Nanty-glo, PA

fox8tv.com

I-80 I-99 Interchange Ribbon Cutting

Phase one is now complete in a road construction project to better join two of Pennsylvania’s busiest interstate highways. The project at one point was at a dead end, but two of the state’s top lawmakers, who live nearby, made a point of getting it back on the drawing board.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Carscoops

Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations

Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
aroundambler.com

Incumbent Todd Stephens holds 14 vote lead over Melissa Cerrato for 151st state house seat

The election to represent the 151st Legislative District, which includes portions of Lower Gwynedd and Upper Dublin townships, between incumbent Todd Stephens (R) and Melissa Cerrato (D) is still too close to call. On November 10th, the unofficial results showed Stephens leading Cerrato 16,611 to 16,585 (just 26 votes). The updated, but still unofficial results, this morning (November 11) shows Stephens still maintaining a lead, but it is down to just 14 votes (16,635 to 16,621).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

WEEKLY FLU REPORT SHOWING INCREASES

Seasonal flu activity continues to increase in Pennsylvania and in Indiana County. The PA Department of Health reports that for the week ending November 5th, the state has seen a total of 12,065 confirmed laboratory tests for influenza since the start of flu season. 11,034 cases were reported as “Type A” flu, with 1018 cases reported as “Type B” and 13 cases classified as “Type U”. Statewide and national flu is now at a high level, and is in fact higher than where it was over the last five years.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

PSP REPORTS: DISORDERLY CONDUCT

Three individuals were charged in connection with an incident outside of a business in White Township. State police say the incident was reported at the URBN distribution center on Windy Ridge Road on November 9th. At that time, three people got into a verbal argument that turned physical as they were leaving the building. Details on the reason for the argument were not released. The three, identified as 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales, 27-year-old Fuqua Seales, and 21-year-old Chad Kerchinsky, all from Indiana, were cited with harassment and disorderly conduct.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Operation Football: This week's featured WPIAL playoff games

PITTSBURGH — High school football playoffs continue this weekend in Western Pennsylvania. Below is a list of WPIAL playoff games that will be covered by Operation Football on Friday night. Game of the Week: Laurel Highlands at Central Valley. Bethel Park vs. Upper St. Clair (at Canon-McMillan) Pine-Richland vs....
PITTSBURGH, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead

A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax Rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania eligible to receive property tax rebate up to $650

People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up. Eligible state residents approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebates later this year. Residents who have already filed their 2021 claims do not have to do anything else to receive this rebate, while those who have not filed have until the end of 2022 to do so.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
BRADDOCK, PA

