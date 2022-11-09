ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 2

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Rotary dedicates new Veterans Plaza to Chico High School

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Rotary dedicated Veterans Plaza, a new permanent memorial site in front of the Chico High School field, to the high school Friday afternoon. The memorial is for all veterans, but specifically for ones who graduated from Chico High School. “This plaza is so wonderful for the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff healthcare workers protest working conditions, fear of patient safety

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Healthcare workers at St. Elizabeth’s Community Hospital say their working conditions threaten their safety and patient care. Employees at St. Elizabeth’s say they are overworked, underpaid and understaffed. Former environmental services employee, Leah Duncan says the hospital pushed her out when she was diagnosed...
RED BLUFF, CA
krcrtv.com

Ribbon cut on Chico's new teen center: "Trust and Believe"

CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico is celebrating a new teen center. “Trust and Believe” is a new youth center on Nelson Street dedicated to at-risk teenagers who don’t qualify for typical afterschool programs. The space will feature spaces for arts and crafts, music, an agricultural...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person hit by a vehicle Wednesday night

CHICO, Calif. - A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday night near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue in Chico. California Highway Patrol dispatch confirms a man was hit by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. CHP did not confirm details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident or how fast it was going when it hit the pedestrian.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Election Results 2022

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Nevada County have two different candidates that they can vote on in the November general election.  The Nevada County Board of Supervisors District 3 seat is on the election ballot. Residents of Truckee will also be able to vote on one City Council seat.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

North State election results | Voters share their stories | Count continues

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Nov. 9. Early election results released for North State races, measures. Preliminary election results are now available in many North State counties. In Chico — early tallies suggest a more even split between conservative and progressive candidates on the City Council. Going into the election, nearly all members on the council leaned conservative. Early tallies also show both of the city’s measures, “L” and “H,” may be approved. To monitor results in your community, visit our election updates page.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Section of Oro Quincy Highway closed in eastern Butte County

OROVILLE, Calif. - Oro Quincy Highway is closed at Mountain House Circle due to winter weather conditions, according to Oroville CHP. The CHP says it has received multiple calls of people stuck on the highway. There is no estimated time the highway will reopen. People are asked to use an...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp captured

PASKENTA, Calif. - An inmate who walked away from the Salt Creek Conservation Camp is back in custody, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). The CDCR found Teo Raymond around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Paskenta, just a couple miles from the camp he walked away...
goldcountrymedia.com

Election 2022: Initial results reveal 30 percent of estimated results

Story updated Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8:41 a.m. After counting in the polling place in-person ballots cast in Placer County, Election Day results show approximately 30 percent of expected voter turnout in the county. Election results rolled in at the close of polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Placer County,...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators

Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
PENN VALLEY, CA
krcrtv.com

BREAKING: Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Chico, CHP confirms

Highway Patrol officials in Chico confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Nord Avenue and West East Avenue on Wednesday night. The crash reportedly happened at around 7:40 p.m. Witnesses told officers they saw a driver hit the pedestrian at speeds of around 60 mph. Officials were unable...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teen convicted in Chico High track attack gets maximum sentencing

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The teenager convicted of attacking a 71-year-old woman on the Chico High School track in June was sentenced to 4.5 years in juvenile hall, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 14-year-old admitted to one charge of attempted first-degree murder before his sentencing on...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy