Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Springfield voters approve public safety levy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is thanking voters after early vote totals seem to show strong support for a levy to fund the police department’s operations. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of 1:15 p.m. on November 10, 65% of Springfield voters support measure 20-327,...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities. Measure 114, which bans the sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds, passed by a slim margin this week, and many law enforcement officials are not pleased. "I want...
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
KCBY
Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies
SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing to work on streets after local measure looks to pass
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works is getting ready to go to work on projects to fix and improve streets and walking corridors all over town after voters passed a measure to fund work on roadways. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of November 10 65% of Eugene...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
klcc.org
Ceniga tops Lesley in race for West Lane County Commissioner
The race for West Lane County Commissioner has ended with a win for Ryan Ceniga. At last check, he had 55% of the vote compared to his opponent Dawn Lesley, who had 45%. Ceniga had been encouraged to run by outgoing commissioner Jay Boziewich. Ceniga - a Junction City coach,...
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
kezi.com
Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
KCBY
Springfield business awarded medallion for helping veterans find jobs
A Springfield business is celebrating Veterans' Day with a boost. Aggregate Resource Industries, LLC (ARI) was awarded the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ARI is a family-owned business that focuses on projects, ranging from traditional hard rock drilling...
ijpr.org
Douglas County residents support restoring services to Roseburg VA Medical Center
The non-binding measure aimed to gauge voter support about restoring health care services. Local veterans groups now hope to use these results to lobby for better services with the federal agency. "I'm very pleased with the support that the people of the county give to the veterans here. And I...
kezi.com
Local parent speaks out about childcare crisis
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The staffing crisis is still hitting businesses hard. One local mom is speaking out after she got a letter saying she could no longer send her son to his usual childcare center. Since fall, Amy Stein has taken her 5-year-old son to Chambers KinderCare in Eugene.
kezi.com
Corvallis to get first bike signal on south town intersection
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new bicycle signal and other traffic improvements have been installed on an intersection in southern Corvallis along a corridor notorious for its hostility to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. According to ODOT, the new infrastructure was installed at the intersection of Highway...
kqennewsradio.com
GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY
Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
hh-today.com
Once again, this path attracts vandals
Every few weeks a bike ride takes me along the paved path behind Lowe’s in Albany, between the store property and the heavily wooded channel containing Periwinkle Creek. And on Thursday the looks of that place, ostensibly part of Albany’s parks system, provoked me into saying this:. As...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Workers get back to work at Roseburg veneer mill
Have something to say? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Larry Adams is a Chicago-based writer and editor who writes about how things get done. A former wire service and community newspaper reporter, Larry is an award-winning writer with more than three decades of experience. In addition to writing about woodworking, he has covered science, metrology, metalworking, industrial design, quality control, imaging, Swiss and micromanufacturing . He was previously a Tabbie Award winner for his coverage of nano-based coatings technology for the automotive industry. Larry volunteers for the historic preservation group, the Kalo Foundation/Ianelli Studios, and the science-based group, Chicago Council on Science and Technology (C2ST).
Lebanon-Express
Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans
Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed on Veterans Day 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Friday is the Veterans Day holiday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Friday. Buses: Albany Transit System, Call-A-Ride and the Linn-Benton Loop will not run Friday. Corvallis Transit System, Dial-a-Bus, the 99 Express and the Philomath Connection will operate Friday.
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
Comments / 0