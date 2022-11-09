Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Gordon wins reelection for Wyoming governor
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 7:10 p.m. Republican Mark Gordon wins reelection for governor in Wyoming. ORIGINAL: There is a lot on the ballot Tuesday from who will represent us in congress, to state lawmakers and officials, to school bonds and levies. Polls are open until 8 p.m. Once...
Election 2022: Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little easily wins second term
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – 9:03 p.m. Republican Brad Little wins reelection for governor in Idaho. 9:02 p.m. Republican Harriet Hageman wins election to U.S. House in Wyoming’s at-large Congressional District. 9:01 p.m. Republican Mike Crapo wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Idaho. 7:10 p.m. Republican Mark Gordon...
Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House. A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman leaned on her deep family ties to Wyoming’s ranching community to connect with rural voters in the least-populated state.
3 things to know this morning – November 9, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Governor Brad Little has been re-elected as Governor of Idaho, beating Democratic candidate Stephen Heidt and Independent activist Ammon Bundy. In Wyoming, Governor Mark Gordon was also re-elected. 2. Idaho Falls School District...
Longtime Idaho House speaker Bedke wins lieutenant governor race
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Two highly-anticipated races are Idaho governor and lieutenant governor. Since current Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin lost in the primary to Governor Brad Little, a new lieutenant governor will need to be selected. In the running are Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler.
Idaho GOP US House incumbent Mike Simpson is reelected
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson was reelected Tuesday in deeply conservative Idaho. Fellow GOP U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher was leading his opponents, but that race was too early to call. Simpson, 72, won a 13th term representing the eastern portion of the state in...
Republicans maintain control in deeply conservative Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republicans maintained their hold in the deeply conservative state on Tuesday by retaining all statewide offices, a U.S. Senate seat, both seats in the U.S. House and supermajorities in both chambers of the Statehouse. Republican Gov. Brad Little easily won a second term by...
Incumbent Idaho Republican Gov. Little looks for 2nd term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little’s reelection campaign strategy involves ignoring his gubernatorial opponents while attacking Democratic President Joe Biden. It’s working. The first-term governor is expected to win a reelection victory Tuesday in the deeply conservative state that he shepherded through the COVID-19...
Idaho Advisory Question approved
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Voters saw an advisory question on the ballot. Voters overwhelmingly approved of the action taken in this year’s special session with an 80% majority. There was a rebate of taxpayers’ dollars, as well as $410 million designated to the Idaho ublic school system.
Critchfield secures victory for Idaho’s next state superintendent
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – In another over-throwing of an incumbent in the Republican primary, candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield took on democratic candidate Terry Gilbert. Gilbert is a life-long educator, teaching from elementary to college levels, for nearly 45 years. Meanwhile, Critchfield served the last seven...
Will legislators be able to call a special session?
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – An important ballot topic was the amendment to give Idaho’s legislature the power to call itself into a special session. Here is where the amendment landed. It’s a close race, but 51% of the votes are for yes, and no is only behind by...
Gov. Little to answer policy questions Thursday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Little will answer policy questions from Idahoans during an hour long AARP Telephone Town Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10 starting at 12 p.m. Mountain Time. You can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call or register in advance to be...
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,221 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,221 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho Food Bank Fund announces 2022 grant recipients
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of their 2022 grants targeted to support nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating and relieve hunger. Thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund, this year...
Agencies agree to expand INL Site disposal facility
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and State of Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) have agreed to expand an existing waste disposal facility at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Site. The signed Explanation of Significant Differences for Operable...
Chad Daybell asking to separate his case from Lori Vallow-Daybell
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Chad Daybell appeared in court Thursday morning on the motion to sever his trial from his wife Lori Vallow-Daybell. John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, argued it was essential to sever the cases considering the high amount of scrutiny and exposure surrounding this case. He cited the public allegations against Lori Vallow-Daybell and her brother Alex Cox in Arizona.
Motor vehicle accident in Grand Teton results in fatality
MOOSE, Wyo. (KIFI) — On Tuesday at approximately 11 a.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a call reporting a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89 in Grand Teton National Park. Park rangers responded to the scene involving an SUV and a semi-truck near Teton Point Turnout. The two...
