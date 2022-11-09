ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Baltimore NAACP Questioning Officer-Involved Shooting Of Tyree 'No Shoot Zone' Moorehead

The Baltimore branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is questioning the police-involved killing of a well-known gun violence activist. The organization released a press statement on Wednesday, Nov. 9, stating that they are investigating information about the incident after several members of the community contacted them with concerns about the killing of Tyree Moorehead by a Baltimore police officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Teenager shot in Lansdowne dies, say police

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager Thursday night shooting in Lansdowne. Officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at about 9 p.m. in the 4300 block of Tucker Circle. When officers arrived, they located a teenage boy with...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place last night in Southwest Baltimore. Last night, shortly before 10 pm police arrived at a local hospital where a victim walked in asking for treatment of a gunshot wound. When police arrived, they found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. The victim remains in serious but stable condition. He told police that while driving his car in the rear of a building at the 4700 Block of Amberley Avenue he was The post 54-Year-Old Shot In The Neck In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Real News Network

New details in mysterious death of Baltimore Detective Sean Suiter revealed in Maryland State Police probe

A recent HBO documentary entitled The Slow Hustle has brought renewed attention to the mysterious death of Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter in 2017. Police initially claimed Suiter was the victim of a lone assailant after his body was found in a West Baltimore alley with a gunshot wound to the head. But as details began to emerge regarding Suiter’s involvement with some of Baltimore’s most corrupt cops, the case took a turn that raised serious questions about what actually happened and if his death was part of a broader cover-up.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by security guard after throwing brick identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified a man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Southeast Baltimore. 34-year-old Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero was found by police on November 7, 2022, with gunshot wounds to the body while in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street. Guerrero was taken to a hospital,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gun, drugs found at Mergenthaler High School, source confirms

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun and drugs were found at Mergenthaler High School, a source confirms to FOX45 News. There's no word on the circumstances at this time of what happened to the student. Sources tell FOX45 News that the person with the gun and drugs was 18 years old.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor touts support on squeegee enforcement; video shows beating in area targeted for ban

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on the new strategy to ban squeegeeing at six Baltimore intersections starting early next year. It will also provide monthly payments to some squeegee workers if they join training programs and agree to stay off the corners. "We have a plan. There's support for the plan across the board," Scott said Friday. He maintains those who break the law will face consequences."We enforce laws each and every day. You heard us talk about arresting young people who squeegee for some Cash App theft last week," the mayor said. Dramatic images from Chopper 13 showed that...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
FORESTVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore family remembers Willie Tate, security guard killed in shootout with suspected shoplifter

BALTIMORE -- Family and friends are remembering Willie Tate, the Giant grocery store security guard who was shot and killed on the job by an accused shoplifter last Friday in Prince George's County. While Tate was working and living in Oxon Hill, his family is from Baltimore. Friends and family members came together to honor the 43-year-old outside the church where he was baptized."We want to remember him," said Tate's cousin Kelly Dukes."A big part of me is gone because he wasn't just my brother, he was my best friend," said the victim's sister Earlene Tate. Willie got just a few months...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Shooting investigation underway in Lansdowne, police say

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Police responded to a shooting in Lansdowne on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said officers responded to the 4300 block of Tucker Circle for a reported shooting. One male victim, found shot, is believed to be a teenager, police said. He was taken an area hospital...
LANSDOWNE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old man injured in northwest Baltimore shooting Thursday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the Fallstaff neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At around 6:16 p.m, officers were sent to the 3600 block of Glengyle Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area. City Police say,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Feds, state start task force to intercept guns around Baltimore City

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A federal, state and local effort is intended to stop guns from coming into Baltimore City, officials announced Thursday morning. The U.S. Attorney's Office for Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan and public safety leaders from across the Baltimore area announced the creation of the Baltimore City Feeder Route Task Force.
