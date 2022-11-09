Read full article on original website
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Pro-DeSantis presidential super PAC will launch after all, given Trump-supported midterm losses: 'Ron vs. the Don. I'm here for it'
The pro-DeSantis group will be called Ron to the Rescue and will launch before Thanksgiving, even as Trump prepares to make a run official.
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
Gov. Youngkin sent Pelosi a handwritten note apologizing for comments about attack on husband
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for comments he made after the assault on her husband Paul Pelosi, her spokesperson told CNN. The letter, postmarked for Nov. 1, came after the Virginia Republican said late last month, "Speaker Pelosi's husband had...
