Read full article on original website
Related
Balance of power in U.S. Senate expected to shift
Going into today, the Senate currently stands at a 50-50 split, with 35 seats up for election. 12 of those seats are currently held by Democrats, and 23 are currently held by Republicans. With some of those races called, let’s take a look at where we stand right now. The Democrats have 40 seats, and […]
Balance Of Power: Senate And House Election Results 2022 Live
View live results for the 2022 United States Senate and House elections. First polls close at 4 p.m. PT.
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Navy Times
Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election
WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
First two Senate races called as experts predict long night of counting ahead
Two Senate races were called by the Associated Press at 7pm eastern Tuesday evening: Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has won reelection while Peter Welch, a Democrat, has won the race to succeed Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. Neither race was expected to be contested and are just two...
The four sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority
CORRECTION: Three judges and two sheriffs in North Carolina have called on Budd to take down an advertisement they called “dishonest.” An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. High-profile election battles in states like Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada have dominated talk about which party wins the...
Five midterm surprises in the House
Democrats performed better than expected in key battleground House races during Tuesday’s midterms, even as results continued to trickle in, warding off fears of a red wave. Vulnerable Democratic incumbents fended off challenges in states like Virginia and Texas, while the party was dealt some blows, including Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney’s loss in New York’s 17th Congressional District. Meanwhile, the night offered some unwelcome surprises for Republican incumbents like Rep. Steve Chabot (Ohio), who unexpectedly lost his district.
Spanberger narrowly defeats GOP challenger in closely watched House race in Virginia
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly held onto her seat in Virginia on Tuesday, defeating Republican Yesli Vega in a contest both parties saw as an early bellwether in the battle for the House. But in a second closely watched district, Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans ousted Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.
Takeaways from the 2022 midterm elections: Battle for control of the House and Senate still up in the air
The battle for control of Congress is still up in the air, with the Senate coming down to three key races while Democrats and Republicans are still hanging onto hopes of winning a narrow majority in the House.
MSNBC
Control of House, Senate hang in the balance as key races not yet projected
Note: Live coverage on this page has ended. Please visit our new live blog for the latest updates and analysis. Republicans appeared poised to win control of the House in the 2022 midterm elections. But a significant “red wave” did not materialize on election night, as races continue to be tabulated.
Midterms scenarios: will Republicans take the Senate and the House?
A handful of general scenarios could play out on Tuesday, each having huge significance for Biden and Donald Trump
Election takeaways, take 2: Congress control on knife's edge
WASHINGTON (AP) — Wednesday was a day for sorting, sifting and framing of an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative midterm election campaign. And nothing was quite yet certain, most importantly which party would control Congress or whether majority power would be split between the House and Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election that many had predicted. Democrats won major statewide races and flipped a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Abortion remained an animating issue. Control of Congress was on a knife’s edge, dependent on the outcome of three Senate races and about a dozen in the House.
Washington Examiner
Republicans poised to reclaim control of the House
Republicans are poised to retake control of the House on Tuesday after nearly four years in the minority. The GOP defied the odds in 2020 to pick up about a dozen seats, even as the party lost the presidency and Senate. Republicans now need only five seats to assume the majority in what is shaping up to be a red wave election year.
Spanberger beats Vega in key U.S. House victory for Democrats
Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger held onto her seat Tuesday evening, per the Associated Press, beating back a challenge by Yesli Vega, a Trump-endorsed county supervisor who made national headlines for her inaccurate comments on pregnancies resulting from rape. Why it matters: Virginia's 7th Congressional District, which Spanberger has represented...
Control of Congress: What's at play in the 2022 midterms?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. But Democrats are working to hold their ground, campaigning on maintaining access to abortion and other issues.
Kiggans beats Luria in key U.S. House victory for GOP
Republican Virginia state Sen. Jen Kiggans beat two-term Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria on Tuesday evening in one of the country’s most tightly contested U.S. House races, the Associated Press reported. Why it matters: The Virginia Beach-anchored district, which was rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report, was a...
Democrats hold onto key House seats in Virginia in early positive sign for party
Democrats received an early break on Tuesday evening when they held two seats in Virginia that they flipped in 2018, a sign that they might be able to stave off a red wave in the House. Representative Jennifer Wexton held her seat in Virginia’s 10th District, which includes much of the Washington DC suburbs. The non-partisan Cook Political Report had recently shifted its rating from Safe Democratic to likely Democratic. Ms Wexton defeated Republican Hung Cao, a retired Navy pilot. Had Republicans flipped the district, they likely would have seen an overwhelming red wave.After their success shaving off part...
WTOP
Democrat David Trone projected to defeat Republican challenger in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District
Democratic Rep. David Trone has defeated Republican Neil Parrott in Maryland’s closely watched 6th District race, winning a third term for himself and denying the GOP a pickup in the U.S. House. The Associated Press called the race Friday afternoon as the counting of thousands of mail-in ballots continued.
NBC Washington
Incumbent Virginia Democrats Spanberger, Wexton Win Third Terms in House Districts 7, 10
Incumbents Jennifer Wexton and Abigail Spanberger, both Democrats, held onto their seats in their respective U.S. House races against Republican challengers in Northern Virginia, NBC News projected. In Virginia's House District 10, Wexton defeated Hung Cao, and in House District 7, Spanberger won against Yesli Vega, NBC News projected. The...
W.Va. GOP House incumbents aim to hold seats in red state
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two sitting Republican U.S. representatives are looking to hold on to their seats, representing West Virginia in the red state’s shrinking congressional delegation. U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller face challenges Tuesday from lesser-known Democratic and Independent candidates with no political experience in...
Comments / 0