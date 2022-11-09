ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Rep. Golden declares victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has declared victory in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. He says his victory is all but assured. "At this point, the final results are undeniably clear. The few precincts that remain cannot meaningfully alter the position of this race,” Golden told reporters in Lewiston on Thursday.
Maine Secretary of State's Office prepares for ranked-choice run-off

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With some votes still coming in, Congressman Jared Golden has a healthy lead over Bruce Poliquin in the Second Congressional District race, but he's still short of 50 percent. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the race will now go to a ranked-choice run-off. Right now, the...
Maine Legislature becomes increasingly diverse with new representation

PORTLAND (WGME)-- For the first time in Maine history, Somali-Americans will be represented in the legislature. Plus, a Black woman will serve in the State Senate, which is groundbreaking for that chamber. All three women are excited to bring their experiences and perspectives to the capitol. They understand the weight...
Veterans Day deals and events around Maine

In honor of Veterans Day, some Maine businesses will be offering deals to those who have served. There are also events being held around the state and vets can visit Acadia National Park for free. Several Maine restaurants are giving back to Veterans on Friday for Veterans Day. In Auburn,...
Travis Mills Foundation receives $1.5M gift to further its mission

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A huge donation has been made to a Maine organization dedicated to serving injured veterans. The Travis Mills Foundation says it received a $1.5 million gift from the Gary Sinise Foundation. The organization based in Maine has served nearly 1,000 veterans and more than 1,000 families. This is...
$418 million investment coming to Maine paper mill

SKOWHEGAN (WGME) -- A major investment is being made in the Sappi paper mill in Skowhegan. The investment will help protect jobs and the environment with the company upgrading its ability to make a wood- based alternative to plastics. Sappi announced Thursday it is investing $418 million to convert its...
What impacts will remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole bring to Maine?

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A mild and sunny Thursday is store for Maine. Enjoy it, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will bring rain and wind Friday evening and Saturday. It will also be much cooler as we head into Sunday and next week with several chances for precipitation. Thursday will be...
2 arrested in murder of Maine man in Florida

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police in Florida have arrested a second man in connection with the disturbing murder of a Maine man. Last week, police in Clearwater arrested 18-year-old Savonne Morrison. Police say Morrison and another man, Jermaine Bennett, beat Jeff Chapman to death with a tire iron as he was...
Sanford Police warn Mainers about Facebook puppy scam

SANFORD (WGME) -- Sanford Police say they have received several reports from Mainers about scammers claiming to sell puppies on Facebook. Police say the buyer sends money for the puppies and arranges to meet with the seller to retrieve the puppies. The address is real, but the people living at...
