Like most of her Yale peers, Margaret Hankins ’24 lives a very busy life. With a major in molecular biophysics and biochemistry, she spends plenty of time hitting the books. When she’s not studying, you might find her researching the genetic sequencing of historical artifacts in the science laboratory of Yale’s Andrew Miranker, volunteering at the HAVEN Free Clinic, or teaching in the Peabody Museum’s EVOLUTIONS after-school program for New Haven high school students.

