Bakersfield Californian
Oduro leads George Mason against American after 20-point showing
American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason's 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged 13.4...
Bakersfield Californian
Rutgers hosts UMass-Lowell following Covington's 20-point performance
UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Yuri Covington scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell's 89-62 win against the Columbia Lions. Rutgers went 14-3 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Scarlet Knights averaged 68.5 points per game...
Bakersfield Californian
CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Friday:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bakersfield Californian
Community Voices: Don't create another reason for people to leave our state
California's business community has struggled to navigate our state's complex legal environment for too long, getting burned with billions of dollars in frivolous lawsuits. But for some reason, the State Supreme Court recently decided to pour gasoline on the fire and set a precedent where laws can be applied retroactively, even to legally binding contracts.
Bakersfield Californian
FROMA HARROP: Crime is something to never, ever go soft on
It was always surprising to hear voices on the fringe left downplay the COVID-era spike in crime. Still more amazing, though, were the grown-ups in the Democratic Party who seemed to be giving them a sympathetic listen. Kathy Hochul should have been able to easily put away Lee Zeldin in...
Bakersfield Californian
Locals weigh in on Prop 1's likely passage
As of Friday, just over 65 percent of Californians penciled yes on their ballot for Proposition 1, which would ensure a state right to an abortion, according to the California secretary of state's website. “Here in California, voters used their voice to say loud and clear they support access to...
