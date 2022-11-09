WATCH: El Segundo oil refinery engulfed in flames

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that ignited at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo on Tuesday.

A massive blaze can be seen burning inside one particular section of the refinery just west of Sepulveda.

It’s unclear what ignited the fire or what that portion of the building houses.

Emergency crews with Los Angeles County Fire and El Segundo Fire have been dispatched to the scene.

Multiple fire crews can be seen working hard to extinguish the substantial flames.

Sky5 was overhead. Details remain limited and this story will be updated.

