NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate
On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
wypr.org
Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections
It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
WJLA
Anita Bonds reelected to DC Council at-large seat; Silverman concedes to McDuffie
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Anita Bonds is the projected winner for one of the two at-large D.C. Council seats, according to the Associated Press. As for the second seat, incumbent Elissa Silverman says she has conceded the race to Ward 5 Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie. Moments ago, I...
Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race
Hundreds of supporters converged onto the third floor of The Park at 14th in Northwest Tuesday to celebrate Kenyan McDuffie’s victory over D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman for an at-large seat on the council. The post <strong>Bonds and McDuffie Clinch Victory in At-large Race</strong> appeared first on The Washington Informer.
McDuffie Knocks Off Silverman In Hotly Contested D.C. Council At-Large Race
Only months ago, D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie’s (D-Ward 5) political career seemed to have come crashing down as his bid for attorney general collapsed in somewhat spectacular fashion. On Tuesday, though, he experienced a political resurrection of sorts — and it came at the expense of one of his colleagues.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore announces transition team leaders, meets Larry Hogan in Annapolis
Maryland Goveror-elect Wes Moore (D) held his first press conference yesterday, to announce the leaders of his transition team. "We are going to move fast, we're going to be bold, we're going to be fearless," Moore told reporters assembled at the University of Maryland in College Park Thursday. He also met with currrent Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) at the State House in Annapolis, privately and then later at a joint press conference.
Baltimore Times
NAACP Annual Awards Banquet Honors Incoming Governor & Attorney General Keynote Speaker, April Ryan, Is Longest Serving Black White House Correspondent
Nov. 4 – Annapolis MD) The Anne Arundel NAACP Branch will hold it’s 47th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet dinner at the Double Tree Hotel in Annapolis, MD on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7PM. Ten individuals will receive awards including incoming Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles. The keynote speaker will be the longest serving black member of the White House press corps, April Ryan. Tickets are available ($100) online at http://bit.ly/3T3eWMm.
georgetowner.com
Mayor Bowser: Please Veto the Non-Citizen Voting Bill
On Oct. 19, the Council of the District of Columbia voted 12-1 to allow all non-citizens residing in Washington, D.C., for more than 30 days to vote in elections. That would include illegal border crossers, who came in to D.C. this summer, as well as an estimated 50,000 diplomats and staffs of embassies, visiting workers, scholars, performers, business people and those with temporary protected but non-immigration status.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Leads Rededication Of Bladensburg Peace Cross
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—To commemorate Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan today joined the rededication ceremony for the restored Peace Cross in Bladensburg, the historic monument constructed and funded in 1925 by local families, businesses, and the American Legion to honor 49 Prince George’s County residents who lost their lives in service to the nation during World War I.
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
Yardbarker
Report: Commanders players angered by organization's response to lawsuit from Attorney General
Washington Commanders players are apparently not happy over one tactic the organization used while responding to a lawsuit from the D.C. Attorney General. After the attorney general’s office on Wednesday promised an announcement regarding the Commanders, the organization released a critical statement that seemed to be preemptive damage control. In the statement, the Commanders criticized the attorney general’s office for focusing on the team instead of, “out-of-control violent crime in DC,” and cited the shooting of rookie running back Brian Robinson three months ago as an example.
mocoshow.com
DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine to Hold Press Conference to Make “Major Announcement Regarding the Washington Commanders”
The office of District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine has announced that he will hold a press conference at noon on Thursday, November 10th to “make a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders.” This news comes one week after team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they hired Bank of America Securities to explore options surrounding selling the team.
governing.com
Mixed Results for City Initiatives as Local Election Results Trickle In
Muriel Bowser won a third term as mayor of Washington, D.C., by a comfortable margin Tuesday night. Bowser’s victory was more or less a sure thing after she won the primary election in June, but it was still a rare feat for a District politician, last achieved by another “M.B.” Former Mayor Marion Barry was elected to his third consecutive term in 1986, and later, after a brief imprisonment, to a fourth term in 1994.
knkx.org
Here are the key election results from Washington
View live election results for key contests in Washington. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
Some County Executive races in Maryland remain up in the air
Although the General Election has come and gone, some County Executive races in Maryland have yet to be called.
cnsmaryland.org
Charles County candidate with arrest record appears to lose election bid
Julie Brown, a Charles County school board candidate who was tied to multiple shoplifting arrests in recent years, appears to have lost her race. The board has two seats available per district and one at-large seat. In results that were missing only mail-in and provisional ballots, Brown was in third place in District 2. She trailed the second-place candidate by almost 1,000 votes, 6 percentage points behind her nearest rival.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Smithsonian opens new Native American Veteran Memorial for Veteran's Day
WASHINGTON (7News) — For Veteran's Day, Smithsonian dedicated a new memorial in D.C. to honor Native American veterans. Even in the rain, around 1,700 Native American veterans gathered to see the shiny new memorial, Friday. The memorial is on the northeast corner of the National Museum of the American...
mymcmedia.org
One Incumbent Ousted as Vote Counts Continue for Board of Education
The Board of Education met Thursday as the Montgomery County Board of Elections continued counting mail-in ballots. It was member Scott Joftus’ last meeting following his apparent loss following Tuesday’s election. As of 12:33 p.m, Joftus had 57,390 votes to Julie Yang’s 118,394 votes in District 3.
