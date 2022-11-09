ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Springfield voters approve public safety levy

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is thanking voters after early vote totals seem to show strong support for a levy to fund the police department’s operations. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of 1:15 p.m. on November 10, 65% of Springfield voters support measure 20-327,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies

SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Ceniga tops Lesley in race for West Lane County Commissioner

The race for West Lane County Commissioner has ended with a win for Ryan Ceniga. At last check, he had 55% of the vote compared to his opponent Dawn Lesley, who had 45%. Ceniga had been encouraged to run by outgoing commissioner Jay Boziewich. Ceniga - a Junction City coach,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District

Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Springfield business awarded medallion for helping veterans find jobs

A Springfield business is celebrating Veterans' Day with a boost. Aggregate Resource Industries, LLC (ARI) was awarded the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ARI is a family-owned business that focuses on projects, ranging from traditional hard rock drilling...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Local parent speaks out about childcare crisis

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The staffing crisis is still hitting businesses hard. One local mom is speaking out after she got a letter saying she could no longer send her son to his usual childcare center. Since fall, Amy Stein has taken her 5-year-old son to Chambers KinderCare in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Corvallis to get first bike signal on south town intersection

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A new bicycle signal and other traffic improvements have been installed on an intersection in southern Corvallis along a corridor notorious for its hostility to pedestrians and bicyclists, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. According to ODOT, the new infrastructure was installed at the intersection of Highway...
CORVALLIS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GREAT AMERICAN SMOKEOUT EVENT IN DOUGLAS COUNTY

Douglas County residents who use tobacco are invited to join thousands of others across the country to quit tobacco next Thursday November 17th during the Great American Smokeout, an annual event led by the American Cancer Society. Douglas Public Health Network and Thrive Umpqua are inviting residents to participate in...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Once again, this path attracts vandals

Every few weeks a bike ride takes me along the paved path behind Lowe’s in Albany, between the store property and the heavily wooded channel containing Periwinkle Creek. And on Thursday the looks of that place, ostensibly part of Albany’s parks system, provoked me into saying this:. As...
ALBANY, OR
woodworkingnetwork.com

Workers get back to work at Roseburg veneer mill

Have something to say? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below. Larry Adams is a Chicago-based writer and editor who writes about how things get done. A former wire service and community newspaper reporter, Larry is an award-winning writer with more than three decades of experience. In addition to writing about woodworking, he has covered science, metrology, metalworking, industrial design, quality control, imaging, Swiss and micromanufacturing . He was previously a Tabbie Award winner for his coverage of nano-based coatings technology for the automotive industry. Larry volunteers for the historic preservation group, the Kalo Foundation/Ianelli Studios, and the science-based group, Chicago Council on Science and Technology (C2ST).
ROSEBURG, OR
Lebanon-Express

Elections: Mid-Willamette Valley voters pass mushroom moratoria, bans

Mid-Willamette Valley voters approved a mix of outright bans and moratoriums on the use and manufacture of psilocybin mushrooms in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Most of the measures were blow-outs, according to unofficial results released shortly before 10 p.m. As updates came in, nothing changed. In 2020, voters...
LINN COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

What's opened and closed on Veterans Day 2022 in Benton and Linn counties

Friday is the Veterans Day holiday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Friday. Buses: Albany Transit System, Call-A-Ride and the Linn-Benton Loop will not run Friday. Corvallis Transit System, Dial-a-Bus, the 99 Express and the Philomath Connection will operate Friday.
LINN COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy