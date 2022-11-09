Three individuals were charged in connection with an incident outside of a business in White Township. State police say the incident was reported at the URBN distribution center on Windy Ridge Road on November 9th. At that time, three people got into a verbal argument that turned physical as they were leaving the building. Details on the reason for the argument were not released. The three, identified as 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales, 27-year-old Fuqua Seales, and 21-year-old Chad Kerchinsky, all from Indiana, were cited with harassment and disorderly conduct.

WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO