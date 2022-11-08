ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Belonging at Yale - Honoring Veterans

In November, Yale recognizes U.S. military veterans and their families for their service and support. Please join us for a Veterans Day ceremony on November 11, and explore additional information and related events. Have we missed something?  Please let us know. Engagement Opportunities:. My Story (Stories about Belonging) Monuments.
Learning the ropes, in sync, brings new skills and joy to Yale jumpers

Like most of her Yale peers, Margaret Hankins ’24 lives a very busy life. With a major in molecular biophysics and biochemistry, she spends plenty of time hitting the books. When she’s not studying, you might find her researching the genetic sequencing of historical artifacts in the science laboratory of Yale’s Andrew Miranker, volunteering at the HAVEN Free Clinic, or teaching in the Peabody Museum’s EVOLUTIONS after-school program for New Haven high school students.
Yale honors military veterans and the spirit of service

Talk with a hundred different military veterans and you’ll get a hundred different stories, says Yale Law School (YLS) student Michael Sullivan. But in each of those stories there’s a common theme: an individual's pledge to serve a cause greater than themselves, often at great personal expense. Sullivan’s...
