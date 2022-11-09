ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis

By Sydney Kalich, Markie Martin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emZ1R_0j3pqvlY00

( NewsNation ) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday his endorsements won Ron DeSantis the Florida governor’s seat. But he said DeSantis, now seen as Trump’s primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination, could have been more gracious.

Trump spoke exclusively to NewsNation about DeSantis, midterms and election integrity. Use our Channel Finder page here to learn how to watch NewsNation.

“He was not going to be able to even be a factor in the race,” Trump said, referring to the GOP gubernatorial primary. “And as soon as I endorsed him, within moments, the race was over,” Trump said. “I got him the nomination. He didn’t get it. I got it, because the minute I made that endorsement, he got it.”

DeSantis beat Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam with more than 56% of the vote.

“Then he ran and he wasn’t supposed to be able to win,” Trump said, referencing the governor’s race against Democrat Andrew Gillum. “I did two rallies, we had 52,000 people each one and he won. I thought that he could have been more gracious. But that’s up to him.”

DeSantis beat Gillum by less than roughly 33,000 votes to win Florida’s governor’s race.

NewsNation reached out to DeSantis and his team for a response but had not received a response as of 6:30 p.m. CT.

Trump said DeSantis is a person he has always had a “decent relationship” with. But now DeSantis and Trump are frequently butting heads ahead of a possible matchup for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Both have also signaled interest in a 2024 presidential run. The two politicians have not recently attended the other’s rallies with Trump recently calling DeSantis “DeSanctimonious” at a campaign event .

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll published last month found that DeSantis topped Trump when GOP voters were asked who they trust to guide the party into the future.

Trump also discussed his endorsements ahead of the midterms, saying that even if a candidate does well, he doesn’t think his endorsements will be given due credit.

Trump speaks to possible 2024 campaign, criticism

“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit,” Trump said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all, but it’ll probably be just the opposite.

“When they win, I think they’re going to do very well, I’ll probably be given very little credit, even though in many cases, I tell people to run, they ran and they turned out to be very good candidates. They’ve turned out to be very good candidates,” Trump said.

“But usually what would happen is, when they do well, I won’t be given any credit. And if they do badly, they will blame everything on me. So I’m prepared for anything, but we’ll defend ourselves.”

The exclusive interview comes after Trump teased a “big announcement” coming next week, after the midterms.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” the former president said Monday night at a rally in Dayton, Ohio.

Republican momentum has surged in the weeks leading up to the midterm elections. The GOP is now favored to gain control of both chambers of Congress from Democrats, according to Decision Desk HQ.

In a late-July NewsNation Decision Desk HQ poll , nearly 57% of respondents said Trump should not run in 2024. They were then asked which candidate they would prefer, but in a field that included DeSantis, “Someone else” received the most votes with 38%.

In that same poll, registered voters also rejected Biden’s run for a second term. Sixty percent of people said he should not run again. Like Republicans, no alternative Democrat received a majority of support, with “someone else” garnering 44% of the vote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Biden hails Democrats’ ‘strong night,’ acknowledges concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden claimed vindication the day after the midterm elections, saying Democrats had “a strong night” and he planned to change nothing about his approach despite facing the likelihood of divided government in the nation’s capital. “I’m prepared to work with my...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Charlie Crist says 40,000 Floridians would be alive if not for Ron DeSantis’s Covid policies

Former Democratic Representative Charlie Crist slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in their sole gubernatorial debate on Monday night, saying 40,000 Floridians died unnecessarily during the pandemic because of the governor’s policies. The debate moderator asked if each of the candidates was satisfied with their response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Yeah, I’m satisfied with my approach, I would have listened to scientists unlike the governor,” Mr Crist said. He noted how Mr DeSantis largely kept the state open throughout the pandemic.Mr DeSantis has also blasted White House chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci for his counsel during the pandemic, selling gear...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

DeSantis defeats Crist, wins 2nd term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis won reelection to a second term Tuesday in a dominant victory over Democrat Charlie Crist, bolstering his rise as a prominent GOP star with potential White House ambitions. DeSantis’ win continues a rightward shift for what was once the nation’s largest swing state, as voters embraced a governor who reveled in culture war politics and framed his candidacy as a battle against the “woke agenda” of liberals. “We fight the woke in the Legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob. Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis told elated supporters during his victory speech, telling the crowd in closing, “I have only begun to fight.” In the lead-up to the election, DeSantis harnessed the power of incumbency to assemble media, often on short notice and far outside major markets, for news conferences where he would spend significant time honing critiques of Democratic President Joe Biden, liberal policies and the mainstream media, delivered before cheering crowds.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

Trump has bigger things than Ron DeSantis to worry about | Sheneman

If you’re an optimist this has probably been a pretty good week. The nation backed away ever so slightly from the abyss and largely rejected the worst the Republican Party had to offer during the midterms. Voters were fairly clear and transparent in their distaste for election denial, anti-abortion extremism and general Trumpist chaos. If you’re the aforementioned Trumpist, bummer.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Newsom, DeSantis both claim ‘freedom’ as election mandates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis, governors of states on opposite ends of both the country and the political spectrum, held up their governing styles this week as models for the nation ahead of the 2024 presidential election as they rushed to use their convincing midterm victories to stake a claim on the nation’s most enduring political promise: Freedom.
FLORIDA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy