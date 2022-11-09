ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts

These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action

If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime

A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
CASPER, WY
Casper Police Officer Justified in Discharging Weapon in May Shooting, Body Cam Footage Released

The Casper Police Department announced the result of an independent investigation, stemming from an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this year, in May. The result of the investigation stated that the officer involved in the shooting was justified in discharging his weapon. "In keeping with our long-standing commitment to integrity...
CASPER, WY
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing

Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
CASPER, WY
