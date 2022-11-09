ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Bakersfield Californian

MARYLAND 71, WESTERN CAROLINA 51

Percentages: FG .270, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Kell 2-4, Ru.Jones 2-4, Harris 2-5, Jackson 1-6, Woolbright 0-1, Pelote 0-8). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Claude). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 4, Woolbright 4, Claude 3, Gilmore 2, Harris, Kell, Ru.Jones). Steals: 5 (Ru.Jones 2, Campbell, Jackson,...
CULLOWHEE, NC
NO. 8 UCLA 93, LONG BEACH STATE 69

Percentages: FG .364, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tsohonis 2-4, Jones 2-7, Monson 1-1, Rotegaard 1-4, Hunter 0-2, Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stroud 2, George, Jones, Polynice). Turnovers: 17 (Hunter 4, Murray 4, Jones 3, Rotegaard 2, George, L.Traore, Polynice, Tsohonis). Steals:...
LONG BEACH, CA
GEORGE WASHINGTON 85, HOWARD 75

Percentages: FG .438, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Settle 3-7, Wood 3-7, B.Harris 1-2, Williams 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, Odom 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Dockery 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Harris 2, Odom, Stewart). Turnovers: 6 (Hawkins 2, Odom 2, Settle, Wood). Steals: 10 (Williams 3,...
WASHINGTON, DC
FLORIDA 88, KENNESAW STATE 78

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Stroud 2-3, Youngblood 2-3, Jennings 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Cottle 0-1, Robinson 0-3, Rodgers 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burden, Peterson). Turnovers: 7 (Burden 2, Ademokoya, Jennings, Peterson, Stroud, Youngblood). Steals: 8 (Stroud 3, Cottle 2, Jennings,...
KENNESAW, GA
NO. 7 DUKE 84, USC UPSTATE 38

Percentages: FG .278, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Bailey 3-6, Rideau 2-4, Smith 1-2, Gainey 1-5, Evans 0-1, Surratt 0-1, Broadnax 0-2, Sheida 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N'diaye 5, Smith). Turnovers: 22 (Gainey 5, N'diaye 3, Smith 3, Surratt 3, Broadnax 2, Sheida...
SPARTANBURG, SC
OLE MISS 80, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 67

Percentages: FG .419, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Martin 3-5, Davis 2-3, Weatherspoon 2-5, Greenlee 1-4, Boyd 0-1, Gaffney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Goldin, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Martin 3, Boyd 2, Gaffney 2, Goldin 2, Carroll, Davis). Steals: 4 (Davis, Goldin, Martin, Weatherspoon).
BOCA RATON, FL
WEST VIRGINIA 81, PITTSBURGH 56

Percentages: FG .526, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Matthews 2-4, E.Stevenson 2-5, Mitchell 1-2, Wilson 1-2, Ke.Johnson 1-3, Toussaint 1-5). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Okonkwo). Turnovers: 11 (E.Stevenson 3, Toussaint 2, Bell, Ke.Johnson, Matthews, Mitchell, Okonkwo, Wague). Steals: 6 (Ke.Johnson 3, Toussaint 2, Bell).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Auburn 71, South Alabama 62

AUBURN (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.705, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Coulibaly 2-5, Scott-Grayson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Duhon 0-2, Shaw 0-4, Wells 0-2, Graves 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Duhon 2, Graves 2, Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1, Shaw 1, Bostic 1, Wells 1) Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 5, Shaw 3, Bostic 2,...
AUBURN, WA
Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards' 21-point game

James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...
BUFFALO, NY

