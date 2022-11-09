Read full article on original website
Election Results – Natrona County Assessor
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Tammy Saulsbury will serve as the Natrona County Assessor. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds.
Crushes, Then Relief Sets In At Two Major Natrona County Polls
Early voting on General Election Day started fast and leveled off quickly at the two largest polling places in Natrona County, election officials said Tuesday. "We had a rush in the beginning and then it's been steady and quiet, said Ronda Stienmetz, elections manager at the Restoration Church at 411 S. Walsh Drive.
Final Election Results: Conservation, Fire Districts
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts reporting for the Natrona County Fire Protection District, the Casper Mountain Fire Protection District and the Natrona County Conservation District. On Thursday, the Natrona County Canvassing Board will meet to verify the unofficial results. The board is composed of Natrona...
Early Morning Voters in Casper Cast Their Ballots
The temperature read 27 degrees when K2Radio News arrived. By 7:30 a.m. the Radius Church voting place had counted 50 votes and there was still a line to the door. The parking lot was packed as dozens of people hurried inside and out of the chilly air. Carol, the election...
Final Unofficial Election Results: Mills, Evansville, Bar Nunn
These are the final unofficial results of all 42 precincts in Natrona County recorded for the mayor and council races in the City of Mills, and the towns of Evansville and Bar Nunn. The Natrona County Canvassing Board will certify the results on Thursday. The board is composed of Natrona...
PHOTOS: Casper Poll Sites Show Democracy in Action
If there was one word to describe the voting process in Casper on Tuesday, it is 'Steady.'. That's what election officials at both the Wyoming Game & Fish headquarters, and the Natrona County Public Library said Tuesday afternoon. "It's been a big turnout," said Election Judge Amy Gerlock, who presided...
Natrona County Arrest Log (11/9/22 – 11/10/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Casper Man Charged With Felony Stalking Crime
A Casper man already in jail on aggravated assault charges has been charged with one count of felony stalking, according to court documents and a Natrona County prosecutor. Erick Richardson, born in 1990, heard the count during his initial appearance before Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen on Tuesday.
Natrona County School Board Interviews: Michael Stedillie
This is the eighth article in a series of interviews on the 15 candidates running for the Natrona County School District (NCSD) Board of Trustees. Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are,. One equal temper of heroic hearts,. Made weak by time and fate, but strong in...
Wyoming Supreme Court Rejects Mills Man’s Meth Conviction Appeal
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously upheld the conviction of a Mills man who claimed a prosecutor's opening statement prejudiced the jury during his trial for felony child endangerment. A jury earlier this year found Michael David Lott guilty of two counts of felony child endangerment with two children...
It’s Really Easy To Vote In Casper, Even If You’re Not Registered
When you move into a new area there are certain things you need to do. Change your address, get a drivers license, register your car and register to vote are all important tasks that need to be done. In the thick of things, you may forget something like registering to...
Foggy Morning, Snow Showers and Frigid Wind Chills On the Way
It's a foggy morning in Natrona County following election night. There's a chance of rain showers after noon today, mixing with snow after 5:00 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers are increasingly likely tomorrow before 9 a.m. Wind chills...
Man Charged With Installing Flag On Independence Rock
Independence rock needs an American flag. Because 'Merica. Or so a Natrona County man thought. But he was actually repairing something old. Something that had been there a long time ago. Apparently, he modified an existing concrete pad on Independence Rock to install a pole and an American flag that...
Early Court Actions Begin Over Case Of Man Charged With Killing Two
A judge on Thursday approved a motion by a defense attorney to obtain family history records about his client Luke Young accused of killing two people -- Acacia Colvin and Kameron Johnson -- west of Casper in August. And Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen said he hasn't decided whether...
UPDATE: Driver Crashes into Front Entrance of Mills Church
K2Radio News reached out to Jim Shade, the pastor at Fort Ministry. He shared photos of the accident and told his story. Shade said he literally walked by the spot where the crash happened fifteen second before, even said he waved to the driver as they were pulling up. He...
Casper Police Officer Justified in Discharging Weapon in May Shooting, Body Cam Footage Released
The Casper Police Department announced the result of an independent investigation, stemming from an officer-involved shooting that occurred earlier this year, in May. The result of the investigation stated that the officer involved in the shooting was justified in discharging his weapon. "In keeping with our long-standing commitment to integrity...
BREAKING: Casper Police Respond to Reported Pedestrian vs Vehicle Collision at 2nd and Beverly Street
Sgt. Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News that the pedestrian in the accident was walking across the intersection at 2nd Street and Beverly Street without the crosswalk sign on, and the pedestrian was also walking outside of the crosswalk area. The driver of the vehicle has...
A Love Story About Casper, the Mountain, and Skiing
Third generation Casperite Rebecca Hunt recently published her fifth book this year: Casper Mountain Ski History. "I could not have done it without the team," Hunt told K2Radio News. She also wrote about Wyoming Medical Center for its centennial. She wrote a history of Natrona County thereafter as a fundraiser...
Mind-Blown: Wyoming’s First Glass Blowing Studio Opens in Casper, Grand Opening Friday
When Sam and Alicia Watt, owners of Platte Hemp Company, decided that they wanted to start a glass blowing company - one that would not only create works of art, but that would also teach others the art of glass blowing - they knew just the guy to call. He...
A Nearly Full Moon Glows Above Casper Before Election Day
The moon will be officially full tomorrow at 6:02 a.m. according to space.com, but it appears full the night before to the casual stargazer. The November full moon is known as Full Beaver Moon, and this month it coincides with a total lunar eclipse!. During a lunar eclipse, the moon,...
