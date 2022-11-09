ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift

Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
Navy Times

Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
MAINE STATE
The Hill

The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority

CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Five midterm surprises in the House

Democrats performed better than expected in key battleground House races during Tuesday’s midterms, even as results continued to trickle in, warding off fears of a red wave. Vulnerable Democratic incumbents fended off challenges in states like Virginia and Texas, while the party was dealt some blows, including Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney’s loss in New York’s 17th Congressional District. Meanwhile, the night offered some unwelcome surprises for Republican incumbents like Rep. Steve Chabot (Ohio), who unexpectedly lost his district.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans poised to reclaim control of the House

Republicans are poised to retake control of the House on Tuesday after nearly four years in the minority. The GOP defied the odds in 2020 to pick up about a dozen seats, even as the party lost the presidency and Senate. Republicans now need only five seats to assume the majority in what is shaping up to be a red wave election year.
ALASKA STATE
Axios

Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX54 News

Control of Congress: What's at play in the 2022 midterms?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. But Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion and other issues.
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP

Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Democrats hold onto key House seats in Virginia in early positive sign for party

Democrats received an early break on Tuesday evening when they held two seats in Virginia that they flipped in 2018, a sign that they might be able to stave off a red wave in the House. Representative Jennifer Wexton held her seat in Virginia’s 10th District, which includes much of the Washington DC suburbs. The non-partisan Cook Political Report had recently shifted its rating from Safe Democratic to likely Democratic. Ms Wexton defeated Republican Hung Cao, a retired Navy pilot. Had Republicans flipped the district, they likely would have seen an overwhelming red wave.After their success shaving off part...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy