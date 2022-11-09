Read full article on original website
Chico Rotary dedicates new Veterans Plaza to Chico High School
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Rotary dedicated Veterans Plaza, a new permanent memorial site in front of the Chico High School field, to the high school Friday afternoon. The memorial is for all veterans, but specifically for ones who graduated from Chico High School. “This plaza is so wonderful for the...
Tehama County firefighters to participate in ‘Fill the Boot’ program for Muscular Dystrophy Association
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama Unit will continue the annual ‘Fill the Boot’ program that raises funds to help children and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases. Donations will help continue services for more than 250,000 people living with neuromuscular diseases across the...
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
Red Bluff healthcare workers protest working conditions, fear of patient safety
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Healthcare workers at St. Elizabeth’s Community Hospital say their working conditions threaten their safety and patient care. Employees at St. Elizabeth’s say they are overworked, underpaid and understaffed. Former environmental services employee, Leah Duncan says the hospital pushed her out when she was diagnosed...
Ribbon cut on Chico's new teen center: "Trust and Believe"
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico is celebrating a new teen center. “Trust and Believe” is a new youth center on Nelson Street dedicated to at-risk teenagers who don’t qualify for typical afterschool programs. The space will feature spaces for arts and crafts, music, an agricultural...
1,800 still without power after PG&E outage in Nevada County; Nevada City School District cancels classes
Pacific Gas and Electric Co. crews are making progress on an outage in Nevada County that has affected nearly 4,000 customers and has forced some schools to close. PG&E said several outages started late Tuesday and early Wednesday in and around Nevada City. “We have crews patrolling to identify trouble...
Sheriff’s Office in California to suspend daytime patrol
"A drastic rise in attrition, coupled with the inability to present enticing recruitment efforts have resulted in an unprecedented staffing shortage."
Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night
CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
Court reporter shortage hits Butte County
California courts are in crisis mode over the shortage of court reporters. They're the people who create and preserve the verbatim record of what happens inside a courtroom.
Nevada County Election Results 2022
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Nevada County have two different candidates that they can vote on in the November general election. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the election ballot. Residents of Truckee will also be able to vote on one City Council seat.
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
North State election results | Voters share their stories | Count continues
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 9. Early election results released for North State races, measures. Preliminary election results are now available in many North State counties. In Chico — early tallies suggest a more even split between conservative and progressive candidates on the City Council. Going into the election, nearly all members on the council leaned conservative. Early tallies also show both of the city’s measures, “L” and “H,” may be approved. To monitor results in your community, visit our election updates page.
California sheriff's office will no longer patrol during the day due to 'catastrophic' staffing
The sheriff's office laid blame at the feet of county supervisors.
Section of Oro Quincy Highway closed in eastern Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. - Oro Quincy Highway is closed at Mountain House Circle due to winter weather conditions, according to Oroville CHP. The CHP says it has received multiple calls of people stuck on the highway. There is no estimated time the highway will reopen. People are asked to use an...
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured
PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
Election 2022: Initial results reveal 30 percent of estimated results
Story updated Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8:41 a.m. After counting in the polling place in-person ballots cast in Placer County, Election Day results show approximately 30 percent of expected voter turnout in the county. Election results rolled in at the close of polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Placer County,...
Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators
Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chico, CHP confirms
Highway Patrol officials in Chico confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:40 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a driver hit the pedestrian at speeds of around 60 mph. Officials were unable...
Teen convicted in Chico High track attack gets maximum sentencing
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The teenager convicted of attacking a 71-year-old woman on the Chico High School track in June was sentenced to 4.5 years in juvenile hall, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 14-year-old admitted to one charge of attempted first-degree murder before his sentencing on...
