ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Decision on whether to extend deadline for Northern Ireland election due

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nenxm_0j3pqWtV00

The Government will later announce whether a January deadline for holding an election in Northern Ireland is to be extended.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will make a statement to the House of Commons amid pressure to push back the deadline to give more time for a deal on post-Brexit trade to be struck.

A failure to form a Stormont ministerial executive following May’s election has placed a legal responsibility on the Government to hold a poll by January 19.

Mr Heaton-Harris has already ruled out a December election and asking voters to head to the polls in January would present significant logistical challenges, as it would involve a campaign that runs through the festive period.

On Tuesday Downing Street said the restoration of powersharing was an “absolute priority”.

The political vacuum at Stormont was the first item on the agenda at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.

A DUP boycott of the devolved institutions, in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, has prevented an executive being formed in Belfast.

The region’s largest unionist party has made clear it will not countenance a return to powersharing until the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are scrapped.

Negotiations between London and Brussels aimed at securing changes to the protocol are continuing, with both sides talking up the prospect of a deal.

Extending the deadline would increase the likelihood of the negotiations producing something substantive ahead of any election date.

Local elections are already scheduled to take place on May 4 in Northern Ireland, so that could offer a potential date to hold an Assembly election as well.

However, that would mean Stormont would still be in limbo in April, when the 25th anniversary of the historic Good Friday peace agreement will be marked.

As such, the Government could be tempted to hold a poll earlier in the year, in the hope of having a functioning powersharing administration in place when the landmark commemoration takes place.

Mr Heaton-Harris is already set to table legislation at Westminster in the coming weeks that would pass Stormont’s annual budget in the absence of devolved ministers.

Any move to extend the election deadline could potentially be bolted on to the budget legislation.

Existing legislation gave the Stormont parties almost six months to form an executive following the last election in May, which saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party for the first time.

The deadline to establish a new executive lapsed on October 28, at which point the Government assumed a legal responsibility to hold a fresh poll within 12 weeks.

Despite repeatedly vowing to set an election date the minute the deadline expired, Mr Heaton-Harris backtracked on his pledge, prompting Stormont parties to accuse him of a U-turn.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Government to make changes to controversial Northern Ireland legacy Bill

The Government is set to make changes to a controversial Bill to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past. The draft legislation would see a form of immunity offered to those suspected of killings during the conflict if they agree to co-operate with a new truth recovery body. The Northern...
newschain

Noose found at Obama Presidential Centre construction site

The firm building the Obama Presidential Centre has suspended operations after a noose was found at the site. Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of black-owned construction firms, said it reported the incident to police and “will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible”. It also offered a 100,000 dollar (£86,000) reward.
newschain

Johnson ally Nadine Dorries claims ex-PM ‘will be back’ one day

Stanch Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries has insisted the former prime minister “will be back” one day, as she recalled an “upbeat” atmosphere among friends following his aborted bid for a second stint in the top job. The ex-Cabinet minister said Mr Johnson threw a “successful”...
newschain

Sunak’s judgment under scrutiny as claims arise over Raab’s behaviour

Rishi Sunak is facing further questions over his judgment as allegations emerged that his deputy Dominic Raab behaved aggressively towards staff during his previous stint as Justice Secretary. Senior civil servants were offered a “route out” of Mr Raab’s department when he was reinstated to the role in October amid...
newschain

Wallace: UK doesn’t fear Russian reprisals for supporting Ukraine

Russia has been an “active adversary” of the United Kingdom for a number of years, the Defence Secretary has said. Ben Wallace visited the Lydd Army camp in Kent on Wednesday, where Ukrainian volunteers are being trained to fight in the war against Russia. Addressing Ukrainian soldiers directly,...
newschain

Russian military announces withdrawal from key city of Kherson

Russia’s military has announced it is withdrawing from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson and nearby areas, in what would be another in a series of humiliating setbacks for Moscow’s forces in the eight-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move – and President Volodymyr Zelensky...
newschain

Tory MPs defend Raab against claims he created ‘culture of fear’

Tory MPs have come out in defence of Dominic Raab after the Deputy Prime Minister was accused of being “rude” and “aggressive” towards civil servants. Rishi Sunak is facing further questions over his judgment as allegations emerged about Mr Raab’s behaviour during his previous stint as Justice Secretary – with staff reportedly offered a “route out” of his department when he was reinstated in October.
newschain

Staff offered ‘route out’ after Raab reappointed to Cabinet role – reports

Senior staff were offered a “route out” of Dominic Raab’s department when he was reinstated as Justice Secretary amid concerns over his past behaviour in the role, reports suggest. Multiple sources have alleged the Cabinet minister created a “culture of fear” in the Ministry of Justice (MoJ)...
newschain

US midterm elections: ‘Red wave’ fails to appear for Republicans

For weeks, Republicans had predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in the US congress, with voters rejecting majority Democrats for failing over skyrocketing inflation and rising crime. The reality appears far different after early midterm election results on Wednesday, with a more mixed picture rather...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Midterm election takeaways: Control of US Congress on a knife’s edge

After an expensive, exhaustive and highly negative US midterm election campaign, nothing is quite certain yet, most importantly which party will control Congress or whether majority power will be split between the House of Representatives and the Senate. But some things were obvious. Republicans did not achieve the “wave” election...
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Migrants at Manston to be vaccinated against diphtheria following spike in cases

Migrants at the Manston processing centre will be vaccinated against diphtheria after dozens of cases of the highly contagious disease were confirmed in England, health authorities have said. Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said on November 1 that just four cases had been identified at the site in Kent, but insisted...
newschain

Tenant is jailed for trying to sell the house he rented in ‘truly brazen crime’

A tenant who tried to sell the house that he rented has been jailed for the “almost unbelievable” crime. Andrew Smith, 41, began renting the three-bed home in Cambridge in February 2020, and less than two weeks after receiving the keys it appeared for sale online via a fake estate agent company.
newschain

Jamie Ritchie urges Scotland to be inspired by Doddie Weir’s Murrayfield visit

Captain Jamie Ritchie has told his Scotland team-mates to draw inspiration from the presence of Doddie Weir as they bid to conquer New Zealand for the first time in their history on Sunday. Accompanied by his family, the 52-year-old former Scotland international is expected to be at BT Murrayfield for...
newschain

Meta job cuts: What has happened to the tech giant?

Facebook owner Meta has confirmed it is cutting 13% of its global workforce as part of cost cutting and a restructuring of the company. In a message to staff announcing the cuts, founder Mark Zuckerberg apologised and took responsibility, saying he had “got it wrong” on some of the company’s business decisions.
newschain

Doctor who sought to cover up cause of nine-year-old girl’s death is struck off

A doctor who sought to cover up the cause of death of a nine-year-old patient has been struck off the medical register. The parents of Claire Roberts were told at the time a viral infection had spread from her stomach to her brain and that medics had done everything possible to save her.
newschain

Bail for student arrested on suspicion of egging Charles and Camilla

Police have bailed a student who was arrested after the King and Queen Consort were pelted with eggs during a visit to York. North Yorkshire Police said the 23-year-old was interviewed after being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence at Micklegate Bar when the royal couple arrived to begin a series of engagements in the city on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy