com
Track the votes in the 2nd Congressional race
Waldo County voters decided Tuesday, Nov. 8 between a trio of individuals appearing on the ballot to represent Maine’s Second U.S. Congressional District. Incumbent Jared Golden, a Democrat, was challenged by Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, and Tiffany Bond, an Independent.
themainewire.com
George Soros-backed DA Takes Office in Cumberland County
An environmental activist and attorney who won the Democratic Party primary with the help of more than $300,000 from far-left mega donor George Soros is now the District Attorney in Cumberland County after winning her uncontested general election. Jacqueline Sartoris, whose platform included not charging or dismissing many criminal cases...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Residents, visitors, Legion honor veterans in Wiscasset
For homeschoolers Ella Stoner, 15, and Cameron Stoner, 8, American Legion Post 54’s Veterans Day service at Wiscasset’s honor roll wall served as a history lesson, the Hotchkiss, Colorado siblings’ mother Eva Stoner said. They and Eva’s mother-in-law Mary Sue Stoner of Woolwich also had another reason...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Nov. 11 update: Midcoast adds 11 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
WGME
Here's where Portland's ballot questions stand
Portland voters faced a lot of decisions this election season with 13 questions on the ballot. Several key proposals included a change to the structure of city government, changes to short-term rentals, cruise ship restrictions, and increasing the city’s minimum wage. Question A. “An Act to Regulate Short Term...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Scott A. Human
Scott Anthony Human, 50, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on Nov. 4, 1971, a son of Gerald and Catherine (Sigman) Human. Scott graduated from Lincoln Academy and the University of Maine, Orono in computer science. He...
Down East
Camden’s wolfpeach Restaurant is Unorthodox — and Unmissable
Two unorthodox decisions paved the way, recently, for one of the best dinners I’ve had out all year. The first was when I reserved a table for a wedding-anniversary date night at a new-ish restaurant my wife and I had never visited. A roll of the dice! But we’d been slow to call around, and all our favorite spots around Camden were booked solid. So when I saw a single 8 p.m. slot available at wolfpeach, a farm-to-table, fine-dining place that had opened last winter, I nabbed it without even consulting Elsa.
