Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Rep. Golden declares victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has declared victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. He says his victory is all but assured. "At this point, the final results are undeniably clear. The few precincts that remain cannot meaningfully alter the position of this race,” Golden told reporters in Lewiston on Thursday.
WGME
Maine's 2nd Congressional District race too close to call, goes to ranked-choice runoff
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District will come down to ranked-choice voting. None of the three candidates managed to reach the 50 percent threshold to win the race outright. Now, votes that were made for third-place finisher Independent Tiffany Bond will be allocated to Democratic Congressman...
WGME
Maine Secretary of State's Office prepares for ranked-choice run-off
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With some votes still coming in, Congressman Jared Golden has a healthy lead over Bruce Poliquin in the Second Congressional District race, but he's still short of 50 percent. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the race will now go to a ranked-choice run-off. Right now, the...
WGME
'We know turnout was high:' Maine saw likely around 70 percent voter turnout
PORTLAND (WGME) – There were long lines at the polls Tuesday, and while we're still waiting for exact voter turnout numbers, it was big, especially so for a non-Presidential election. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says it received a record number of absentee ballots. The state is still gathering...
WGME
'Grave concerns for people of Maine': Paul LePage concedes governor's race to Janet Mills
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has formally conceded to Gov. Janet Mills. “I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”
WGME
'We're going to tackle those problems': Mills highlights priorities ahead of 2nd term
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Hours after declaring victory in her fight to seek a second term as governor, Janet Mills says her team is ready to get to work on some of the pressing issues facing Mainers. "We know we have problems to tackle," Mills said. "Nobody's minimizing the problems of...
WGME
Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation
PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
WGME
Maine 3rd in nation for percentage of people with updated COVID vaccine booster
Maine ranks high nationally when it comes to the number of people who have the latest updated COVID vaccine booster. The Maine CDC says the state has the third-highest percentage in the nation of people who received the booster shot although it's just a little more than 16 percent. Vermont...
WGME
In concession statement, Dan Cox tears into Larry Hogan over Md. governor's race loss
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox conceded the Maryland governor's race Wednesday afternoon, congratulating governor-elect Wes Moore, but also blasting Gov. Larry Hogan for his lack of support. There was some uncertainty as to whether Cox would concede. During the campaign, he dodged questions about whether he...
WGME
Veterans Day deals and events around Maine
In honor of Veterans Day, some Maine businesses will be offering deals to those who have served. There are also events being held around the state and vets can visit Acadia National Park for free. Several Maine restaurants are giving back to Veterans on Friday for Veterans Day. In Auburn,...
WGME
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
WGME
Travis Mills Foundation receives $1.5M gift to further its mission
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A huge donation has been made to a Maine organization dedicated to serving injured veterans. The Travis Mills Foundation says it received a $1.5 million gift from the Gary Sinise Foundation. The organization based in Maine has served nearly 1,000 veterans and more than 1,000 families. This is...
WGME
Maine immigrant community leader on her way home after being shot in Ethiopia
AUBURN (WGME) -- Fowsia Musse, a Maine immigrant community leader who was shot by a law enforcement officer in an Ethiopian airport last month, is on her way home. This comes after more than $130,000 was raised to get her an air ambulance, which will pick her up from an Ethiopian hospital and bring her home.
WGME
Man charged in conspiracy to send guns bought in Maine to Dominican Republic
GARLAND, Maine (BDN) -- A Garland man has been arrested on federal charges out of New York alleging that he was part of a conspiracy to buy guns in Maine and send them to the Dominican Republic. Trenton Judkins, 18, is charged with gun trafficking conspiracy, gun trafficking and conspiracy...
WGME
$418 million investment coming to Maine paper mill
SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- A major investment is being made in the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan. The investment will help protect jobs and the environment with the company upgrading its ability to make a wood- based alternative to plastics. Sappi announced Thursday it is investing $418 million to convert its...
WGME
What impacts will remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring to Maine?
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A mild and sunny Thursday is store for Maine. Enjoy it, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and wind Friday evening and Saturday. It will also be much cooler as we head into Sunday and next week with several chances for precipitation. Thursday will be...
WGME
Remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole to hit Maine with rain, winds on Friday and Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)-- The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will reach Maine this evening. Rain and wind impacts will continue through Saturday afternoon. A few showers will linger on Sunday, and much cooler temperatures are in store next week. There are also some winter weather chances by the middle of the...
WGME
2 arrested in murder of Maine man in Florida
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police in Florida have arrested a second man in connection with the disturbing murder of a Maine man. Last week, police in Clearwater arrested 18-year-old Savonne Morrison. Police say Morrison and another man, Jermaine Bennett, beat Jeff Chapman to death with a tire iron as he was...
WGME
Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam
SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
Comments / 0