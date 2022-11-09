Read full article on original website
Buffalo hosts James Madison following Edwards' 21-point game
James Madison Dukes (2-0) at Buffalo Bulls (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: James Madison visits the Buffalo Bulls after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison's 106-58 win against the Hampton Pirates. Buffalo finished 9-3 at home a season ago while going 19-11 overall. The Bulls allowed opponents to score 72.3...
NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, DUQUESNE 52
Percentages: FG .308, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Gunn 2-6, Rozier 1-1, Clark 1-2, Hronsky 1-2, Reece 1-2, McGriff 1-7, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Reece). Turnovers: 10 (Brewer 2, Reece 2, Rotroff 2, Clark, Hronsky, McGriff, Williams). Steals: 7 (Clark...
WESTERN MICHIGAN 99, GOSHEN COLLEGE 62
Percentages: FG .426, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Ramirez 5-12, C.Wright 1-2, Miller 1-2, G.Johnson 1-3, MacLagan 1-4, Hackman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bibby, K.Johnson). Turnovers: 12 (G.Johnson 3, Hackman 3, C.Wright 2, Bibby, K.Johnson, MacLagan, Simfukwe). Steals: 6 (Simfukwe 3, G.Johnson, Miller,...
West Virginia 81, Pittsburgh 56
WEST VIRGINIA (2-0) Bell 1-2 1-2 3, Matthews 4-7 0-0 10, Ke.Johnson 2-7 2-2 7, Ko.Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, E.Stevenson 7-12 0-0 16, Toussaint 5-11 7-9 18, Mitchell 3-5 1-3 8, Wague 5-5 1-1 11, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Okonkwo 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 13-19 81.
Minnesota 72, St. Francis (NY) 54
ST. FRANCIS (NY) (1-1) Grisby 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 3-8 0-3 6, Higgins 2-8 0-0 4, Moreno 2-6 0-0 6, Wilcox 4-10 0-0 8, Clarke 2-5 0-0 5, Bethea 3-9 0-0 6, Quartlebaum 4-5 0-0 10, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Howell-South 2-2 2-2 6, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 3-7 54.
FLORIDA 88, KENNESAW STATE 78
Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Stroud 2-3, Youngblood 2-3, Jennings 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Cottle 0-1, Robinson 0-3, Rodgers 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burden, Peterson). Turnovers: 7 (Burden 2, Ademokoya, Jennings, Peterson, Stroud, Youngblood). Steals: 8 (Stroud 3, Cottle 2, Jennings,...
Hayden football beats Columbus, sets up Holton rematch in state semifinals
By winning a 3A quarterfinal match at Columbus 39-19, the Hayden football team set up a rematch with Holton, the only team to beat Hayden this season. Hayden was dominated by Holton 37-13 on Oct. 14. Hayden will get another shot at 10-1 Holton, who won at Girard 47-27 to advance to the semifinals. ...
No. 1 South Carolina 81, No. 17 Maryland 56
SOUTH CAROLINA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.118, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Cooke 4-9, Beal 3-7, Amihere 1-4, Johnson 0-4, Cooper 0-1, Fletcher 0-2, Hall 0-1) Blocked Shots: 11 (Saxton 2, Beal 2, Amihere 2, Feagin 2, Boston 1, Cardoso 1, Hall 1) Turnovers: 20 (Amihere 4, Boston 3, Cardoso...
Auburn 71, South Alabama 62
AUBURN (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.705, FT .808. 3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Coulibaly 2-5, Scott-Grayson 2-3, Richardson 0-1, Duhon 0-2, Shaw 0-4, Wells 0-2, Graves 0-3) Blocked Shots: 9 (Duhon 2, Graves 2, Richardson 1, Coulibaly 1, Shaw 1, Bostic 1, Wells 1) Turnovers: 15 (Richardson 5, Shaw 3, Bostic 2,...
LOUISIANA 75, HARVARD 61
Percentages: FG .453, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Charles 2-4, Brown 1-1, Thomas 1-2, Williams 1-2, Garnett 1-4, White 0-1, Dalcourt 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Fulks 3, Brown, Dalcourt, Garnett, Richards, Thomas, Williams). Steals: 7 (Lewis 2, Thomas 2, Williams 2,...
